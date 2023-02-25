 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Earthquake hits...Wales?   (bbc.com) divider line
19
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Cardiff Rift is stirring again
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Byddwn yn ailadeiladu
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Think of the patio furniture

/wait, Paddy O'Furniture lives in Dublin
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wale, shiat.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A 3.4, does anyone even notice that?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BAD WOLF
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

nekom: A 3.4, does anyone even notice that?


Might rattle the windows a bit.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are the rabbits ok?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cultbox.co.ukView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If a welsh scrabble board were knocked around, who would notice?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mini earthquake in South Wales last night! 😲 3.7 magnitude - the largest here since 2018. My whole bed shook.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd like to help her feel the earth move...
 
replacementcool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
oh pft 3.7 is barely noticeable.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Mini earthquake in South Wales last night! 😲 3.7 magnitude - the largest here since 2018. My whole bed shook.

[Fark user image image 212x318]

I'd like to help her feel the earth move...


I bet that bed shook. Damn. It was a while lotta shaking going on. That explains the entire incident.
 
ieerto
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are their vowels safe?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Think of the patio furniture

/wait, Paddy O'Furniture lives in Dublin


It's cool, we sprayed the furniture with Scotch Guard.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

replacementcool: oh pft 3.7 is barely noticeable.


It's been probably 20 years or so, we had an earthquake here that was a low magnitude that indirectly woke me up. I say "indirectly" because the dog woke me up whining about something. Later that morning I heard about the earthquake on the radio.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What does mother nature have against cheap lamp oil?
 
