(USA Today)   On the top floor of a 3 story parking structure you pile 100 tons of snow in one spot...what happens? A) It harmlessly melts in spring B) It melts in spring causing major flooding C) You now have a 1 story parking structure   (usatoday.com) divider line
29
posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2023 at 3:17 PM



29 Comments     (+0 »)
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"This content is only available to subscribers."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hard firewalled.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Now we'll never know
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This seems to be the same story:

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/02/23/wisconsin-mall-parking-garage-collapse/11333365002/
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size


Plowed lots of snow,
Took down a parking lot
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're fairly confident there is no one in that space,"

Well, that's reassuring
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Four Ringer: "We're fairly confident there is no one in that space,"

Well, that's reassuring


There is no cannibalism in the British navy, absolutely none, and when I say none, I mean there is a certain amount.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Spring", subby? It's not spring yet.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://archive.is/pCZEe

^ fark won't accept link. it works.
 
Fedora
‘’ 1 hour ago  
http://archive.today/cONCG
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Hard firewalled.


Gonna recommend this yet again. Try Brave browser on your phone. It's built in ad blocking let's you around a shiat-ton of these. Not all, but there are always times that I can get rid of a pop-up or around a paywall when the rest of Fark can't. It's a great browser for the phone. Every time Facebook opens up one of those stories with ad after ad after ad, pop-ups videos, all that shiat, I open in Brave, and not only is that shiat gone, but a lot of the time, there aren't even those empty gaps where the ad was, the story is straight and clean with no bullshiat.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One would think that Wisconsinites would know that snow isn't always light and fluffy.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fire chief indicated that cars may be trapped in the garage for a month or more.


Damn, that would totally fark some people.  I wonder if the garage has any liability, or is it "parker beware"?  Would insurance cover a rental, or would they say it doesn't count since your car is technically operable?  Let's hope for the best:  that people are just living in these cars and don't need them to actually go places.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something like this happened years ago in Chicago at Navy Pier when they were setting up for the Flower &Garden Show.

Tons of dirt was brought in and Teamsters piled it all into the center of the room for some reason.  This room was above the parking garage.

One minute it was there, next minute it was all in the parking garage.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're fairly confident there is no one in that space," North Shore Fire Department Chief Robert Whitaker told reporters, while nervously shaking and eyeing escape routes...

//minor corrections
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: SpectroBoy: Hard firewalled.

Gonna recommend this yet again. Try Brave browser on your phone. It's built in ad blocking let's you around a shiat-ton of these. Not all, but there are always times that I can get rid of a pop-up or around a paywall when the rest of Fark can't. It's a great browser for the phone. Every time Facebook opens up one of those stories with ad after ad after ad, pop-ups videos, all that shiat, I open in Brave, and not only is that shiat gone, but a lot of the time, there aren't even those empty gaps where the ad was, the story is straight and clean with no bullshiat.


I am a Brave user for about ~2mo now, and I approve this message.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you let foreigners from warm states like Florida come and take jobs from the poor people of Wisconsin
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [static01.nyt.com image 850x850]

Plowed lots of snow,
Took down a parking lot


For better or worse, always referred to as "Canadian Songbird Joni Mitchell".

/not Joanie
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The fire chief indicated that cars may be trapped in the garage for a month or more.

Snow Uber alles.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: SpectroBoy: Hard firewalled.

Gonna recommend this yet again. Try Brave browser on your phone. It's built in ad blocking let's you around a shiat-ton of these. Not all, but there are always times that I can get rid of a pop-up or around a paywall when the rest of Fark can't. It's a great browser for the phone. Every time Facebook opens up one of those stories with ad after ad after ad, pop-ups videos, all that shiat, I open in Brave, and not only is that shiat gone, but a lot of the time, there aren't even those empty gaps where the ad was, the story is straight and clean with no bullshiat.


Thanks.

But I mostly fark from a PC.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anyone else think the accompanying picture were all basically worthless?? No one had a drone or a way to photograph for a building nearby?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wisconsin

Alcohol was involved. Whether it contributed or not remains to be seen. It was involved though.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: SpectroBoy: Hard firewalled.

Gonna recommend this yet again. Try Brave browser on your phone. It's built in ad blocking let's you around a shiat-ton of these. Not all, but there are always times that I can get rid of a pop-up or around a paywall when the rest of Fark can't. It's a great browser for the phone. Every time Facebook opens up one of those stories with ad after ad after ad, pop-ups videos, all that shiat, I open in Brave, and not only is that shiat gone, but a lot of the time, there aren't even those empty gaps where the ad was, the story is straight and clean with no bullshiat.


I got in with chrome and an ad blocker. Worst-case use duck duck go.

If I read this right, garage collapsed from over night snow. I didn't get they were piling up all winter. Either way some architect is having a sleepless night.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The exit to the garage was completely blocked. The fire chief indicated that cars may be trapped in the garage for a month or more.

What, why? Bring in a couple of bobcats and a dump truck and clear it. Or are they just gonna wait for it to melt.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Johnson: Something like this happened years ago in Chicago at Navy Pier when they were setting up for the Flower &Garden Show.

Tons of dirt was brought in and Teamsters piled it all into the center of the room for some reason.  This room was above the parking garage.

One minute it was there, next minute it was all in the parking garage.


Liar. Ain't nothin' gonna move at an expo without the right union spending a few hours working on it.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Mikey1969: SpectroBoy: Hard firewalled.

Gonna recommend this yet again. Try Brave browser on your phone. It's built in ad blocking let's you around a shiat-ton of these. Not all, but there are always times that I can get rid of a pop-up or around a paywall when the rest of Fark can't. It's a great browser for the phone. Every time Facebook opens up one of those stories with ad after ad after ad, pop-ups videos, all that shiat, I open in Brave, and not only is that shiat gone, but a lot of the time, there aren't even those empty gaps where the ad was, the story is straight and clean with no bullshiat.

Thanks.

But I mostly fark from a PC.



I suggest the Reader View extension for Chrome. It strips out almost all styling and leaves you just the text to read without distractions. You can also make the font size whatever you want and even make it light text on dark background.

It also gets around paywalls the vast majority of the time.
 
Monac
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I live in Milwaukee, and this parking structure is in a close-in northern suburb of Milwaukee called Glendale.  The structure is less then 20 years old (built in 2005-06), and this winter has been on the low side of average for snowfall.  I think this strucure muist have been badly built, and all of this talk about "wet, heavy snow" is a cover-up for that. This shopping complex is quite large for this area, and incorporates a considerable amount of housing.  Somebody, or a bunch of somebodies, does not want its value to fall off a cliff if it turns out the contractors did some shoddy work.

I was also suprised about how nonchalant they were about declaring no one was killed or trapped in the rubble, but I don't know anything about the specifics of how it could be searched.  It just seemed they were very quick on the trigger with the happy talk.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Riche: SpectroBoy: Mikey1969: SpectroBoy: Hard firewalled.

Gonna recommend this yet again. Try Brave browser on your phone. It's built in ad blocking let's you around a shiat-ton of these. Not all, but there are always times that I can get rid of a pop-up or around a paywall when the rest of Fark can't. It's a great browser for the phone. Every time Facebook opens up one of those stories with ad after ad after ad, pop-ups videos, all that shiat, I open in Brave, and not only is that shiat gone, but a lot of the time, there aren't even those empty gaps where the ad was, the story is straight and clean with no bullshiat.

Thanks.

But I mostly fark from a PC.


I suggest the Reader View extension for Chrome. It strips out almost all styling and leaves you just the text to read without distractions. You can also make the font size whatever you want and even make it light text on dark background.

It also gets around paywalls the vast majority of the time.


Thanks!
 
