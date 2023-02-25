 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   "The Lee County Republican Party is going to be on the vanguard of this campaign to stop the genocide because we have foreign non governmental entities that are unleashing biological weapons on the American people"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
79
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

1237 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2023 at 3:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



79 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They are going to get sued hard.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The experiment of self governance at a local level has utterly failed.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They're farking batshiat.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The death cult that is the Republican Party strikes again.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Huh.
So Sioux why don't you?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do it.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because the Republican Party of Lee County has no power per so, DeSantis can just ignore it if he chooses.

..or use it as an excuse to make Florida even worse
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing to prevent you from going one county over and getting it.  Well, assuming you're healthy enough.  It's more than an inconvenience for people in hospitals and nursing facilities, and for those without the means to travel.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Filthy plague rats trying to scapegoat decent people.

A day that ends in y when dealing with right wingers, the filthy plague rats of the world.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish iat was a bioweapon that killed right wingers, who spend all of their time ruining the world for decent people.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So much for the party of personal freedom. For all their blather, they seem fixated on taking away the rights of Americans.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banning a critical life saving vaccine for insane political purposes is not something I saw coming, I have to admit, but I'm not surprised Florida is involved.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't want to get vaccinated against the bioweapon? Do they see the flaw in their reasoning?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a sec, they aren't county commissioners or any other entity of public authority, so who gives a shiat?
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is liberals' fault. If we actually wanted rightwingers to take the vaccine, we would've started calling it the 'Trump Vaccine,' the way the rightwingers branded the ACA 'ObamaCare.'

No way would Florida ever ban the Trump Vaccine.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. i'm natural-born american citizen
2. that was hardly my worst diarrhea
3. apologies for not lighting a match
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cool that Republicans decided to rebrand by giving up any interest real-world economics or common sense family values so they could concentrate on insane conspiracy theories farmed from Facebook.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Banning a critical life saving vaccine for insane political purposes is not something I saw coming, I have to admit, but I'm not surprised Florida is involved.


I know this will sound awful. But, if I got COVID-19 (unlikely as I'm fully vaccinated and boosted), I'd go in sick and visit the Lee County Republican Party HQ just to share the wealth.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: The experiment of self governance at a local level has utterly failed.


Sadly they can't be run off like the pilgrims was forced out of overseas
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: They don't want to get vaccinated against the bioweapon? Do they see the flaw in their reasoning?


They think COVID is just the cold and the vaccine is a bioweapon that makes them impotent, sterile, stupid, obedient, rewrites their genes, and enables the government to track them via 5G towers.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: The experiment of self governance at a local level has utterly failed.


You mean Florida, right? I think you mean Florida.

The US annexed Florida to take away a place for runaway slaves to go. I wish they had just left it.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I was never gonna visit FL anyway, but now? LOL
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are farking idiots.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not how any of this works.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: They don't want to get vaccinated against the bioweapon? Do they see the flaw in their reasoning?


There's no reasoning, its all contrarian vibes now.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not a cult, they did their own research.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're playing the Long Game -- counting on Long Covid to keep them in office.
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rzrwiresunrise: I mean, I was never gonna visit FL anyway, but now? LOL


Same here! ( IMHO, there's some left-wing insanity here in Portland, OR, but it pales in comparison to it's right-wing, GQP counterpart in Florida....)
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Wait a sec, they aren't county commissioners or any other entity of public authority, so who gives a shiat?


It's a "resolution"....think strongly worded letter.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If bird flu gets any real traction, many of these morons are going to die otherwise preventable deaths.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: They are going to get sued hard.


Yeah, that's not even remotely how shiat works.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Ft. Myers. None of this surprises me. The Villages is a socialist enclave compared to Ft. Myers.
I f*cking hate this goddamn state and I can't wait to move out. I'll feel bad leaving my parents, but my sanity is more important.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've no more time for stupidity, grandstanding, or stupid grandstanding. It's been three years since the pandemic started.

little big man: Wait a sec, they aren't county commissioners or any other entity of public authority, so who gives a shiat?


Gotta keep that GOP election energy up. DeSantis wants that '24 nomination.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Gyrfalcon: They don't want to get vaccinated against the bioweapon? Do they see the flaw in their reasoning?

They think COVID is just the cold and the vaccine is a bioweapon that makes them impotent, sterile, stupid, obedient, rewrites their genes, and enables the government to track them via 5G towers.


When it wasn't COVID that made them those things,it was those things that made them Republicans.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Forbidden Doughnut: rzrwiresunrise: I mean, I was never gonna visit FL anyway, but now? LOL

Same here! ( IMHO, there's some left-wing insanity here in Portland, OR, but it pales in comparison to it's right-wing, GQP counterpart in Florida....)


I'm curious:  I don't disagree, really, but what left-wing insanity are you thinking of specifically?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patriotic choking noises
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This country has gone f*cking batsh*t crazy.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what point does a political party become a public nuisance? All I've got here is this one data point, but I'm going to extrapolate from it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: It's Ft. Myers. None of this surprises me. The Villages is a socialist enclave compared to Ft. Myers.
I f*cking hate this goddamn state and I can't wait to move out. I'll feel bad leaving my parents, but my sanity is more important.


Florida died when Lawton Chiles did.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Forbidden Doughnut: rzrwiresunrise: I mean, I was never gonna visit FL anyway, but now? LOL

Same here! ( IMHO, there's some left-wing insanity here in Portland, OR, but it pales in comparison to it's right-wing, GQP counterpart in Florida....)

I'm curious:  I don't disagree, really, but what left-wing insanity are you thinking of specifically?


Portland
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet! I know where to concentrate my next medical debt collection business.

Then again, it's already located in Gods waiting room, so I need not really open another office.

Keep up the returns!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't the GOP just have a nice big Jim Jones Flavor Aid style get together and go see Jesus?
It'd be a real win/win
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: It's Ft. Myers. None of this surprises me. The Villages is a socialist enclave compared to Ft. Myers.


Yep.  An outsider for a bit thinks (& hopes) "oh, it must be some totally backwards tiny rural county".  Nope, over 3/4s of a million people, one of the biggest hundred counties in the US, and the batshiattiest of the batshiat are absolutely in charge.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voters get what they voted for.

Let 'em own it. Elections have real world consequences, and The People chose this for themselves. If some of them die, if the area becomes known for being kooky and spooking off development, etc, that was their decision.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sitting waiting to get my bivalent.


Would have been sooner, but I got pissed off when they cancelled on me twice in a row and put it off.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: Sitting waiting to get my bivalent.


Would have been sooner, but I got pissed off when they cancelled on me twice in a row and put it off.


So ... you're waiting by choice?
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: So much for the party of personal freedom. For all their blather, they seem fixated on taking away the rights of Americans.


Yup. Republicans hate Americans and would rather we die than live on our own terms.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder how long Lee County remained dry, and how well that worked out.
 
darkone
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can we just put a fence around Florida and Texas and let these fools live in their paradise?
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.