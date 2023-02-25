 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   These beautiful photos could persuade you to go book a trip. Be sure to visit the 7-11s   (huffpost.com) divider line
6
    More: Cool, Tourism, Japan, Tokyo, Seto Inland Sea, World Heritage Site, Kyoto, Buddhism, Shikoku  
•       •       •

347 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2023 at 2:56 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark that, go to Lawsons.

Then fark both of them, go to South Korea, who has the superior convenience stores.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Going to Japan myself for its cherry blossom season. As I only passed through Yokota AB and Narita International as I went to & from Osan AN, Korea, I look forward to actually seeing this country.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Indeed, I intend to visit the 7-11s. Seems like a good way to restock the hotel room with necessities or lunch.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Rob4127
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.