(AZ Family)   Tesla fire in Phoenix bucks the trend, being quickly extinguished after a car vs building collision....Just kidding. It reignited two hours later while the wreckage was being towed, causing several hours of traffic disruption   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Electric car, Television, Road, driver of a Tesla, Car controls, Parking lot, Electricity, Arizona's Family  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2023 at 2:41 PM (42 minutes ago)



45 Comments
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Murica should've invested in my plan to turn all US roads in to solar powered grocery store conveyor belts.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Death Mobile.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's Phoenix, it was reborn from the ashes. Maybe that can be their next model name.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just a fun thing I noted from the article

No matter what is auctally making the car move, pretty sure we will always call it the gas pedal
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dressed to kill, they're killing me
But heaven knows their recipe
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


no Elon piss drinkers yet?

/fewer and fewer each time it seems. curious
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x697]

no Elon piss drinkers yet?

/fewer and fewer each time it seems. curious


They're not out of the burn ward yet.
 
real_kibo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baka-san: No matter what is auctally making the car move, pretty sure we will always call it the gas pedal


"You see, Clone Junior 5, back on Earth during The Silicon Age, the earliest ground vehicles were powered by compressed air. That's why we still call our coherent antiplasma fuel 'gas'. Now shut up and eat your gluon soup."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Murica should've invested in my plan to turn all US roads in to solar powered grocery store conveyor belts.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Roads_Must_Roll
 
wxboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

baka-san: Just a fun thing I noted from the article

No matter what is auctally making the car move, pretty sure we will always call it the gas pedal


Sort of like tuning in to TV, or dialing a phone.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, batteries gonna batt
 
olorin604
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wxboy: baka-san: Just a fun thing I noted from the article

No matter what is auctally making the car move, pretty sure we will always call it the gas pedal

Sort of like tuning in to TV, or dialing a phone.


Or just calling the thing we keep in our pocket a phone, when for most of us that is the least of it's functions.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The Death Mobile.


Teslas catch fire a lot FOR AN EV but the average ICE car is much, much more likely to catch fire than a Tesla.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

baka-san: Just a fun thing I noted from the article

No matter what is actually making the car move, pretty sure we will always call it the gas pedal.


it is an accelerator, so i guess the brake should be called excellerator, but i can see the confusion...
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Murica should've invested in my plan to turn all US roads in to solar powered grocery store conveyor belts.


RAH had you beat by 83 years The Roads Must Roll
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

baka-san: Just a fun thing I noted from the article

No matter what is auctally making the car move, pretty sure we will always call it the gas pedal


'Accelerator' has so many syllables that there are people who will never even attempt to use this word in their entire lives.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x697]

no Elon piss drinkers yet?

/fewer and fewer each time it seems. curious


God damn, Elon Musk is a piece of shiat.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had a vaping mod explode in my kitchen.  Those 18650 cells rifle and levitate when they burn.  One backed me into a corner.  I felt like a man eye to eye with a king cobra.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x697]

no Elon piss drinkers yet?

/fewer and fewer each time it seems. curious


They're over at the grownups table.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Jake Havechek: The Death Mobile.

Teslas catch fire a lot FOR AN EV but the average ICE car is much, much more likely to catch fire than a Tesla.


I'm not sure we can definitively say that for newer ICE cars. Do we have statistics that only include models manufactured at the same time the first Tesla's were?

Because otherwise you're including cars that were manufactured in, like, the 70's in those statistics.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hope the power door locks and power door HANDLES were sill working. Seriously, doors and locks should NOT be electric only. Jesus, I thought they figured this out in the 80s with the year or so where they had cars that you couldn't unlock. The knob on the window hatcyou used was completely flush when locked, so people couldn't break in by grabbing the unlock knob like they sometimes did. You literally could not manually unlock the door form inside, it was electric only. And like I said the kob was flush when locked.

I remember as a kid thinking "This is dumb", which was obviously a widely held belief, because I think it only lasted a year or two.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I road a Tesla for the first time last week.

Straightaway, just getting in the car was confusing. The door handles are weird.

Like, the door handles are just stupidly weird. I couldn't figure out what to do. Not like looking like a loser in front of a busy street was a huge deal, it's more that... Why are you reinventing the door handle? A handle needs to have just a basic common functionality so people know how to use it, especially under duress.

It shows a dedication to dumb, pointless frippery. It suggest more pointless irritation further in the car. And probably a lack of attention to what things actually are and how they need to work.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

baka-san: Just a fun thing I noted from the article

No matter what is auctally making the car move, pretty sure we will always call it the gas pedal


It's called the accelerator.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: baka-san: Just a fun thing I noted from the article

No matter what is auctally making the car move, pretty sure we will always call it the gas pedal

'Accelerator' has so many syllables that there are people who will never even attempt to use this word in their entire lives.


Doesn't make sense to call it a gas pedal because it doesn't control gasoline in any vehicle.

Doesn't make sense to call it a throttle because it doesn't control a throttle in electrics, Diesels, or any gasoline engine with a torque-demand based drive by wire strategy.  (A lot of new cars are at or near WOT all the time and control engine power with valve timing/lift and/or fuel injection, like a Diesel)
 
fat boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Pinnacle Point: Murica should've invested in my plan to turn all US roads in to solar powered grocery store conveyor belts.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Roads_Must_Roll


My first thought also
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x697]

no Elon piss drinkers yet?

/fewer and fewer each time it seems. curious


Tesla made EVs a real thing, not just some federal grant money cash grab like the EV1 and all other EVs before Tesla. And because of Tesla's success, EVs are THE THING, all major auto makers are now going all EV. Even Jeep is now 100% focused on EVs as their future and we have an arms race in the Automotive Industry to create truly autonomous vehicles

And Space X? They helped kickstart the commercial space program, and helped get us off reliance upon Russia to get to Orbit after our Shuttle program died a gruesome death and we had nothing to replace it with

Sure, Elon Musk is a raging asshole, sure I'v lost most respect for him as a person I once had
But I am not some braindead woke piece of shiat that can't separate accomplishment and works from the person

I might not care for Wagner's racism, but I still enjoy his music
I might not like the fact that the Founding Fathers were slave owners and some, like Jefferson raped their slacved and kept their rape babies as slaved -- but I still believe in The Constitution and America
Sure, Roman Polansky is a child rapist, but I still watch China Town every now and again

Frankly, I see this "cancel culture" BS as nothing more than manufactured outrage for sanctimonious morons to  feel like they matter

Sure, let's make bad actors face professional and legal consequences, that much I am sure we can all agree.
But this bullshiat where we need to erase, forget, extricate and create new narratives is nothing short of New Speak and Revisionist History. It's possible to embrace and own the past while atoning for it, but that's a concept too advanced for many people at this time

So in the mean time, I guess I'm just a piss drinking Elon fan, because I think Tesla and SpaceX are important companies that have transformed our transportation for getting around on Earth and off of it, and still support those companies even though their CEO's gone off the deep end
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Jake Havechek: The Death Mobile.

Teslas catch fire a lot FOR AN EV but the average ICE car is much, much more likely to catch fire than a Tesla.


after the ICE has been extinguished and is being towed? or after it's been sitting in a tow yard for 3 weeks?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/06/22/tesla-fire-sacramento/

and while petroleum products are dangerous when burned, I've never seen a "shelter in place" from a personal ICE vehicle fire. Tesla fires create toxic fallout.

https://www.vice.com/en/article/n7zd5z/california-county-tells-people-to-shelter-in-place-because-of-tesla-battery-fire

i've also never seen a ICE manufacturer threaten a coups for resources

https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/after-bolivia-elon-musk-says-capitalists-can-overthrow-any-government-they-want/

there are serious problems with the car, the company and the man.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

anuran: Pinnacle Point: Murica should've invested in my plan to turn all US roads in to solar powered grocery store conveyor belts.

RAH had you beat by 83 years The Roads Must Roll


Heinlein had a better grasp on the concept of self driving cars than anyone around today.

Not with that story. While interesting, I STILL can't picture how these really worked. But a central slaved system, where we don't have to worry about whose software is better at detecting issues, is the answer. A central system that controls all of the traffic. You enter the system, turn over control, and it does everything. Otherwise, we get the back and forth bullshiat you see here. Make the cars all work on the same system, isolate these areas 100% from pedestrians (They got THAT right in the Minority Report movie, can't remember if the book had it), and make humans drive in more pedestrian heavy areas, like neighborhoods.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Tesla made EVs a real thing


Fark user imageView Full Size


oh did he?

/more piss coming right up!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: studebaker hoch: baka-san: Just a fun thing I noted from the article

No matter what is auctally making the car move, pretty sure we will always call it the gas pedal

'Accelerator' has so many syllables that there are people who will never even attempt to use this word in their entire lives.

Doesn't make sense to call it a gas pedal because it doesn't control gasoline in any vehicle.

Doesn't make sense to call it a throttle because it doesn't control a throttle in electrics, Diesels, or any gasoline engine with a torque-demand based drive by wire strategy.  (A lot of new cars are at or near WOT all the time and control engine power with valve timing/lift and/or fuel injection, like a Diesel)


Doesn't make sense to say you "dialed a phone", but we still do. Doesn't make sense to say someone is "filming" or "taping" with their cell phones, but we still do. Get the idea? The OP was pointing out that by virtue of the fact that it's been a "gas pedal" for over a hundred years, it's in the standard lexicon.

So "But acshually" somewhere else.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Dressed to kill, they're killing me
But heaven knows their recipe


Writing in their diaries
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x697]

no Elon piss drinkers yet?

/fewer and fewer each time it seems. curious

Tesla made EVs a real thing, not just some federal grant money cash grab like the EV1 and all other EVs before Tesla. And because of Tesla's success, EVs are THE THING, all major auto makers are now going all EV. Even Jeep is now 100% focused on EVs as their future and we have an arms race in the Automotive Industry to create truly autonomous vehicles

And Space X? They helped kickstart the commercial space program, and helped get us off reliance upon Russia to get to Orbit after our Shuttle program died a gruesome death and we had nothing to replace it with

Sure, Elon Musk is a raging asshole, sure I'v lost most respect for him as a person I once had
But I am not some braindead woke piece of shiat that can't separate accomplishment and works from the person

I might not care for Wagner's racism, but I still enjoy his music
I might not like the fact that the Founding Fathers were slave owners and some, like Jefferson raped their slacved and kept their rape babies as slaved -- but I still believe in The Constitution and America
Sure, Roman Polansky is a child rapist, but I still watch China Town every now and again

Frankly, I see this "cancel culture" BS as nothing more than manufactured outrage for sanctimonious morons to  feel like they matter

Sure, let's make bad actors face professional and legal consequences, that much I am sure we can all agree.
But this bullshiat where we need to erase, forget, extricate and create new narratives is nothing short of New Speak and Revisionist History. It's possible to embrace and own the past while atoning for it, but that's a concept too advanced for many people at this time

So in the mean time, I guess I'm just a piss drinking Elon fan, because I think Tesla and SpaceX are important companies that have transformed our transportation for getting around on Earth and off of it, and still support those companies even though their CEO's gone off the deep end


He's a prick, that's for sure, but all of those accomplishments ARE noteworthy, it doesn't mean you're sucking his dick, despite what the two idiots who finnied your post think, you can acknowledge someone's achievements without being a fanboi, but people around here are farking morons.
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Jake Havechek: The Death Mobile.

Teslas catch fire a lot FOR AN EV but the average ICE car is much, much more likely to catch fire than a Tesla.


Tesla is near the bottom in dependability.  They seem to have a lot of problems.  Not sure such a broad statement like this can be taken at face value.

Anyway, I'm sure Elmo will re-task a few "top engineers" to deal with this pesky fire issue, which seems to keep re-igniting every few months.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wxboy: baka-san: Just a fun thing I noted from the article

No matter what is auctally making the car move, pretty sure we will always call it the gas pedal

Sort of like tuning in to TV, or dialing a phone.


Or "Did you get tape that??" , "Ha! I got that in tape", "Are you filming this?"
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Jake Havechek: The Death Mobile.

Teslas catch fire a lot FOR AN EV but the average ICE car is much, much more likely to catch fire than a Tesla.


Really? And how hard are those to out out? How many reignite on the tow truck?

Pull your farking head out of your ass, and just accept reality. It doesn't mean that we're gonna take away your EV.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: meanmutton: Jake Havechek: The Death Mobile.

Teslas catch fire a lot FOR AN EV but the average ICE car is much, much more likely to catch fire than a Tesla.

after the ICE has been extinguished and is being towed? or after it's been sitting in a tow yard for 3 weeks?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/06/22/tesla-fire-sacramento/

and while petroleum products are dangerous when burned, I've never seen a "shelter in place" from a personal ICE vehicle fire. Tesla fires create toxic fallout.

https://www.vice.com/en/article/n7zd5z/california-county-tells-people-to-shelter-in-place-because-of-tesla-battery-fire

i've also never seen a ICE manufacturer threaten a coups for resources

https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/after-bolivia-elon-musk-says-capitalists-can-overthrow-any-government-they-want/

there are serious problems with the car, the company and the man.



Does Tesla produce their own batteries? I know they started working on it, but weren't planning on having their own batteries til 2023, so likely not till 2024. If they are still using Panasonic Batteries, then isn't the issues with these fires on Panasonic and NOT Tesla?

And that bit about Capitalists being able to overthrow Governments around the World is entirely true. World Governments have let the wealthy and powerful get far to wealthy and powerful and are now more wealthy and powerful than most nations. Even the US is facing this threat, we've seen what they can do via legitimate politics and we seen how close one moron and his shiat bag circle nearly took the US for their own. What's to stop Peter Theil, Elon Musk and other fascsits amongst the elite from doing the job themselves? Because that is exactly what the future holds
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I road a Tesla for the first time last week.

Straightaway, just getting in the car was confusing. The door handles are weird.


This is why I watch Doug Demuro videos.  I know how to open the doors of every supercar and hypercar out there, although I will never get to drive one.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I road a Tesla for the first time last week.

Straightaway, just getting in the car was confusing. The door handles are weird.

Like, the door handles are just stupidly weird. I couldn't figure out what to do. Not like looking like a loser in front of a busy street was a huge deal, it's more that... Why are you reinventing the door handle? A handle needs to have just a basic common functionality so people know how to use it, especially under duress.

It shows a dedication to dumb, pointless frippery. It suggest more pointless irritation further in the car. And probably a lack of attention to what things actually are and how they need to work.


Frippery. Awesom
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
E1 EV Submersion Unit
Youtube LrU0xWy_u_4


If an EV catches on fire, assume that it will catch on fire again until the battery has been fully consumed.  So the best course of action at the moment is to drop it into a water bath to keep the heat and smoke in check.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: The Exit Stencilist: Tesla made EVs a real thing

[Fark user image 600x397]

oh did he?

/more piss coming right up!


Wow, and who the fark even heard of Tesla before Elon took over.
I didn't say he invented or founded it -- I said HE MADE TESLA A THING

But hey -- I see you have a very clear agenda and like a typical NPC can't go off script
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: meanmutton: Jake Havechek: The Death Mobile.

Teslas catch fire a lot FOR AN EV but the average ICE car is much, much more likely to catch fire than a Tesla.

after the ICE has been extinguished and is being towed? or after it's been sitting in a tow yard for 3 weeks?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/06/22/tesla-fire-sacramento/

and while petroleum products are dangerous when burned, I've never seen a "shelter in place" from a personal ICE vehicle fire. Tesla fires create toxic fallout.

https://www.vice.com/en/article/n7zd5z/california-county-tells-people-to-shelter-in-place-because-of-tesla-battery-fire

i've also never seen a ICE manufacturer threaten a coups for resources

https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/after-bolivia-elon-musk-says-capitalists-can-overthrow-any-government-they-want/

there are serious problems with the car, the company and the man.


The flammability of these cars is not isolated to Tesla. It's the batteries. If you puncture a LiOn battery, it burns. And it burns. And it burns. Insane amounts of water are needed to put it out.

Not at all the case with an ICE car catching fire. These things even reignite, as TFA mentions, just in this case, the csr reignited on the tow truck, that is not uncommon for an EV, but wouldn't happen with an ICE car.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baka-san: Just a fun thing I noted from the article

No matter what is auctally making the car move, pretty sure we will always call it the gas pedal


Found Steven Wright's handle.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RoboZombie: wxboy: baka-san: Just a fun thing I noted from the article

No matter what is auctally making the car move, pretty sure we will always call it the gas pedal

Sort of like tuning in to TV, or dialing a phone.

Or "Did you get tape that??" , "Ha! I got that in tape", "Are you filming this?"


Keyboards, how do they work.
Sorry, I need to read the crap I type before hitting "add comment".
 
