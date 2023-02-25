 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHAS 11 Louisville)   Christian revival leads to measles revival   (whas11.com) divider line
23
    More: Sick, Emergency department, Urgent care, Public health, Health, Medicine, Asbury University, Asbury Theological Seminary, Asbury University's campus  
•       •       •

529 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2023 at 2:32 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, I wouldn't call 1-3 cases of Measles a revival, but it's concerning if you aren't vaxxed.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
<shrug>. 3 people, maybe, got the measels.  Thoughts and prayers, assholes.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Somacandra: Well, I wouldn't call 1-3 cases of Measles a revival, but it's concerning if you aren't vaxxed.


Stupid anti-vaxxers only make themselves and other people vulnerable to a very contagious disease.

I had measles at least twice as a kid. It's not fun. Happily vaccinated against it and lots other diseases.

/Rabies vaccines aren't bad nowadays either.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus Christ!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too bad they didn't get scabies.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's pretty clear God wanted them dead. Any survivors should understand that they've displeased God and take steps to correct their offense immediately.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Somacandra: Well, I wouldn't call 1-3 cases of Measles a revival, but it's concerning if you aren't vaxxed.

Stupid anti-vaxxers only make themselves and other people vulnerable to a very contagious disease.

I had measles at least twice as a kid. It's not fun. Happily vaccinated against it and lots other diseases.

/Rabies vaccines aren't bad nowadays either.


When I was a kid I got the three day kind. On December 24,25,26.
My money is on homeschooled.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: <shrug>. 3 people, maybe, got the measels.  Thoughts and prayers, assholes.


When you're talking measles case numbers in a group of anti-science fanatics who just spent a few weeks emoting all over each other, you have to append the phrase, "so far".  3 cases... so far.

I wonder how many will be bringing the glorious spirit of Jesus and measles back to their home congregations.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
AHAHAHAHA

Silly xtians
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hope the brain worms are okay
 
Cache
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, some Christians have been spotted?

/I'll let myself out
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: I hope the brain worms are okay


They starved to death.
/careful, that joke is an antique
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: AirForceVet: Somacandra: Well, I wouldn't call 1-3 cases of Measles a revival, but it's concerning if you aren't vaxxed.

Stupid anti-vaxxers only make themselves and other people vulnerable to a very contagious disease.

I had measles at least twice as a kid. It's not fun. Happily vaccinated against it and lots other diseases.

/Rabies vaccines aren't bad nowadays either.

When I was a kid I got the three day kind. On December 24,25,26.
My money is on homeschooled.


Yeah, I had Rubella when I was little (the vaccine for that was still a couple of years away). As long as you aren't a pregnant lady, most people get over it fairly easy.

Regular Measles can morph into Pneumonia pretty quickly, though.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, sharing is caring.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well praise the lord!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
lowres.cartooncollections.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Die, christofascists. But leave the rest of us out of it.

/vaccinate your damn kids. And yourself.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Plague rats gonna plague spread.
 
PuckinWebGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hundreds of people came from all over the country, some traveling thousands of miles, to be apart of the viral ceremony.

Description checks out.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

clawsoon: Benevolent Misanthrope: <shrug>. 3 people, maybe, got the measels.  Thoughts and prayers, assholes.

When you're talking measles case numbers in a group of anti-science fanatics who just spent a few weeks emoting all over each other, you have to append the phrase, "so far".  3 cases... so far.

I wonder how many will be bringing the glorious spirit of Jesus and measles back to their home congregations.


Not my problem.  Let their god take care of them.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dipshiat antivaxxer fundamentalist: "Contracting measles must be part of god's plan."

God: "My plan was for everyone to get vaccinated."
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The problem that will solve itself.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So how much of Leviticus is devoted to policies regarding controlling the spread of communicable disease ("leprosy")?

And why do these "Christians" cheerfully ignore it all?

Was that part of Leviticus repealed under the New Covenant? And if so, how do we know the clauses forbidding incest and sex acts between men are still in force?

/I know, more fool I for expecting any of this to make sense
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.