(Metro)   "Cocaine and booze cost me £50,000". Farkers: "Amateur"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
6
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sam Kinnison;
" If you still have $18,000 to go to the Betty Ford clinic, that you don't have a drug problem."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah that's chump change for addicts
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Welcome to the jungle, it gets worse here everyday
You learn to live like an animal in the jungle where we play
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mr. Nathan Jones: the black sheep of the family.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He spent £50,000 on cocaine and booze. The rest of his money he wasted.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
