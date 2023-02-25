 Skip to content
(Axios)   Marriage is on the decline among the young or anyone who has seen Baby Boomers or Millennials attempt it   (axios.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It really is the worst stand-alone contract two people in the USA can enter. No other way would two fiscal entities enter a legal merger without any provision for remedy or terms.

IANAL, would actually like to hear a rebuttal from a fark lawyer beyond "hurr Durr I'm a divorce attorney and marriage is how I make my living it's just great"
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meanwhile Gen X is having fun exploring Poly relationships and renting big houses with friends. Plenty of us getting married as well, but it's fun seeing the numbers of us trying non-traditional arrangements
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I had to do it all over again, I'd never have gotten married in the first place.

/and I'm happily married for 28+ years
 
Jon T. Hall [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I vowed to be single the rest of my life when I got divorced in 1998. Got hooked into a new marriage in 1999, and we've been together for going on 24 years.

/Wouldn't do it again
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Shadow Blasko: Meanwhile Gen X is having fun exploring Poly relationships and renting big houses with friends. Plenty of us getting married as well, but it's fun seeing the numbers of us trying non-traditional arrangements


Boomers and Millennials have always been coddled and told how special they are.

It follows they make shiatty partners and worse parents.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: actually like to hear a rebuttal from a fark lawyer beyond "hurr Durr I'm a divorce attorney and marriage is how I make my living it's just great"


fark are you on the wrong site.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Once again, Gen X is ignored in a headline.

Whatever.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bostonguy: Once again, Gen X is ignored in a headline.

Whatever.


Why would you want to be in a fark headline?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

slobberbone: Boomers and Millennials have always been coddled and told how special they are.

It follows they make shiatty partners and worse parents.


Gen X -- Low-grade depression, apathy, and malaise our entire lives. "If you never have any expectations, you'll never be disappointed."

Millennials -- Trophies for nothing, raised by helicopter parents, told that they will be hugely successful if they just take on whatever debt they need to get a university degree. And then it all comes crashing down. They had high expectations, and are likely very disappointed.

I wonder what is worse.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WickerNipple: bostonguy: Once again, Gen X is ignored in a headline.

Whatever.

Why would you want to be in a fark headline?


I want to be in a headline -- just once.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: It really is the worst stand-alone contract two people in the USA can enter. No other way would two fiscal entities enter a legal merger without any provision for remedy or terms.


I think one reason I'll never get married is that I have a deep-seated fear and distrust of marriage.

Among all of my US relatives and childhood friends -- that's probably 20-30 people -- I have seen exactly one couple who remained happily married to the first person they married. (My best high school friend's mother and father.)

Among EVERYONE else, I saw them either unhappily married or miserably broke following a divorce while I was growing up. My three best high school friends are all divorced too.

I'd rather remain single than be either one of those things. Maybe I was just surrounded by unlucky people when I was young, but I don't like those odds.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: I wonder what is worse.


If you're told you're shiat and believe it, someone might have told you the truth.

If you're told you're perfect and believe it, you're always living a lie.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: WickerNipple: bostonguy: Once again, Gen X is ignored in a headline.

Whatever.

Why would you want to be in a fark headline?

I want to be in a headline -- just once.


I just submitted one for you to Sports. It probably won't get greened because it's not that interesting and it's old, but I did create a headline for you that will likely end up red.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: It probably won't get greened because it's not that interesting


When has that ever stopped them?

Now missing a cliche that sounds like it came from a horny fraternity pledge, that's a farking sin against the Modminnies.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: bostonguy: WickerNipple: bostonguy: Once again, Gen X is ignored in a headline.

Whatever.

Why would you want to be in a fark headline?

I want to be in a headline -- just once.

I just submitted one for you to Sports. It probably won't get greened because it's not that interesting and it's old, but I did create a headline for you that will likely end up red.


LOL - thanks!

/ the "just once" was a joke

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Over half of marriages end in divorce. Then you factor in people who stay married out of convenience or because of their spawn...you wind up with like a dozen happy marriages and they have to look at each other become old and gross.

/Gen Xer
//will die alone and happy
///well not happy but at least not married
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a societal construct.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have never understood why anyone gets married.  Especially now that premarital sex is socially acceptable and women are allowed to have their own resources.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I have never understood why anyone gets married.  Especially now that premarital sex is socially acceptable and women are allowed to have their own resources.


Username checks out?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Marriage is now becoming the last step into adulthood." And it's an optional step. People are more likely to want to finish their education, find a job and pay off debt before getting hitched.

*Raises hand.* I got married for the first time at 45. I feel like I did it right as, speaking only for myself, if I got married at 25, had kids and had to do the family-man thing while my single friends were getting after it at various clubs and just letting loose I question if my marriage would last. Or if it did "last" how envious I would be to be single again. Would I have been unhappy?

I guess I 'got after it' as a single guy in my 20s and 30s and got a lot out of my system. I didn't go nuts but I did what I wanted to, when I wanted to and my only responsibility was me. I also feel like I grew over that time and got to know myself and was able to work on some personal rough edges regarding maturity.

I wasn't planning on marriage as I was pretty etched in routine by my 40s but future Mrs. Beef came into my life and, almost nine years later, it feels like, again, I did it right.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you're a religious nutjob there's no reason to get married.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been married for almost 38 years, Would I do it again? Probably. If I hadn't, I'm not entirely sure I would have survived past 35.

My kids are now both older than I was when I married and neither has ever had a serious relationship, much less got anywhere close to marriage. And I see no indications that will ever change. They don't see the point.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monogamy? In this economy?
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shifting gears from divorce lawyer to ambulance chaser.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Unless you're a religious nutjob there's no reason to get married.


That's cool. I'm an atheist and my wife and I love being married to each other. Different stroke/different folks, etc.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Once again, Gen X is ignored in a headline.

Whatever.


To be fair, yesterday's headline didn't point out that the guy who shot his son for "acting up" by throwing rocks at the house was in his fifties.

Gen Xers love them their guns
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am SERIOSLY DISAPPOINTED in you people.  There is a definite dearth of Boomer Bashing in this thread.
Get off your fat asses, you GenX and Millennial Farkers.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: WickerNipple: bostonguy: Once again, Gen X is ignored in a headline.

Whatever.

Why would you want to be in a fark headline?

I want to be in a headline -- just once.


Something, something Boston Creme Guy ...
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SINGLE = Stay Intoxicated Nightly, Get Laid Everyday

/that's right
//half right
///not the good half
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Married for 52 years and child free. Back in a time when it meant commitment and accomodation. Not like now. Staying married isn't always easy. I always planned to be a single hermit but meet the right woman.

It sucks that so many can't find a life partner. Married men live longer because a spouse watches your health and stops you from doing stupid shiat.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: a spouse watches your health and stops you from doing stupid shiat


Now this right here is some truth.
 
Psylence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happily married for 23 years. I think no kids helps with the "happily" part.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As with other sexual matters, marriage really doesn't resemble the cognates and metaphoric descriptions that have been used to give it focus. It's a sexual matter.  Which is to say, it's foundational for our existence. Calling it a "contract" is misleading.

It's odd. There's nothing in modern life that would make one approach marriage seriously. We're shockingly frivolous about sex and  yet  the people who aren't frivolous appear comic, repressive, or neurotic. Or all 3. Marriage is there to enforce a bit of gravity and seriousness to reproduction, but the gene that pushes us to mate and have children has no special anxiety about the trappings that we've surrounded it with. Do it in an alley way. In a bathroom at a bar. In a car. In church. In a graveyard. In an abattoir. On TV. With a stranger. Gene don't care.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no upside to having a family in America. None
In fact the case against marriage and children in Western Society is becoming insurmountable

Blame liberals, and blame parasitic capitalists. This is one area where MAGAts have no major blame and Liberals are the real assholes who have farked us with their relentless PC bullshiat, their laws and regulations meant to fark with everyone and tell people how to live their lives, and the wealth extraction loving capitalists that have gutted the middle class and made most working class families little more than wage slaves with no hope or chance for upward mobility or ever having the buying power middle class families once had just a couple decades ago

Frankly, marriage needs to go away, it's an outdated concept originally meant as a means to unify warlords and noble houses that has no real use by regular people other than to provide a means for a man to call a woman his property. But that wont happen because people are slow to change and need stupid rituals and titles, regardless of the harm it brings to them, their family and the lasting negative impacts it has on their lives
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: Meanwhile Gen X is having fun exploring Poly relationships and renting big houses with friends. Plenty of us getting married as well, but it's fun seeing the numbers of us trying non-traditional arrangements


I see a lot of Xers coming from the same situation as me:  Screwed up the first time getting married in our early to mid 20s, waited a while to figure out how to get things right the next time around.  Getting it right looks different for everybody; some of us got married again and it's working out.  Some have their polycule and that works for them.  
Nobody remembers us anyhow, so what do we care?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: It's a societal construct.


So is nearly everything. That doesn't mean it doesn't have real effects
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I've been married for almost 38 years, Would I do it again? Probably. If I hadn't, I'm not entirely sure I would have survived past 35.

My kids are now both older than I was when I married and neither has ever had a serious relationship, much less got anywhere close to marriage. And I see no indications that will ever change. They don't see the point.


You know, if you zoom out to a species level, it almost looks like we're adjusting for an overpopulation. And frankly, just not breeding is the least painful of nature's ways of accomplishing that.

That being said, Almost certainly reliable birth control has fundamentally changed how pair bonding works for humanity. It made it possible not to worry as much about being monogamous for the sake of preserving that genetic lineage, and stopped basically forcing people to marry if they had a kid. And society's shift away from the idea that a child born out of wedlock is something to be ashamed of (a good shift) means that there's not as much social pressure as there used to be.

The best thing that the past two generations have brought to the table is, at least to an extent, the ability to question and abandon outdated social norms...
 
anuran
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I have never understood why anyone gets married.  Especially now that premarital sex is socially acceptable and women are allowed to have their own resources.


Insurance, survivorship, community property, medical decisions, and a hundred other things that aren't fun or sexy or covered by civil partnership by default
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Blame liberals, and blame parasitic capitalists. This is one area where MAGAts have no major blame and Liberals are the real assholes who have farked us with their relentless PC bullshiat, their laws and regulations meant to fark with everyone and tell people how to live their lives, and the wealth extraction loving capitalists that have gutted the middle class and made most working class families little more than wage slaves with no hope or chance for upward mobility or ever having the buying power middle class families once had just a couple decades ago



Want to know how I know you're a worthless pile of trash?
 
SweetMama
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The tax benefits are not small. Social Security survivor benefits are huge.

/happily married 40 years and still deeply in love
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Something, something Boston Creme Guy ...


Dammit. I'd kill for one of those cakes. It's been like 20 years.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: There is no upside to having a family in America.


You get to be part of the most judgemental, neediest majority in America. It's almost like being a white male.
 
adj_m
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: There is no upside to having a family in America. None
In fact the case against marriage and children in Western Society is becoming insurmountable

Blame liberals, and blame parasitic capitalists. This is one area where MAGAts have no major blame and Liberals are the real assholes who have farked us with their relentless PC bullshiat, their laws and regulations meant to fark with everyone and tell people how to live their lives, and the wealth extraction loving capitalists that have gutted the middle class and made most working class families little more than wage slaves with no hope or chance for upward mobility or ever having the buying power middle class families once had just a couple decades ago

Frankly, marriage needs to go away, it's an outdated concept originally meant as a means to unify warlords and noble houses that has no real use by regular people other than to provide a means for a man to call a woman his property. But that wont happen because people are slow to change and need stupid rituals and titles, regardless of the harm it brings to them, their family and the lasting negative impacts it has on their lives


Sir, this is an Arby's
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

anuran: Benevolent Misanthrope: I have never understood why anyone gets married.  Especially now that premarital sex is socially acceptable and women are allowed to have their own resources.

Insurance, survivorship, community property, medical decisions, and a hundred other things that aren't fun or sexy or covered by civil partnership by default


And all of which you can do without a marriage, if you want.  I know.  I've done it.  It's not as hard as it used to be, either.

I fully support my right to marry, should I wish, and any straight asshole who says otherwise can kiss my ass.  I just don't understand why anyone - gay or straight or whatever - wants to.  Unless it's purely a business decision.
 
halfjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jon T. Hall: I vowed to be single the rest of my life when I got divorced in 1998. Got hooked into a new marriage in 1999, and we've been together for going on 24 years.

/Wouldn't do it again


Honest question: what do people mean when they say that?

I never married, even though I'm fifty years old now. I don't understand why people say in one breath that they're happily married, and in the other affirm they wouldn't do it again given the chance. How can you be happy with a decision and deeply regret it at the same time?

I always envied the people who had a partner to care about them, even if they just need someone to listen to them. Are marriages always a mistake? That makes me so sad, even though I'm past marrying age. I want to believe that people around me are happy.
 
austerity101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I am SERIOSLY DISAPPOINTED in you people.  There is a definite dearth of Boomer Bashing in this thread.
Get off your fat asses, you GenX and Millennial Farkers.


Whatever. I just want to die.

/Gen X/Millennial cusper here.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: It really is the worst stand-alone contract two people in the USA can enter. No other way would two fiscal entities enter a legal merger without any provision for remedy or terms.

IANAL, would actually like to hear a rebuttal from a fark lawyer beyond "hurr Durr I'm a divorce attorney and marriage is how I make my living it's just great"


You forced me to look up that acronym and now I am disappointed.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

halfjack: How can you be happy with a decision and deeply regret it at the same time?


Spitballing, but you could be "living in sin" happily for years, unmarried, and save on taxes. There are old urban legends of one partner's insurance trying to cut them off b/c "oh, your spouse's insurance is better, use that for both of you."
 
austerity101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

halfjack: Jon T. Hall: I vowed to be single the rest of my life when I got divorced in 1998. Got hooked into a new marriage in 1999, and we've been together for going on 24 years.

/Wouldn't do it again

Honest question: what do people mean when they say that?

I never married, even though I'm fifty years old now. I don't understand why people say in one breath that they're happily married, and in the other affirm they wouldn't do it again given the chance. How can you be happy with a decision and deeply regret it at the same time?

I always envied the people who had a partner to care about them, even if they just need someone to listen to them. Are marriages always a mistake? That makes me so sad, even though I'm past marrying age. I want to believe that people around me are happy.


OK good, I'm not the only one who thought that was puzzling.

Sure, there are things I'd be curious to see how they'd turn out if I'd made different decisions. I can understand "I wonder what my life would be like if I'd never gotten married." But I just can't square "Marriage is the best thing I've ever done, and I absolutely would not do it if I had the chance again."
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: The Exit Stencilist: Blame liberals, and blame parasitic capitalists. This is one area where MAGAts have no major blame and Liberals are the real assholes who have farked us with their relentless PC bullshiat, their laws and regulations meant to fark with everyone and tell people how to live their lives, and the wealth extraction loving capitalists that have gutted the middle class and made most working class families little more than wage slaves with no hope or chance for upward mobility or ever having the buying power middle class families once had just a couple decades ago


Want to know how I know you're a worthless pile of trash?


Those who decry "PC Bullshiat" more often than not are also the ones saying, "I got caught spewing a bad word about (X) people and I don't want to take personal responsibility."
 
