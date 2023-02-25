 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Somebody's gonna own a hospital and a police department soon   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
77
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

1721 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2023 at 11:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Lisa starts telling an officer that she can't get back up to the hospital, with officers struggling to get her into the back of the van before she says she needs to sit down.
Officers can be heard being brusque with her, telling her to 'help them help her' as she starts wheezing and slurring her words while wearing a hospital
One cop can be heard telling her that she's 'been medically cleared' before another says 'you weren't having any breathing problems when you were out here smoking a cigarette.'
Lisa is then told to 'stop' when she says 'I'm going to pass out', with the officer telling her 'you're going to get in there one way or another.'
The horrific footage continues for another hour, showing officers trying to force her into the back of the van as they tell her she doesn't have an inhaler.
Another officer then tells her that he will 'stuff her in' if she doesn't help, with Lisa crying out as they try to move her.
They then tell her she will 'get more charges' and another says they are 'tired of her deadweight crap'.
Lisa is then told she is being 'ridiculous', before protesting and saying 'help lift me up, oh please' as cops threaten to slam the door on her foot."

I bet these pigs are all sorts of Christian
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clearly, more police tactical funding is needed
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They'll be wearing that hospital.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to the DA's office, Lisa died of natural causes and law enforcement interaction did not cause or contribute to her death.

Arresting a dying person for trespassing in a hospital did not contribute to her death?

That's impressive, even for cops.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WickerNipple: According to the DA's office, Lisa died of natural causes and law enforcement interaction did not cause or contribute to her death.

Arresting a dying person for trespassing in a hospital did not contribute to her death?

That's impressive, even for cops.


Shall we find the statement the police made about the George Floyd "incident"

/there is nobody less reliable than "police say"
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You joke subby, but her family won't be getting that much. Most people, most - not all, would rather their mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, daughter, whoever, not die in the back of police car because she went to the hospital for treatment in exchange for, what is probably going to be, a few mil. And the murderers here won't suffer for it, so what's the point? Learn to keep your head down if you want to die with a little dignity, I guess.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, one more hardened, violence criminal off the streets. I, for one, feel 100% safer now that I no longer have to worry about this *checks notes* 60yo, wheelchair-bound asthma patient isn't out there *checks notes again* not leaving hospitals.

Christ.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The cops investigated themselves and cleared themselves of any wrong doing.
The killer cops will not be charged.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the goddamn pig cops.
 
Kar98
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How farking calloused do you have to be to treat a person like that?
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kar98: How farking calloused do you have to be to treat a person like that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: According to the DA's office, Lisa died of natural causes and law enforcement interaction did not cause or contribute to her death.

Arresting a dying person for trespassing in a hospital did not contribute to her death?

That's impressive, even for cops.


They didn't cause her to die, they just kept her from living. There's a big difference.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kar98: How farking calloused do you have to be to treat a person like that?


You just need to surround yourself with people that assure you it is not your fault, and that their own actions caused their death.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And from RTFA it appears nothing will happen to the people responsible.

Wonderful country we got here.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Before we talk about the cops...

Why did the Hospital refuse treatment? Or did she refuse on her own?

I was talking to my sister (a retired ER RN Charge Nurse) about problem patients. She's had to call the cops in situations like this and it usually starts with the patient being so much of a pain in the ass the staff can't even anymore. Every now and then it devolves into exactly what happened here. 

And it happens more often than you think.

This is in no way excuses what happened in TFA at all.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Won't matter, cops exist to protect those with money and status. The hospital had more money and status than this woman so as far as they're concerned her life was expendable.
 
austerity101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: According to the DA's office, Lisa died of natural causes and law enforcement interaction did not cause or contribute to her death.

Arresting a dying person for trespassing in a hospital did not contribute to her death?

That's impressive, even for cops.


It almost sounds Libertarian. "We didn't actively do anything to kill her. We merely didn't provide her the help she needed to stay alive. Cops don't have to help anyone. We're guiltless."
 
austerity101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kar98: How farking calloused do you have to be to treat a person like that?


Well, they're cops, so.
 
austerity101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, are you ready to abolish the police yet?

No? Okay, see you in like a day or however long it takes for the cops to kill someone else oh, they just killed like 3 more people, whoops.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
THat is a huge lawsuit and deciding if the cop's actions contributed to the woman's death is not for the DA to determine  that is for the courts.

That said no one is shock the DA clearly has no desire to pursue potential criminal charges against the officers.

The Hospital on other hand is farked if they actually straight up refused to treat her and had her trespassed instead.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: According to the DA's office, Lisa died of natural causes and law enforcement interaction did not cause or contribute to her death.

Arresting a dying person for trespassing in a hospital did not contribute to her death?

That's impressive, even for cops.


Even more impressive for the DA.
 
Dryad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA: No charges are going to be brought against the officers involved, with Knoxville Police launching an internal probe

Very efficient of them to announce the investigations conclusions at the same time they announce launching the investigation.
 
austerity101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cops kill on average 3 people a day in this country.

In many other countries, a single killing is a noteworthy incident.
 
austerity101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Like, a single killing in a year.

In the US cops kill over a thousand people a year.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Before we talk about the cops...

Why did the Hospital refuse treatment? Or did she refuse on her own?

I was talking to my sister (a retired ER RN Charge Nurse) about problem patients. She's had to call the cops in situations like this and it usually starts with the patient being so much of a pain in the ass the staff can't even anymore. Every now and then it devolves into exactly what happened here. 

And it happens more often than you think.

This is in no way excuses what happened in TFA at all.


That sounds about right.  She spent the night in the hospital and then she wouldn't leave.  She had probably been acting uncooperative like that all night and the hospital told the cops to ignore it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Daily Fail sure seems to obsess about every horror and dysfunction going on in America. Doesn't Brexit provide them with plenty enough material to talk about? Are they still butthurt about losing "the colonies"?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Were the cops out of ammo?

This is what happens when you DEFUND THE POLICE
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't understand why a woman who lives in a nursing home in a different city was "discharged" from a hospital while alone, in a wheelchair, and wearing a hospital gown.

It sounds like she had family.  Did the hospital call them?

Did they call the nursing home?

What did they expect her to do?
 
Dryad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

austerity101: Like, a single killing in a year.

In the US cops kill over a thousand people a year.


That they admit to
 
deadsanta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There was a way to treat that person such that they got lifesaving treatment and didn't die untreated in a police vehicle, and it was denied her.  If I'm a juror in this case, it's a simple call on my part to find the hospital and police officers guilty of negligence at  the least.  I don't think her family is getting very much money though, as the defense will be able to establish pretty easily that this person was unwell, not long for this world, and actively resisting treatment, even if it's because she's mentally ill or senile, all those will factor in to any award we'd consider.
 
Kar98
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

austerity101: Oh, are you ready to abolish the police yet?


Always have been.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just to make sure I know what to expect... We're not rioting and the President won't be making a series of apologies? Or is that wrong? It's hard to know.
 
zjoik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: According to the DA's office, Lisa died of natural causes and law enforcement interaction did not cause or contribute to her death.

Arresting a dying person for trespassing in a hospital did not contribute to her death?

That's impressive, even for cops.


Alternatively, dying by cop has become so commonplace, its now deemed as one of the natural causes of death
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dryad: FTA: No charges are going to be brought against the officers involved, with Knoxville Police launching an internal probe

Very efficient of them to announce the investigations conclusions at the same time they announce launching the investigation.


They just want to make sure taxpayers money is used efficiently
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's always fun when my area makes the news. What I can tell you is it's astounding that none of the cops were charged for negligent homicide in this. In addition - there's a lot going on that isn't being reported - such as the cops making a traffic stop while she was in distress and ignoring her in the back of the cruiser for over an hour.

Disclaimer: I do not have any care, billing, QI, or employer relationship with any of the agencies that responded to this case.

What I will say is that no one is surprised by this locally. Well, maybe in Farragut - but those rich farks think the cops are their personal servants anyway.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Best healthcare system in the world".  Remember hearing that all the time?
 
Bonzo_1116 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Well, one more hardened, violence criminal off the streets. I, for one, feel 100% safer now that I no longer have to worry about this *checks notes* 60yo, wheelchair-bound asthma patient isn't out there *checks notes again* not leaving hospitals.

Christ.


The cop and the hospital didn't give a shiat because to them she appeared homeless.

But why leave a nursing home in Rhode Island, fly to Knoxville, and then land in a hospital instead of her original intended destination?  The uncaring hospital staff calling the cops on her and the brutes in blue are totally expected, but how'd she end up there in the first place?

Who was originally supposed to pick her up at the airport?
 
austerity101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Imagine laughing at people talking about cops killing people.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Before we talk about the cops...

Why did the Hospital refuse treatment? Or did she refuse on her own?

I was talking to my sister (a retired ER RN Charge Nurse) about problem patients. She's had to call the cops in situations like this and it usually starts with the patient being so much of a pain in the ass the staff can't even anymore. Every now and then it devolves into exactly what happened here. 

And it happens more often than you think.

This is in no way excuses what happened in TFA at all.



SHE HAD NO MONEY.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Aquapope: "Best healthcare system in the world".  Remember hearing that all the time?


I truly believe only healthy people think that.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Before we talk about the cops...

Why did the Hospital refuse treatment? Or did she refuse on her own?

I was talking to my sister (a retired ER RN Charge Nurse) about problem patients. She's had to call the cops in situations like this and it usually starts with the patient being so much of a pain in the ass the staff can't even anymore. Every now and then it devolves into exactly what happened here. 

And it happens more often than you think.

This is in no way excuses what happened in TFA at all.


My father was an ER doctor and we'd had some candid conversations about this sort of thing when I was considering going to medical school.

I also got to watch him after his stroke, and the other stroke patients in recovery with him.

They can be difficult to deal with.  They aren't always in control of their actions and behavior. The hospital staff should understand this about stroke victims and dementia patients and they should have plans in place to deal with it.

Also, no amount of obnoxious behavior  explains why the hospital discharged a woman in a hospital gown and a wheelchair with no family, caregiver or transportation, then called the police when she refused to leave.  What did they expect her to do?
 
zbtop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Just to make sure I know what to expect... We're not rioting and the President won't be making a series of apologies? Or is that wrong? It's hard to know.


Ah the Tucker fanboi rears his head...
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

austerity101: Like, a single killing in a year.

In the US cops kill over a thousand people a year.


This post is making cops sad.

See what you did? Now we need to buy them more SWAT tanks and military surplus tacticool gear so they don't ragequit.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Lisa starts telling an officer that she can't get back up to the hospital, with officers struggling to get her into the back of the van before she says she needs to sit down.
Officers can be heard being brusque with her, telling her to 'help them help her' as she starts wheezing and slurring her words while wearing a hospital
One cop can be heard telling her that she's 'been medically cleared' before another says 'you weren't having any breathing problems when you were out here smoking a cigarette.'
Lisa is then told to 'stop' when she says 'I'm going to pass out', with the officer telling her 'you're going to get in there one way or another.'
The horrific footage continues for another hour, showing officers trying to force her into the back of the van as they tell her she doesn't have an inhaler.
Another officer then tells her that he will 'stuff her in' if she doesn't help, with Lisa crying out as they try to move her.
They then tell her she will 'get more charges' and another says they are 'tired of her deadweight crap'.
Lisa is then told she is being 'ridiculous', before protesting and saying 'help lift me up, oh please' as cops threaten to slam the door on her foot."

I bet these pigs are all sorts of Christian


We found another Boomer farkers want to live. You guys are getting soft.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Another Government Employee: Before we talk about the cops...

Why did the Hospital refuse treatment? Or did she refuse on her own?

I was talking to my sister (a retired ER RN Charge Nurse) about problem patients. She's had to call the cops in situations like this and it usually starts with the patient being so much of a pain in the ass the staff can't even anymore. Every now and then it devolves into exactly what happened here. 

And it happens more often than you think.

This is in no way excuses what happened in TFA at all.


SHE HAD NO MONEY.


She already spent the night in the hospital.  I don't think money has much to do with it.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Noticeably F.A.T.: Well, one more hardened, violence criminal off the streets. I, for one, feel 100% safer now that I no longer have to worry about this *checks notes* 60yo, wheelchair-bound asthma patient isn't out there *checks notes again* not leaving hospitals.

Christ.

The cop and the hospital didn't give a shiat because to them she appeared homeless.

But why leave a nursing home in Rhode Island, fly to Knoxville, and then land in a hospital instead of her original intended destination?  The uncaring hospital staff calling the cops on her and the brutes in blue are totally expected, but how'd she end up there in the first place?

Who was originally supposed to pick her up at the airport?


Without going into too much detail since I'm tangentially familiar with the situation - Knoxville is where family members abandon their loved ones when they don't want to care for their physical or mental needs. We're currently in the middle of a massive crisis where we have people who don't quality for local services due to their lack of sobriety, their unmanaged mental health conditions that - in an ideal world - would have them living in a group home, nursing facility, or in a inpatient mental health care center.

This woman's family didn't care about her till she died. That's the sad reason she was left abandoned like so many other at risk, elderly and intellectually disabled people in Knox County.

We have over 200 homeless camps in our city limits alone, and those are the ones that the Metro Drug Coalition tracks - there may be up to 500 in the county and city together if KCSO are to be believed.

Fort Sanders in particular is one of the two hospitals, along with UT, that the homeless population bounces between for shelter when they don't meet the criteria for the Mission, Salvation Army (paid shelter) or VMC shelter. It's so common we are even on a first name basis with about a dozen frequent fliers who do it.

Not saying there might have been complacency on their part - because there probably was - but there are other factors at play here.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The Daily Fail sure seems to obsess about every horror and dysfunction going on in America. Doesn't Brexit provide them with plenty enough material to talk about? Are they still butthurt about losing "the colonies"?


Yeah, why can't they be more like MSNBC?
 
suburbanguerilla
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This happened in a red state. I'm surprised she wasn't shot.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Another Government Employee: Before we talk about the cops...

Why did the Hospital refuse treatment? Or did she refuse on her own?

I was talking to my sister (a retired ER RN Charge Nurse) about problem patients. She's had to call the cops in situations like this and it usually starts with the patient being so much of a pain in the ass the staff can't even anymore. Every now and then it devolves into exactly what happened here. 

And it happens more often than you think.

This is in no way excuses what happened in TFA at all.

My father was an ER doctor and we'd had some candid conversations about this sort of thing when I was considering going to medical school.

I also got to watch him after his stroke, and the other stroke patients in recovery with him.

They can be difficult to deal with.  They aren't always in control of their actions and behavior. The hospital staff should understand this about stroke victims and dementia patients and they should have plans in place to deal with it.

Also, no amount of obnoxious behavior  explains why the hospital discharged a woman in a hospital gown and a wheelchair with no family, caregiver or transportation, then called the police when she refused to leave.  What did they expect her to do?


She probably wouldn't put her clothes back on.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Another Government Employee: Before we talk about the cops...

Why did the Hospital refuse treatment? Or did she refuse on her own?

I was talking to my sister (a retired ER RN Charge Nurse) about problem patients. She's had to call the cops in situations like this and it usually starts with the patient being so much of a pain in the ass the staff can't even anymore. Every now and then it devolves into exactly what happened here. 

And it happens more often than you think.

This is in no way excuses what happened in TFA at all.


SHE HAD NO MONEY.


Almost certainly that. She wasn't old enough to qualify for Medicare, no insurance, so they dumped her on the street.

Just what you'd expect living in a "shining city on a hill."
 
