(Local 3 News)   Walmart's response is totally inappropriate. It's lewd, lascivious, salacious, outrageous. Paging Jackie Chiles   (local3news.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Lawsuit, Injury, Walmart, Shopping cart, Term (time), Walmart Stores East, Christine Christopher, short term  
posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2023 at 10:50 AM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And a lifetime supply of lil Debbie.
And one of them rascal scooters.
And a new eye phone.
And the biggest tee vee you got.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At no point in what is shown in the video does she black out. At no point in what is shown does she even fall down. She dances away from where the line of carts was pushed into her from behind and does some hopping and turning, but appears fully mobile. Did it hurt? Almost certainly. I bet it hurt a lot. But ongoing injuries that require treatment and "medications to help with post-traumatic stress, nightmares, and eating"? Fark off.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh yah?
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What utter horsesh*t
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Saul Goodman won't represent her?   Yeah, either there is a huge nationwide conspiracy among lawyers who have all been paid off by Walmart ... or she really doesn't have a case at all.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To me, that's worth about... oh, maybe a $100 gift card and a rotisserie chicken as an "our bad" from the manager. And that's being generous.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She needs to be charged with fraud after her case is thrown out.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said that she is taking medications to help with post-traumatic stress, nightmares, and eating.

Oh FFS.
I hope she loses and has to pay their legal fees.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was nudged. There's no way that is worth $3M.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the Fark consensus is to side with Walmart, you know her case is bullshiat.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: At no point in what is shown in the video does she black out. At no point in what is shown does she even fall down. She dances away from where the line of carts was pushed into her from behind and does some hopping and turning, but appears fully mobile. Did it hurt? Almost certainly. I bet it hurt a lot. But ongoing injuries that require treatment and "medications to help with post-traumatic stress, nightmares, and eating"? Fark off.


It's hard to know what someone's trauma response is going to be. You can absolutely still be mobile and have that moment "blacked out" in your memory.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She'll win because people hate WalMart.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JTtheCajun: Pocket Ninja: At no point in what is shown in the video does she black out. At no point in what is shown does she even fall down. She dances away from where the line of carts was pushed into her from behind and does some hopping and turning, but appears fully mobile. Did it hurt? Almost certainly. I bet it hurt a lot. But ongoing injuries that require treatment and "medications to help with post-traumatic stress, nightmares, and eating"? Fark off.

It's hard to know what someone's trauma response is going to be. You can absolutely still be mobile and have that moment "blacked out" in your memory.


Except looking at the video, I'd argue there was no trauma.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: At no point in what is shown in the video does she black out. At no point in what is shown does she even fall down. She dances away from where the line of carts was pushed into her from behind and does some hopping and turning, but appears fully mobile. Did it hurt? Almost certainly. I bet it hurt a lot. But ongoing injuries that require treatment and "medications to help with post-traumatic stress, nightmares, and eating"? Fark off.


Counter-point: It is Walmart. Go for the Moon, lady!

Yes, she's full of shiat. But, Walmart is a terrible company that barely pays their employees.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First choice:  Find the deepest pocket.  Stick your hand in as far as it will go.  Retrieve whatever you feel in your hand.
Alternative:  Ask for 3 million.  Settle for a small stack of hundreds and a $50 gift card.  Stop by a Mickey D's onna way home and spill a hot coffee in yer lap.  Repeat.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That news coverage did her no favors.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if she finished shopping, throw the case out...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had a lawyer but is now representing herself. That says a lot.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brainerd Road?

There's your problem.

/ Meal Team 6
// Is all you need to know
/// Is tradition
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: She'll win because people hate WalMart.


Walmart is a piece of shiat company. If she wins this (admittedly) ridiculous lawsuit I'd have no problem with it.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: To me, that's worth about... oh, maybe a $100 gift card and a rotisserie chicken as an "our bad" from the manager. And that's being generous.


I'd settle for the rotisserie chicken and some tater wedges
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She died, fixed the afterlife, then wandered through an arch to become pure positive energy?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frivolous lawsuits are way more bootstrapy than winning the lottery. Hope she wins. God bless America.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Even Saul Goodman won't represent her?   Yeah, either there is a huge nationwide conspiracy among lawyers who have all been paid off by Walmart ... or she really doesn't have a case at all.


At the very least, Slippin' Jimmy can show her how to fake a fall.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smell a Stella Award.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: She needs to be charged with fraud after her case is thrown out.


No, she'll be saddled with attorney's fees which for Walmart are going to be pretty high. The proper justice for someone who wastes the courts time.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am shocked and chagrined.  Mortified and stupefied.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: JTtheCajun: Pocket Ninja: At no point in what is shown in the video does she black out. At no point in what is shown does she even fall down. She dances away from where the line of carts was pushed into her from behind and does some hopping and turning, but appears fully mobile. Did it hurt? Almost certainly. I bet it hurt a lot. But ongoing injuries that require treatment and "medications to help with post-traumatic stress, nightmares, and eating"? Fark off.

It's hard to know what someone's trauma response is going to be. You can absolutely still be mobile and have that moment "blacked out" in your memory.

Except looking at the video, I'd argue there was no trauma.


The thing is...trauma is a very individualized experience. The same exact circumstances might be brushed aside by one person and be very traumatizing to another person. There are a variety of factors that come into play, such as a person's physiology (how one's limbic system activates to stress) and life-experience factors. If someone is under loads and loads of stress constantly, as an example, something like this could very well trigger a "I'm going to die!" response. Before I started dating my wife (a psychologist), I'd have probably thought like you did, but now I've seen enough examples to not rush to judgement if something causes trauma. We're billions of neurons bouncing off each other in a giant meat sack, the amount of variables for how someone reacts to stimuli is staggering.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Loucifer: She needs to be charged with fraud after her case is thrown out.

No, she'll be saddled with attorney's fees which for Walmart are going to be pretty high. The proper justice for someone who wastes the courts time.


Yes - go after her vast wealth.  That'll teach her.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Even Saul Goodman won't represent her?   Yeah, either there is a huge nationwide conspiracy among lawyers who have all been paid off by Walmart ... or she really doesn't have a case at all.


My thought, also.  The lawyer saw she didn't have a case, that's why she's going it alone.

She got it hit and tried to milk it.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Christine Christopher said she was on her way into the Walmart off of Brainerd Road when she was unexpectedly hit.

When the manager spoke with her she said, "I was hoping we could take care of this right here on Brainerd."
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Seems legit.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The lawsuit was filed weeks after this incident happened, but I had a lawyer during that time, but now I am representing myself. Walmart and I have been going to court but they have been denying that this ever happened and they're not Walmart," Christopher said.

She's representing herself.  Just pretend we're not Walmart and maybe she'll go away.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: She had a lawyer but is now representing herself. That says a lot.


Yup. Good PI attorneys will try to keep things proportionate, and have discussions with their clients about the risks of over-treating and over-reaching. But sometimes they don't cooperate, as appears to be the case with this lady. At a guess, she probably has years of medical treatment, little to no reported improvement from any of the treatment, and just keeps treating and treating and treating and racking up more bills.

/also "Walmart Stores East, LP" sounds like the landowner, not the actual entity operating the store, in which case it probably isn't even the proper party to sue
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Loucifer: She needs to be charged with fraud after her case is thrown out.

No, she'll be saddled with attorney's fees which for Walmart are going to be pretty high. The proper justice for someone who wastes the courts time.


No she won't, that's not how it works here.
And if she was, guess what? She wouldn't have the money to pay them anyway. We call that "judgment-proof."
 
p51d007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And her law firm is:

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
To be fair, white people do this too.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You're all wrong.  She has had a qualified medical Doctor saying she has 'secondary spinal disease' (WTF?) and you can't just get a proper Doctor to give an opinion like that.

/This is sarcasm.
 
