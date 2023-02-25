 Skip to content
(The Hill)   It's no longer a Philly thing, Tranq now zombifying NYC
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh goodie. Now we have our own Krokodil. USA USA USA

If you're new here, search Krokodil. Carefully. But not with kids in the room. And then call your therapist.

/all the warnings
//NSF Humanity
///
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least the zombies will get better Pizza.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Addiction is f*cking brutal. Early in my career I was doing home-visit depression research for penn - saw and heard things that left some serious scars on my heart.

And you can get decent pizza in philly, just need to know where to go and not be a NY snot about it.

/recovering NY snot
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Gang Goes Zombie
Seriously, though. Is this similar to ketamine?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: The Gang Goes Zombie
Seriously, though. Is this similar to ketamine?


My phone is saying that Ketamine has serious positive effects apart from the sedation.

xylazine (Tranq) has hypertension, and tachycardia followed by hypotension and bradycardia, hyperglycemia, reduced heart rate, hypothermia, coma, respiratory depression, and dysrhythmia

That sounds like it puts your heart through the ringer.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

educated: Addiction is f*cking brutal. Early in my career I was doing home-visit depression research for penn - saw and heard things that left some serious scars on my heart.

And you can get decent pizza in philly, just need to know where to go and not be a NY snot about it.

/recovering NY snot


Shouldn't make light of it.

I don't know how to react, honestly. I'm more pissed off at the drug dealers pushing these drugs that they know will kill their users in even more horrific ways.

We definitely need to deal with this. Treatment, enforcement, whatever it takes. But... we always seem to f*ck it all up.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
that looks fun
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was the editor of that article on tranq as well?

/    i know..bot
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
/recognizes tranq from the "q without u" word list for Scrabble
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some day this country will have a health care system.

Today is not that day.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: The Gang Goes Zombie
Seriously, though. Is this similar to ketamine?


No.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Extra holes to hide your Tastykakes.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Has Kensington avenue always been a den of druggie and junkies and his? Anyone care to rant on the history of the area
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That shiat sounds terrible.

This country needs a serious cultural ass kicking. All our priorities are out of whack.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's no shame in admitting the War on Drugs was a real shiat idea and that we've lost the war miserably

Let's look at what they're doing in Portugal. Complete legalization of all drugs, no more drug offenders in prison and all that money spent on drug interdiction now goes towards treatment and a ton of other things because treatment is a shiat ton cheaper
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: There's no shame in admitting the War on Drugs was a real shiat idea and that we've lost the war miserably

Let's look at what they're doing in Portugal. Complete legalization of all drugs, no more drug offenders in prison and all that money spent on drug interdiction now goes towards treatment and a ton of other things because treatment is a shiat ton cheaper


Yeah, but you don't get to disenfranchise "those people," which was the entire point.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The way we treat those who have a substance abuse disorder and those who manufacture or sell dangerous illicit substances is pretty messed up.

Substance abuse disorder is a mental disorder and it needs to be treated as a mental disorder. There is also a lot of confusion between addiction and substance abuse disorder. Addiction is the physical dependence on a specific substance such as heroin. Those who abuse substances do it because of a compulsion, a need to use. It doesn't matter what the substance is (alcohol, cocaine, etc) just as long as they can get messed up.

Those who sell or manufacture these dangerous chemicals are exploiting those whom have substance abuse problems, and worst of all, can end up getting them addicted to said dangerous substances.

But it isn't all that simple; a lot of people who sell the shiat abuse it, too. But the harm that they bring to others by selling is just too great to be ignored. Sellers and manufacturers need to be put somewhere where they cannot offer their wares for sale to the general public as to ensure that these dangerous

In conclusion, smoke and sell safe weed and jail the assholes who sell hard drugs.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

silo123j: That shiat sounds terrible.

This country needs a serious cultural ass kicking. All our priorities are out of whack



Maybe we should stop being a shxthole country?
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Anderson said he was turned onto pills and heroin by his mother when he was young. He came to Philadelphia after his mother died of the coronavirus. He said a local dealer gave him a free bag of dope.
"When I was leaving, some guy gave me samples and that's what got me stuck," Anderson said. "They had samples of free dope. I got one and I've been stuck ever since."

This is self serving junkie bullshiat - don't believe it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: "Anderson said he was turned onto pills and heroin by his mother when he was young. He came to Philadelphia after his mother died of the coronavirus. He said a local dealer gave him a free bag of dope.
"When I was leaving, some guy gave me samples and that's what got me stuck," Anderson said. "They had samples of free dope. I got one and I've been stuck ever since."

This is self serving junkie bullshiat - don't believe it.


You don't know how addiction works, got it.
 
austerity101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh, well it's a good thing that we have a comprehensive and well-funded system in place to help those experiencing addiction problems, then.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How did anyone notice?
 
