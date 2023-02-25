 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 367 of WW3: Explosions in the location of a large cluster of Orc military in Russian-occupied Mariupol. Ukraine claims strikes, previously thought outside the effective range of Ukrainian missiles. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If for whatever reason you saw the news item in the headline was not at the top of The Guardian's feed and gave up:

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/13494
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Military Assistance to Ukraine

I want to share link to a very scary youtube video.

https://youtu.be/PYkgs8gBQ1o
US Deploys 100 New Tank Transporters

You might ask why video is scary?

You do not deploy 100 tank trucks to give Ukraine 100 tanks.  Nyet.  The tank trucks are not disposable.  You deploy 100 tank trucks because you are going to move 1.000, 2.000 or more tanks very quickly independent of rail routes.

And when I say tank, I know there are tank, infantry fighting vehicle, anti-mine vehicle, American Stryker, and more.

NATO is moving lots of equipment to Ukraine. I think more than publicly stated.  At first Germany says 14 leopards, then yesterday it is 18 leopards.   And soon it will be 25, 50 or 100.  NATO knows how good Ukrainian soldiers are, and politically and publicly have to be careful about disclosing what they are giving Ukraine.


Military Assistance Decisions

Providing military assistance is a complicated subject.  And I do not pretend I know more than others but maybe here is reasonable speculation as to why some decisions are made.  Countries (Germany, USA, etc...) are hesitant to provide military weapons for many reasons.  Here are some of my thoughts as to why the countries have delayed sending some military weapons.

The right weapon at the right time.  Is a statement politicians can hide behind.  However there is some truth to it.  If you send tanks to a war zone there are so many steps that must be done to make sure the tank is used successfully.

1. The tank crew must be trained on using the tank.
2. The tank crew needs commanders who can move the tanks through the battlefield properly.
3. The tank needs ammunition
4. The tank needs parts and supplies
5. The tank needs maintenance
6. The tank needs supporting military vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, air reconnaissance, artillery, infantry on the ground
7. Unwanted transfer of technology, i.e. USA drone sent to China
8. Indeterminate horizon for conflict.

It is just part of what the logistics and support for the weapon. You can substitute the word tank for almost any other type of weapon. The companies that produce the weapons want to ensure that the weapon is successfully deployed.  If the weapons are destroyed in great numbers, the company ability to sell more weapons will be greatly reduced.  The reduction in sales of military weapons can negatively hurt a country's GDP.  Turkey having 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks destroyed in Syria without proper training is an example.

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/turkeys-leopard-2-tanks-are-getting-crushed-syria-95396

I think the opposite.  I think if the weapon is a failure on the battlefield, you can attribute the failure to other factors.  Although we want to make sure the failure of the weapon does not cause unnecessary loss of life and more importantly loss of time.  If the Ukrainian army spends three months training on the weapon, when they really need six months, they will do ok, but there will be an abundance of negative results too.

We must acknowledge NATO weapons are designed to be used by soldiers who are 18 or 19 years old.  The weapons controls are kept simple.  The real skill is from the officers deploying the weapons in most effective manner.

And we have seen when a weapon is successfully deployed, HIMARS, M-777, and Javelins, that other countries are rushing to order those weapons, and lots of them. Poland wants 500 HIMARS systems.  I still find interesting that Americans have great weapon HIMARS and USA military does not even really want it.

From the outside it is difficult to understand why decisions are made, when they are made. We only have partial information and all information released by governments is filtered for their audience.
 
PunGent
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The expanded sanctions are interesting...I didn't think there was anything left TO sanction, but it looks like they're going after some third parties that are assisting Russia, as well as adding specific Russian firms and individuals.

/hope they've included all the RT propagandists
//Goebbels was a valid military target imho, so Goebbels 2.0 can't complain about being economically targeted
 
