(WFMZ Allentown)   School district kicks religious club out   (wfmz.com) divider line
45
    More: Facepalm, Threat, Causality, Child sexual abuse, Saucon Valley School District Superintendent, Education, Superintendent Jaime Vlasaty, Belief, result of the violation  
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The kids did some minor attention-whoring, and a fundie lunatic took the bait hook, line, sinker, rod & boat by calling in threats requiring the school to close, and now those kids become legends.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fundies are so easy to troll.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whelp, guess it's time to sue em.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Christians really are farking idiots.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A male made a threat to the district earlier this week referencing the club.

It certainly sounds like this is saying somebody phoned in a threat made against the club itself, or its specific members. Not that the club made any sort of threat. So why the club's approval be rescinded if someone else made a threat? It seems like the more appropriate response would be to investigate the threat itself and suspend that person and, possibly, and clubs he or she belongs to. Hell, if I can get a school club banned by just phoning in a threat against it, that changes everything. Farking debate asshats, you're next.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: A male made a threat to the district earlier this week referencing the club.

It certainly sounds like this is saying somebody phoned in a threat made against the club itself, or its specific members. Not that the club made any sort of threat. So why the club's approval be rescinded if someone else made a threat? It seems like the more appropriate response would be to investigate the threat itself and suspend that person and, possibly, and clubs he or she belongs to. Hell, if I can get a school club banned by just phoning in a threat against it, that changes everything. Farking debate asshats, you're next.


"They're gonna need a while different kind of forensics when I'm done with you!"
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: A male made a threat to the district earlier this week referencing the club.

It certainly sounds like this is saying somebody phoned in a threat made against the club itself, or its specific members. Not that the club made any sort of threat. So why the club's approval be rescinded if someone else made a threat? It seems like the more appropriate response would be to investigate the threat itself and suspend that person and, possibly, and clubs he or she belongs to. Hell, if I can get a school club banned by just phoning in a threat against it, that changes everything. Farking debate asshats, you're next.


According to tfa, they found a technicality to rescind the approval after they capitulated to Christian terrorism.

The organization didn't get a form in on time or something.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Policy 707 pertains to the use of school facilities. The policy's stated purpose says, "School facilities of this district should be made available for community purposes, provided that such use does not interfere with the educational program of the schools."

It wasn't the use by the club that interfered, it was the asshat protestors' response to the use that interfered. Cue federal lawsuit under 20 USC § 4071 by end of the week, most likely.

Less likely, terrorist threats over the Good News Club use of the school make them rethink the decision.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Pocket Ninja: A male made a threat to the district earlier this week referencing the club.

It certainly sounds like this is saying somebody phoned in a threat made against the club itself, or its specific members. Not that the club made any sort of threat. So why the club's approval be rescinded if someone else made a threat? It seems like the more appropriate response would be to investigate the threat itself and suspend that person and, possibly, and clubs he or she belongs to. Hell, if I can get a school club banned by just phoning in a threat against it, that changes everything. Farking debate asshats, you're next.

According to tfa, they found a technicality to rescind the approval after they capitulated to Christian terrorism.

The organization didn't get a form in on time or something.


You'd think Satan Club would have access to better lawyers.
/tip the veal, try the waitress
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sue the bastards. Satanism is as legitimate a religion as Christianity and Islam.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Pocket Ninja: A male made a threat to the district earlier this week referencing the club.

It certainly sounds like this is saying somebody phoned in a threat made against the club itself, or its specific members. Not that the club made any sort of threat. So why the club's approval be rescinded if someone else made a threat? It seems like the more appropriate response would be to investigate the threat itself and suspend that person and, possibly, and clubs he or she belongs to. Hell, if I can get a school club banned by just phoning in a threat against it, that changes everything. Farking debate asshats, you're next.

According to tfa, they found a technicality to rescind the approval after they capitulated to Christian terrorism.

The organization didn't get a form in on time or something.


They found a technicality to try using; but as I noted, it wasn't the use by the club that was disruptive, just the local theofascist asshat response to such use.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Christians really are farking idiots.


They believe a dead Jew on a stick came back to life, and because of that they'll be happy forever after they die. If you can believe that, you'll believe anything.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: A male made a threat to the district earlier this week referencing the club.

It certainly sounds like this is saying somebody phoned in a threat made against the club itself, or its specific members. Not that the club made any sort of threat. So why the club's approval be rescinded if someone else made a threat? It seems like the more appropriate response would be to investigate the threat itself and suspend that person and, possibly, and clubs he or she belongs to. Hell, if I can get a school club banned by just phoning in a threat against it, that changes everything. Farking debate asshats, you're next.


Fark user imageView Full Size

And they were THIS close to Regionals!
 
austerity101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
OK so the story says that TST violated School Board Policy 707, but then never f*cking even mentions what that policy is. I had to look up another article, which points to the whole thing being bullsh*t, as we all expected (emphasis mine):

Vlasaty said she reversed course because the applicants "failed to meet the District requirements outlined in School Board Policy 707, subsequently violating this policy."

Her message did not elaborate on the policy or specify how it was violated.

Policy 707 pertains to the use of school facilities. The policy's stated purpose says, "School facilities of this district should be made available for community purposes, provided that such use does not interfere with the educational program of the schools."

Wrote Vlasaty in her message Friday: "As a result of this violation, the educational programming and activities of the District [have] been significantly impacted and it has caused unequivocal disruption to the District's daily operations."

So it sounds like she's leaning on "It was a disruption to education" bullsh*ttery, which is exactly what schools try to do when girls where spaghetti straps or whatever--you know, blaming the victim for the negative attention they didn't deserve.

Good luck with this one, lady, because you don't have a legal leg to stand on.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd join the "Christian" club, and organize wholesome "Christian" activities:

-Protesting at abortion clinics
-Protesting against new homeless shelters
-Advocating for more control over women's bodies
-Ignoring the pledge of allegiance in favor of more prayer
-Protesting against gays/lesbians and advocating for "conversion" therapy

You know, good old fashioned Christian activities.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like all religions clubs should have their permissions receded then...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's a suin'
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Sue the bastards. Satanism is as legitimate a religion as Christianity and Islam.


THIS!

You cannot favor one religion over another, and this is a clear-cut case of religious favoritism.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: I'd join the "Christian" club, and organize wholesome "Christian" activities:

-Protesting at abortion clinics
-Protesting against new homeless shelters
-Advocating for more control over women's bodies
-Ignoring the pledge of allegiance in favor of more prayer
-Protesting against gays/lesbians and advocating for "conversion" therapy

You know, good old fashioned Christian activities.


How could you forget collecting a 10% 'tithe' from all the members every meeting and then using the funds for coke-fueled orgies? It's like you don't believe in ANY of the sacraments.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There could be any number of minor things here they're going to nitpick. I wonder which one they're going to cite when pressed...

https://www.svpanthers.org/cms/lib/PA02203711/Centricity/ModuleInstance/4202/Use%20of%20Facilities%20Rules%20and%20Regulations.pdf
 
austerity101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
(oops, I got rid of the emphasis, but not the "emphasis mine" text. There is no emphasis.)
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: I'd join the "Christian" club, and organize wholesome "Christian" activities:

-Protesting at abortion clinics
-Protesting against new homeless shelters
-Advocating for more control over women's bodies
-Ignoring the pledge of allegiance in favor of more prayer
-Protesting against gays/lesbians and advocating for "conversion" therapy

You know, good old fashioned Christian activities.


There seems to be a lot of interpretational problems with many modern so-called Christians' idea of scripture.

"Dude, I thought Christ was all about loving your neighbor and giving to the poor and stuff. All you do is spew hate about gays and poor people and anybody else who's different from you. How are you a Christian if you're the total opposite of what that Christ guy said his followers should be?"

"Are you kidding? I'm doing exactly what he said! It's right there in scripture: 'Judge not less, you'll be judged.' So I'm real careful not to judge less, but judge a whole lot!"

"LEST. Judge not LEST you'll be judged."

"Yeah, some Bibles have that fancy older spelling where they drop T's into words and make them harder to say. I got a King Tucker Carlson version that cleaned all that up."
 
suburbanguerilla
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ave Satanas
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What do these people have against hockey?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Pocket Ninja: A male made a threat to the district earlier this week referencing the club.

It certainly sounds like this is saying somebody phoned in a threat made against the club itself, or its specific members. Not that the club made any sort of threat. So why the club's approval be rescinded if someone else made a threat? It seems like the more appropriate response would be to investigate the threat itself and suspend that person and, possibly, and clubs he or she belongs to. Hell, if I can get a school club banned by just phoning in a threat against it, that changes everything. Farking debate asshats, you're next.

According to tfa, they found a technicality to rescind the approval after they capitulated to Christian terrorism.

The organization didn't get a form in on time or something.


Both probably apply.
 
discrete unit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So a threat was made, and the school district responded by punishing the people who received the threat.

Say what you will but at least this is perfectly in line with school policy as I understand it.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this. As long as all other religiously affiliated clubs we kicked out too.

If not I smell an incoming lawsuit.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, they're available, and a bonus "End Times" comment is included.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Tyrone Slothrop: Sue the bastards. Satanism is as legitimate a religion as Christianity and Islam.

THIS!

You cannot favor one religion over another, and this is a clear-cut case of religious favoritism.


Have you met the current Supreme Court?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So one of the "Good Christians" made some threats regarding the ASSC and the school board is using that as an excuse to deny the Satanic Temple their Constitutional rights. Still no sign of them breaking up the original group that started this whole problem, though: The so-called "Christian" school programs that seek to indoctrinate kids in a public school.

I'd say the Satanic Temple now has ammunition to go to court. Unfortunately, with our current Supreme Court being a complete conservative farce made up of a sexual-harassing insurrectionist, a drunk fratboy date-rapist, an unqualified and disingenuous moron, and a few other choice individuals that don't deserve to sit on the highest court in the land, I don't see a lot of justice coming in this case.

Face it, folks: The Christian Nationalists, i.e. the Nationalist Authoritarian Zelotypic Imperialists, are gaining control in this country and will be teaching children to hate and not use their brains, hoping that the next generation will be a bunch of knuckle-dragging, hate-mongering, racist, bigoted, fascist troglodytes in an effort to keep the conservatives' boot on your neck.

They're here. Now. They want to make this country look like themselves and themselves alone.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I someone think a threatening phone call regarding the schools football program wouldn't result in its prohibition from using school facilities...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Step 3: Profit.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So if theoretically someone called in a similar threat citing the football program as the source of their ire, the school would cancel the football program immediately, right?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seems then that the only thing needed to get any religion out of schools is threaten it. Is that how it works?
 
austerity101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: So one of the "Good Christians" made some threats regarding the ASSC and the school board is using that as an excuse to deny the Satanic Temple their Constitutional rights. Still no sign of them breaking up the original group that started this whole problem, though: The so-called "Christian" school programs that seek to indoctrinate kids in a public school.

I'd say the Satanic Temple now has ammunition to go to court. Unfortunately, with our current Supreme Court being a complete conservative farce made up of a sexual-harassing insurrectionist, a drunk fratboy date-rapist, an unqualified and disingenuous moron, and a few other choice individuals that don't deserve to sit on the highest court in the land, I don't see a lot of justice coming in this case.

Face it, folks: The Christian Nationalists, i.e. the Nationalist Authoritarian Zelotypic Imperialists, are gaining control in this country and will be teaching children to hate and not use their brains, hoping that the next generation will be a bunch of knuckle-dragging, hate-mongering, racist, bigoted, fascist troglodytes in an effort to keep the conservatives' boot on your neck.

They're here. Now. They want to make this country look like themselves and themselves alone.


Well, I say we split the country in twain, thereby giving the fascists their own country in which to abuse and kill queer kids and minorities with impunity. What say you?
 
palelizard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SBinRR: [Fark user image 755x244]
Oh, they're available, and a bonus "End Times" comment is included.


More folks who believe in magical sounds. The end times one... that person shouldn't be allowed near sharp objects.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ok, Santa club. You're next. Keep krampus hidden for now...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Crazy Talk Al: What do these people have against hockey?

[Fark user image 594x447]


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the heckler's veto. Brilliant way to run a supposedly free country.
 
palelizard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: So one of the "Good Christians" made some threats regarding the ASSC and the school board is using that as an excuse to deny the Satanic Temple their Constitutional rights. Still no sign of them breaking up the original group that started this whole problem, though: The so-called "Christian" school programs that seek to indoctrinate kids in a public school.


Yeah, basically. The name's divisive and somebody threatened the school over it, so the club is getting punished for causing a disruption.

They shouldn't have worn that dress, either.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Ah yes, the heckler's veto. Brilliant way to run a supposedly free country.


Well see? Cancel culture is real!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

austerity101: Well, I say we split the country in twain, thereby giving the fascists their own country in which to abuse and kill queer kids and minorities with impunity. What say you?


They won't wait long to raid Fort Sumter for gunpowder.
 
austerity101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

palelizard: WilderKWight: So one of the "Good Christians" made some threats regarding the ASSC and the school board is using that as an excuse to deny the Satanic Temple their Constitutional rights. Still no sign of them breaking up the original group that started this whole problem, though: The so-called "Christian" school programs that seek to indoctrinate kids in a public school.

Yeah, basically. The name's divisive and somebody threatened the school over it, so the club is getting punished for causing a disruption.

They shouldn't have worn that dress, either.


Yep, exactly the point I made above. They're using the "distraction" defense to punish the victim.

Queer kids are used to this, too, as a whole lot of us, being bullied for being queer, have been told by teachers and principals that maybe we shouldn't dress/act so queer, and then the bullying would stop.
 
