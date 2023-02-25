 Skip to content
(Twitter)   This was actually a headline in a respectable news outlet
Original Tweet:  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they had a proper work ethic they would still show up on time daily.
Shaun of the Dead TV end scene
Youtube btdM9E8X5nA
 
bostonguy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Respectable"?
 
Man On A Mission
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're working very remotely.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How dare they die or -- even worse -- expect to be paid fairly when their betters are in need of stock buybacks, quarterly dividends, and Faberge egg omelets hand-fed on flying superyachts?
 
AdmirableSnackbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a very, very low bar for what we call a "respectable" news outlet.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of the job creators? They create all of these low paying jobs and you ungrateful peons won't even deign to take them.
 
robertus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
D... Disneyworld?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A little over half of them are trying to be The Homemade Necklace Queen of Etsy.

The other almost half are trying to get their Sports Rock/Chicks Suck podcast going.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There is still no way to know how many workers are going to need to go on permanent disability as a result of long COVID.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: They're working very remotely.

[Fark user image image 850x444]


This is why I love Fark.
 
JRoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Donald Trump killed them through sheer incompetence.

Stupid is like secondhand smoke.
 
wxboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nearly 80% of the 1.1 million COVID deaths in the US so far have been people age 65 or older. More than half were over 75. Blaming COVID deaths on the worker shortage is a fallacy.

Now, people unable to work due to long COVID and whatever else, but not dead, is another matter entirely.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd be more concerned about the hundreds of thousands of kids that disappeared from schools during covid that never came back. 60k in NY alone
 
neongoats
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wxboy: Nearly 80% of the 1.1 million COVID deaths in the US so far have been people age 65 or older. More than half were over 75. Blaming COVID deaths on the worker shortage is a fallacy.

Now, people unable to work due to long COVID and whatever else, but not dead, is another matter entirely.


Claiming there's a worker shortage is a fallacy.

There's a pay good enough to do the job shortage.
 
killershark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Covid killed them
Can't work with long Covid
Boomers retired early
They don't want to work for you because you're a sucky employer
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: They're working very remotely.

[Fark user image image 850x444]


They're so lazy though. You have to really
Rile them up to get them spinning fast enough to generate electricity.

And then they're the problem of all the moaning and wailing...

Shut up you! You immortal soul is generating electricity for my Doge Coin mine!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Man On A Mission: They're working very remotely.

[Fark user image 850x444]


But they're stoned.
 
yahyahyah
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't disagree with your general point, but we have miles of distance between our perception of respectable news outlets.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People get so hung up on specifics. They miss out on seeing the whole thing. Thousands of people go missing every year. Nobody knows where they go. They just like disappear. But if you think about it for a minute, you realize something. There had to be a time when there was no people. Right? Well where did all these people come from? hmmm? I'll tell you where. The future.

Where did all these people disappear to? hmmm?
 
