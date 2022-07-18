 Skip to content
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1514

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
Last week we ran this article (comments link) about how the look of chains, especially restaurants, have evolved into a bland suburb blahness, when they used to be easily identified without a sign.

"Googie" is a term coined by architecture critic Douglas Haskell, who named the garish and futuristic look popular in Southern California after Googie's, a coffee shop that appears to have been designed by someone who probably sold drugs to Hunter S. Thompson.

In actuality, it was designed by renowned architect John Lautner, who apprenticed under Frank Lloyd Wright and as a result wound up spending his time finishing many of Wright's buildings instead of building his own designs.

While most people think of Golden Arches, they think of the McDonald's stylized "M" on their signs and fry boxes. But it used to refer to the actual arches on the restaurant itself, making them easily identifiable from a distance to travelers and tourists.

Googie architecture definitely influenced the style of many books, TV shows, and movies set in the future - think The Jetsons.

You'll also be able to see it in the upcoming "Fallout" series on Amazon Prime. The video game series it was based on heavily relied on the 1940s/50s collective imagination about what the future would be like in both style and technology (think nuclear powered cars, but huge, bulky computers with monochrome screens), and the series production team looks to have echoed that perfectly.

Unfortunately, Googie probably won't be coming back into fashion in the real world anytime soon, as modern architects see the vision of the future as best left in the past.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if there's any Googie stuff where you live.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
This is awesome, thank you. I love the Googie architecture that could be found in Southern California. It seems that a lot of those places are gone now, but they were so cool.
 
