(Bleeping Computer)   Yes, we have no bananas, we have no bananas today because of ransomware   (bleepingcomputer.com) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
images.rapgenius.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I suppose that is one way to defend yourself against a banana-wielding fiend.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like they Dole'd out one hell of a series of attacks. Orange they going to do something about it?
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Slightly obscure:

d1oqwsnd25kjn6.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some just showed up and owned their network putting their own controls in place and extorting the native users?
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We suffered a ransomware attack at work a few weeks ago.  It's been the best few weeks of my career.  There is literally nothing for me to do all day, so I sit in my office and watch tv and stare at my phone all day. I feel like a real Farker.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There was a Kronos ransomware attack back in December of 21 to January of 22 and I was severely underpaid. Never had my paid adjusted corrected. Thankfully someone in our organization is suing and I got attached to the lawsuit.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Has the world gone crazy?
Banana embargo happened
https://www.reuters.com/article/chiquita-colombia/colombians-sue-banana-producer-for-funding-guerrillas-idUSN1941994420070719

Like 20 years ago
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://www.coha.org/the-wild-bunch-retains-its-firm-grasp-on-banana-production/

Oh yeah
Long trombone sound
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So.....explain how companies have not put measures in place that would let them just wipe devices and reboot?

Because its been long enough with this that there isnt really any excuse to not have them in place by now
 
