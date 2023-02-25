 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Yeah, Detroit is number 1   (mlive.com) divider line
6
    More: Cool, Detroit Institute of Arts, United States, Museum, Michigan, Creativity, Downtown Detroit, Art museum, Campus Martius Park  
•       •       •

248 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2023 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing against the Detroit Institute of Arts, but the headline is short five words:

Museum in Michigan named the No. 1 art museum in the entire country so we could get clicks.

Looking at the top ten list, it excludes all of these - the Met, LACMA, the National Gallery, MoMA, the Art Institute of Chicago, Whitney, Hirshhorn, Museum of Fine Arts (Boston), the Menil Collection, even the Cleveland Museum of Art (which ranks higher than several of the foregoing).

/don't be insulted if your fave is not on my list... I've only traveled and visited so much.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Number one museum?

So it's a museum for pee?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Still smells like #2
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Number one museum?

So it's a museum for pee?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Number one museum?

So it's a museum for pee?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piss_Christ
 
Left Leg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's the best photo they could get ?

Crappy lighting.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.