(US Naval Institute)   Pentagon committee thinks guns are too dangerous for U.S. military personnel to have   (news.usni.org) divider line
62 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2023 at 6:05 AM



5 Comments
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That was interesting.  Why are there 17 year old service members?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

feckingmorons: That was interesting.  Why are there 17 year old service members?


You can enlist at 17 with your parent/guardian's permission. You also need to have a HS diploma or GED, according to that site.

/Now, if you meant as more of a "Why do we allow 17 year olds to join", I can't really help you
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

feckingmorons: That was interesting.  Why are there 17 year old service members?


When you're 18, you're out the door, or words to that effect.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OdradekRex: feckingmorons: That was interesting.  Why are there 17 year old service members?


Some kids graduate HS when they're still 17. Gotta get them before they figure out a course in life.
/and some don't have a place to live once school is done.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Because effective therapy with MDMA or LSD or mushrooms is illegal, although I'm pretty the ancient Greeks had a mushroom ritual for returning combatants.
 
