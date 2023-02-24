 Skip to content
(KATU)   RELEASE THE KRAKEN...to find this little girl a bone-marrow donor   (katu.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Welp, I'm over the age of 40, so apparently my wizened and desiccated blood marrow cannot help anyone and I should park my ass in the grave already. I guess I'll go drink a fifth of bourbon and do some meth to make sure my liver and kidneys aren't good for anyone, either.

If you actually read the guidelines, 40 isn't even the preferred cutoff. What they actually want are people 32 or under. So if you're older than Jesus when he hung on the cross, you may as well start that oxycodone addiction you've been dreaming about. It's all downhill from there.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son, now college-aged, informed us last October that he had signed up to be a bone marrow donor. I did some reading and found that a large number of donors wind up aging out before they're ever matched.  Two weeks ago he (and we) got contacted that he was a match to help someone. I immediately did a ton of research. He will likely be able to do peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) donation. He's starting the process now to see if it will happen. He knows limited details about his recipient, but if the PBSC donation doesn't work out and a marrow transplant would save the person's life, he's in. He's an athlete in school and it could wind up affecting his ability to play, but he's all in on helping someone else.

This is all of his own accord. I couldn't be more proud. We raised a great kid.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: My son, now college-aged, informed us last October that he had signed up to be a bone marrow donor. I did some reading and found that a large number of donors wind up aging out before they're ever matched.  Two weeks ago he (and we) got contacted that he was a match to help someone. I immediately did a ton of research. He will likely be able to do peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) donation. He's starting the process now to see if it will happen. He knows limited details about his recipient, but if the PBSC donation doesn't work out and a marrow transplant would save the person's life, he's in. He's an athlete in school and it could wind up affecting his ability to play, but he's all in on helping someone else.

This is all of his own accord. I couldn't be more proud. We raised a great kid.


that's fantastic. blessings on you all.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saved one ready. Is the marrow registry international? Should be.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stringbad: Saved one ready. Is the marrow registry international? Should be.


Already.
 
toonetwin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The beacons have been lit!  We ride for her in the morning!
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Demetrius: My son, now college-aged, informed us last October that he had signed up to be a bone marrow donor. I did some reading and found that a large number of donors wind up aging out before they're ever matched.  Two weeks ago he (and we) got contacted that he was a match to help someone. I immediately did a ton of research. He will likely be able to do peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) donation. He's starting the process now to see if it will happen. He knows limited details about his recipient, but if the PBSC donation doesn't work out and a marrow transplant would save the person's life, he's in. He's an athlete in school and it could wind up affecting his ability to play, but he's all in on helping someone else.

This is all of his own accord. I couldn't be more proud. We raised a great kid.


it's dusty in here. <3
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Welp, I'm over the age of 40, so apparently my wizened and desiccated blood marrow cannot help anyone and I should park my ass in the grave already. I guess I'll go drink a fifth of bourbon and do some meth to make sure my liver and kidneys aren't good for anyone, either.

If you actually read the guidelines, 40 isn't even the preferred cutoff. What they actually want are people 32 or under. So if you're older than Jesus when he hung on the cross, you may as well start that oxycodone addiction you've been dreaming about. It's all downhill from there.


Don't worry. If you're that old, your TV remote will automatically tune to Fox News.

Your brain will dismiss reality. Soon, you'll be giving tuggers under the table at a local Bridge game for your cable bill. Hell, you're already dead. Sniff poppers until your heart stops and your brain bleeds. The 2020 election was rigged. Don't worry about a little bone marrow. When you huff those poppers, you won't care about being dead or alive. All you want to do is blow a load. Just keep sniffing. You'll find Jesus. 

Just make sure you clean up first.
 
