 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   I've seen a few gator stories lately, stand well back, now there's Behemoth gator   (wfla.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Lake, Dinosaur, Golf, Reptile, Animal, Death, Golf course, Pond  
•       •       •

240 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2023 at 1:05 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I saw and photographed a gator which was longer than my boat in Lake Istokpoga (which is quite near Spring Lake) back in the 80s

Boat=21' Southern Skimmer
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What about Basheba gator?
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The last gator I saw playing golf was about 18 inches long.
 
olorin604
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
" Everybody does their best to leave her be."

Well except the tourists, but they don't bother her for long.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

arkansized: I saw and photographed a gator which was longer than my boat in Lake Istokpoga (which is quite near Spring Lake) back in the 80s

Boat=21' Southern Skimmer


You should submit that to someone, it beats Florida's record by about 4 feet!
 
Dudley_Nightsoil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's OK. If the gator is on top of your lie you can take a club length and a drop.
 
Dreadskull
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

arkansized: I saw and photographed a gator which was longer than my boat in Lake Istokpoga (which is quite near Spring Lake) back in the 80s

Boat=21' Southern Skimmer


Sounds more like a croc
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

arkansized: I saw and photographed a gator which was longer than my boat in Lake Istokpoga (which is quite near Spring Lake) back in the 80s

Boat=21' Southern Skimmer


Did you molest it?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dstanley: [Fark user image image 425x305]

The last gator I saw playing golf was about 18 inches long.


Sounds too short to swing the clubs
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.