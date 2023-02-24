 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Former Marine is hero of the year after finding 2-year-old boy who had been lost in the Florida woods for 24 hours   (clickorlando.com) divider line
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Some 500 volunteers and scores of law enforcement officers had searched for Joshua"

Team effort. They're all heroes.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

nytmare: "Some 500 volunteers and scores of law enforcement officers had searched for Joshua"

Team effort. They're all heroes.


I mean, you open up enough alligators and you're bound to find a toddler right?
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Future hide and seek champ?
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've been informed that there no such thing as a "Former Marine" by a Marine that's no longer active duty.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Something nice from Florida for once.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So several hundred volunteers went out in search of the kid and one of them found him. I mean, pretty damn cool and all, but a hero? We seem to be tossing that word around pretty willy-nilly these days.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: Future hide and seek champ?


No. He lost.
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: So several hundred volunteers went out in search of the kid and one of them found him. I mean, pretty damn cool and all, but a hero? We seem to be tossing that word around pretty willy-nilly these days.


Respectfully, GFY.
 
