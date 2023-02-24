 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Mysterious white dust falls from the sky in WV and MD   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Pollen.

Or, no, wait.
Freaky sex dust that China seeded the atmosphere with a month ago with all their giant balloons... yes... that is the ticket.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Keep that cocaine away from the bears!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dust storm from NM.
OR THAT'S WHAT THEY'D LIKE US TO BELIEVE
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Snow?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Where is Don Jr?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Everyday is silent and grey
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

plecos: Where is Don Jr?


Half-scoop would NEVER let blow get away from him.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

IgG4: Snow?


Yes, and a sense of humor.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.facebook.com/epwfires/
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Reverend Horton Heat - Bales of Cocaine
Youtube z7eD2PFBhlE
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Or maybe it is dust.
https://dep.wv.gov/news/Pages/WVDEP-coordinating-with-state-and-local-agencies-to-investigate-dust-issue-in-the-Eastern-Panhandle.aspx

"The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is working with state and local agencies to investigate large amounts of dust across multiple counties in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle.
The WVDEP received reports late Thursday night about the dust and mobilized inspectors to the area to collect samples and identify potential sources. No obvious sources have been identified at this time."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sandstorm dust from Africa is what fertilizes the Amazon in South America. With the climate changing rapidly that shiat is now landing waaay off target. Remember to say thank you for the free fertilizer the sky gods have sent you.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is the cement factory still operating in Martinsburg? I think Argos owns it now? They were fined $1.5  million for air pollution a couple years ago.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How big an area are they talking about?

fifthofzen: Is the cement factory still operating in Martinsburg? I think Argos owns it now? They were fined $1.5  million for air pollution a couple years ago.


That's in the right place to hit all those counties.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And a strange dust
Lands on your hands
And on your face
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sandstorm dust from Africa is what fertilizes the Amazon in South America. With the climate changing rapidly that shiat is now landing waaay off target. Remember to say thank you for the free fertilizer the sky gods have sent you.


*cracks glowstick*
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFTweet:  "...Avoid outdoors at this time as a common sense approach..."

**Alert** "Request for pics/vids..."

"EPWF has contacted the WV Dept of Environmental Protection and they were unaware of any issues.  They have taken this seriously.,.."

I missed out on a golden opportunity for some Superb Owl money with the FG to end the first half.  I look forward to a second chance with the lead-pipe cinch of a bet on the guaranteed clusterfark that results from the above.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how we got dry zombies in Night of the Comet...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

plecos: Where is Don Jr?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giveitarest
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Your daily reminder: Do not read the comments.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dack48
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The viral marketing for Cocaine Bear has really gotten out of hand!!
 
The_Limper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hoping for someone to post a pic from the Chernobyl miniseries; left disappointed.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tillek has been reporting a strange black dust, but R'Gul confirms there is no danger of thread. Just stay inside and lock your doors!
 
hammettman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

giveitarest: Your daily reminder: Do not read the comments.


There is only one comment.  It's a dare, I had to...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Hoping for someone to post a pic from the Chernobyl miniseries; left disappointed.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't worry I got you comrade
 
robodog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [YouTube video: The Reverend Horton Heat - Bales of Cocaine]


It's been a LONG time since I've listened to some RHH but damn did that remind me of why I loved them. Hmm, they're going to be in town at the end of July, might have to pick up since tickets.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do we know that the balloons weren't launched from Wuhan?   Just asking questions.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Do we know that the balloons weren't launched from Wuhan?   Just asking questions.


Yes.
https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/china/chinese-balloon-base-map-satellite-images-b2282599.html
 
