(Reuters)   What are the odds?   (reuters.com) divider line
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since it already happened, I'd say the odds are 3:3
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fredbox: Since it already happened, I'd say the odds are 3:3


Came in here to say this.  The odds are 100%

Why doesn't anyone understand probability?
 
6nome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Something something Taco Bell!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's hot.
 
tuxq
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/even if it were russian saboteurs, they'd never admit it to prevent panic and lynching of ethnic russians in the US
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not as weird as two sitting city council members getting gunned down in their cars in one week in Jersey.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Based on their track record, it's at least 150% on any given day; the real surprise is it didn't happen simultaneously.
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It was a million to one shot, doc! Million to one!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image 425x216] [View Full Size image _x_]

/even if it were russian saboteurs, they'd never admit it to prevent panic and lynching of ethnic russians MAGAs running around torching taco stands and yelling "Putin's coming for you, Uncle Joe" in the US


ftfy
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Goddamn Red 3 pays off again.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Not as weird as two sitting city council members getting gunned down in their cars in one week in Jersey.


It's Jersey.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Happenstance, coincidence, enemy action.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Thingster: Happenstance, coincidence, enemy action.


In Mexico?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Greater than zero, Subby.
 
Thingster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Thingster: Happenstance, coincidence, enemy action.

In Mexico?


It's the three times in one day.  If this was three events a week apart, I'd shrug and say, "Mexico."

But you do bring up a thought - if these were all on the same leg of a pipeline, and it was during a startup event, I'd shrug and say, "Mexico."

Off to find more information!
 
zerkalo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Moving on from Havana, I see
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The odds are that some narco gang didn't get paid off.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Goddamn Red 3 pays off again.



Fark user imageView Full Size

At this little place in Morocco, it's 22...Officially there's no gambling there of course...
 
