 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Burly construction workers run from two little fluffy kitty cats   (cbsnews.com) divider line
14
    More: Caturday  
•       •       •

536 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2023 at 5:34 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A couple of 25lbs bundles of fluff scared the big manly men must be a republican area.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bobcats are essentially harmless.  Typically they avoid humans.
 
il Dottore
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I lived off-grid I had a bobcat who would visit. I discovered he wasn't immune to the lure of the dreaded red dot.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

They're indoor bob cats.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
gothamist.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Bobcats are essentially harmless.  Typically they avoid humans.


Yeah. Yell and wave your arms around and they'll skitter off in a hurry. They're not exactly mountain lions, they're 100% definitely more afraid of you than you are (or should be) of them.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just in time for Caturday?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Bobcats are essentially harmless.  Typically they avoid humans.


They pass through my property probably more often than I know but I've seen what may be the same one, three times in four years. The two times that it(they?) noticed me it took a hard turn directly away from me into the woods.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Bobcats are essentially harmless.  Typically they avoid humans.


Yep.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When I lived out in the country there was a bobcat that would prowl the meadow, until it learned how fast retired racing greyhounds are. After that, when it heard the dog door, it headed for the blackberry bramble!
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

natazha: When I lived out in the country there was a bobcat that would prowl the meadow, until it learned how fast retired racing greyhounds are. After that, when it heard the dog door, it headed for the blackberry bramble!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This must be included in any somewhat related Bobcat thread for the sake of exhaustivity
Bobcat Goldthwait Just Screaming #2
Youtube Ul8U4vQ6YKk
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.