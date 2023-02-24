 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   After taking the lump sum payout and paying taxes, the winner of the $1.35 billion Power Ball jackpot is only taking home $500 million. See? Told you it wasn't worth it   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Powerball, Lottery, Mega Millions, Payment, California State Lottery, winner of the fourth-largest jackpot  
Neondistraction
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, the horror.  That poor bastard.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
time value of money as it relates to a stream of payments is confusing and taxes are really mean
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Even that the location of the win was revealed makes me worry for the lucky bastard.
 
tuxq
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
$500,000,000 is 40 times more than even a well-paid doctor will make in their lifetime before taxes. Without the 24/7 call schedule.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The point is that your ticket goes into a pool with a 75% rake for the entity running the pool.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, ummm... $500m take home from a $2 ticket.

Oh the horror?

That said, I wouldn't even shell out the two bits if the payout, after taxes, wasn't at least $200m, so yeah.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Subby doesn't understand the time value of money.  The lump sum is always better than the amortized payout.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What has this country come to when a billionaire is expected to pay taxes.
 
