(Law and Crime)   Member of the white supremacist "Groyper" movement expected to plead guilty to participating in the Jan 6th insurrection. Well, he's no rocket scient- holy shiat REALLY?   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, even NASA needs to give janitors badges.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Groypers attempt to normalize their ideology by aligning themselves with Christianity and traditional values, such as marriage and family.

Nowadays, seems more like Christianity is attempting to normalize the nazis.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you find the idea of rocket scientists at NASA being Nazis shocking, boy do I have a story for you.

Right as World War II was wrapping up...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: If you find the idea of rocket scientists at NASA being Nazis shocking, boy do I have a story for you.

Right as World War II was wrapping up...


Tom Lehrer - Wernher von Braun
Youtube QEJ9HrZq7Ro
"Nazi, Schmazi"
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I have been slandered and targeted by the FBI for my attendance to the event and expressing my First Amendment right. I am now out on bail awaiting my next court date. This is the beginning of a long fight, but when I defeat this case with its slander, I intend to continue my push for these values."

Keep talking, genius. The prosecutor and the judge will be moved by your eloquence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, but is he a brain surgeon?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Where is the booking photo of him crying, like the other Republican insurrectionists?
I like those.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn.. these nazi's are literally everywhere.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
According to TFA, he's pleading guilty to a "petty offense." I'm getting sick of that bullshiat. Every single one of these motherfarkers is an insurrectionist who tried to violently overthrow the duly elected government. People routinely get thrown in prison in this country for infinitely lesser transgressions.
 
JessieL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We've got to get past the idea that being a genius in one field gives any extra validity to your opinions on anything else.

One of the most brilliant engineers I ever met was also a young earth creationist.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let's go Brandon?

am23.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yoinked from another thread a few minutes ago...
scontent.fbne5-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Posted it on fb, have someone I know saying that it's reductio ad absurdum. So I just quoted the guy's statement about killing people...
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He'll get a slap on the wrist.  Probation and a fine.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: According to TFA, he's pleading guilty to a "petty offense." I'm getting sick of that bullshiat. Every single one of these motherfarkers is an insurrectionist who tried to violently overthrow the duly elected government. People routinely get thrown in prison in this country for infinitely lesser transgressions.


They also killed a cop and tried to kill others.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: "I have been slandered and targeted by the FBI for my attendance to the event and expressing my First Amendment right. I am now out on bail awaiting my next court date. This is the beginning of a long fight, but when I defeat this case with its slander, I intend to continue my push for these values."

Keep talking, genius. The prosecutor and the judge will be moved by your eloquence.

[Fark user image 425x509]


Maybe Brandon would be able to more precisely tell us how far the other one will take us to the scene of the crash after one engine fails.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JessieL: We've got to get past the idea that being a genius in one field gives any extra validity to your opinions on anything else.


Also, just because someone is funny in a movie or makes a song or book you like or whatever...
Doesn't mean they are good in any other way. Or that you should worship them in any way. And it definitely doesn't mean you know them, or that they are your friend.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Racist Treason Mongo needs to know the difference between Telegram and Candygram.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Being good at science/tech stuff doesn't preclude being a complete moran in other areas. Hell, often they're the best exemplars of Dunning-Krueger the moment they step out of their area of expertise.

CSBS: 1 - A guy I work with is a pretty good programmer, very good at IT stuff, and a raving libertarian. 2 - The CEO of a startup I worked for some years back is one of the most brilliant people I've ever met. He has a PhD in physics, multiple patents in aeronautics and software development, but held some of the dumbest ideas I've ever heard about psychology and human development (which is probably why he was on marriage number 4 last I heard).
 
flypusher713
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Groypers attempt to normalize their ideology by aligning themselves with Christianity and traditional values, such as marriage and family.

Nowadays, seems more like Christianity is attempting to normalize the nazis.


I find it arrogant and also downright silly that these RWNJ Christians act like they invented the concepts of "marriage" and "family" and that they hold some sort of exclusive trademark on them.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: He'll get a slap on the wrist.  Probation and a fine.


Sounds about white.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JessieL: We've got to get past the idea that being a genius in one field gives any extra validity to your opinions on anything else.

One of the most brilliant engineers I ever met was also a young earth creationist.


Then there's this fud.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flypusher713
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JessieL: We've got to get past the idea that being a genius in one field gives any extra validity to your opinions on anything else.

One of the most brilliant engineers I ever met was also a young earth creationist.


In my experience it was the engineers and the MDs who were most likely to buy into the right wing politics.  Basic researchers were the opposite but YMMV.

/sadly "engineers for Trump" is a real thing
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Groyper is an incredibly stupid name.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

