(MyLondon)   London police arrest four members of Led By Donkeys for painting the road Ukrainian   (mylondon.news) divider line
    More: Followup, Russia, London, Notting Hill, Country, Invasion, Kensington Gardens, Fundraising, Kensington  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of paint did they use? Getting that paint off the cars could be costly. Not cool.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The BMW drivers of London will sleep easier tonight.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: What kind of paint did they use? Getting that paint off the cars could be costly. Not cool.


I would be honored to drive through it.  I'd never wash iat off.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guilty.
Punishment:
1 pound fine for each perpetrator.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: What kind of paint did they use? Getting that paint off the cars could be costly. Not cool.


TFA: The activists added that the paint was "high-standard, non-toxic, solvent-free, eco-friendly, fast-dry edible paint designed for making road art".
 
headslacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is not a war crime...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Unobtanium: What kind of paint did they use? Getting that paint off the cars could be costly. Not cool.

TFA: The activists added that the paint was "high-standard, non-toxic, solvent-free, eco-friendly, fast-dry edible paint designed for making road art".


Which says nothing about how easy or difficult it is to clean off a car or tires. Right message, really wrong medium.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That accomplished nothing.  No Russian gave a single fark about it and it didn't help Ukraine any more than thoughts and prayers.

I'd be pissed if I had to drive through that.  Any kind of paint will get flung up into spots where it will be visible and a pain in the ass to remove.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Unobtanium: What kind of paint did they use? Getting that paint off the cars could be costly. Not cool.

TFA: The activists added that the paint was "high-standard, non-toxic, solvent-free, eco-friendly, fast-dry edible paint designed for making road art".


How do they know it's edible? There's no blue food.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's harmless. Water soluble paint. The only drawback is some BMW douchebag is gonna complain it might get on his undercarriage.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Carlin - Where's the Blue Food?
Youtube l04dn8Msm-Y
 
nyclon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: LewDux: Unobtanium: What kind of paint did they use? Getting that paint off the cars could be costly. Not cool.

TFA: The activists added that the paint was "high-standard, non-toxic, solvent-free, eco-friendly, fast-dry edible paint designed for making road art".

Which says nothing about how easy or difficult it is to clean off a car or tires. Right message, really wrong medium.


Pretty sure it's water soluble, and since we are talking about London, it will probably be washed off by tomorrow
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

headslacker: That is not a war crime...


According to vomment in TFA it's... hate crime?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they didn't firebomb the embassy and slaughter all the Russians inside as Russians deserve. Seems like this is pretty harmless.
 
Flaming Yawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: It's harmless. Water soluble paint. The only drawback is some BMW douchebag is gonna complain it might get on his undercarriage.


See above.

I drive a POS car and I'd paint it those colors permanently except that MAGA Putin supporters would probably vandalize me.
Lots of Russian expats in this neighborhood, maybe UKRs too but damned if I know. I heard many of the Russians are Jews who left quietly for the US some years ago.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: What kind of paint did they use? Getting that paint off the cars could be costly. Not cool.


They specifically used washable paint. They even held up signs pointing this out.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: LewDux: Unobtanium: What kind of paint did they use? Getting that paint off the cars could be costly. Not cool.

TFA: The activists added that the paint was "high-standard, non-toxic, solvent-free, eco-friendly, fast-dry edible paint designed for making road art".

Which says nothing about how easy or difficult it is to clean off a car or tires. Right message, really wrong medium.


the medium was the message.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flaming Yawn: Hey Nurse!: It's harmless. Water soluble paint. The only drawback is some BMW douchebag is gonna complain it might get on his undercarriage.

See above.

I drive a POS car and I'd paint it those colors permanently except that MAGA Putin supporters would probably vandalize me.
Lots of Russian expats in this neighborhood, maybe UKRs too but damned if I know. I heard many of the Russians are Jews who left quietly for the US some years ago.


Makes one realize the people driving around with rainbow decals on their cars are braver than the rest of us.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't condone it, but I understand.
Wait. Scratch that.  I can and will condone it.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Well they didn't firebomb the embassy and slaughter all the Russians inside as Russians deserve. Seems like this is pretty harmless.


This is the compromise, and the state would be wise to remember that.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Unobtanium: What kind of paint did they use? Getting that paint off the cars could be costly. Not cool.

TFA: The activists added that the paint was "high-standard, non-toxic, solvent-free, eco-friendly, fast-dry edible paint designed for making road art".


Awww cool, you can eat it off!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinyarena: Unobtanium: What kind of paint did they use? Getting that paint off the cars could be costly. Not cool.

I would be honored to drive through it.  I'd never wash iat off.


shiat I'd show it off to everyone!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Unobtanium: What kind of paint did they use? Getting that paint off the cars could be costly. Not cool.

TFA: The activists added that the paint was "high-standard, non-toxic, solvent-free, eco-friendly, fast-dry edible paint designed for making road art".


Oh good. I love edible road art.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: LewDux: Unobtanium: What kind of paint did they use? Getting that paint off the cars could be costly. Not cool.

TFA: The activists added that the paint was "high-standard, non-toxic, solvent-free, eco-friendly, fast-dry edible paint designed for making road art".

How do they know it's edible? There's no blue food.


My crisper drawer would like a word with you.

/Crisper drawers are vegetable hospice
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: LewDux: Unobtanium: What kind of paint did they use? Getting that paint off the cars could be costly. Not cool.

TFA: The activists added that the paint was "high-standard, non-toxic, solvent-free, eco-friendly, fast-dry edible paint designed for making road art".

Oh good. I love edible road art.


Ahh, a fellow road kill gourmand!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Guilty.
Punishment:
1 pound fine for each perpetrator.


Too much. Twenty pence and a Freddo frog for the lot of them.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MBooda: LewDux: Unobtanium: What kind of paint did they use? Getting that paint off the cars could be costly. Not cool.

TFA: The activists added that the paint was "high-standard, non-toxic, solvent-free, eco-friendly, fast-dry edible paint designed for making road art".

How do they know it's edible? There's no blue food.


Never heard of blue waffles? They're delicious.

/Don't Google that.
 
