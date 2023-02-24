 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   A man dubbed a 'cheapskate' has revealed the extreme measures he takes to save money - including heating up his dinner, bathing and washing clothes in his jacuzzi in order to cut $39 off his utility bills. Fark: He drives a train for a living   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is the jacuzzi in the train
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His ex-wife, Stephanie Hubbs

No, how shocking. Really? Who saw that coming.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Train driver who earns $95,000 a year

Side note: we need an easier way of representing cost of living instead of raw income.  Obviously the shiatty papers like Daily Mail wouldn't use it because of clickbait and all, but it would be helpful for the few papers that do that they won't waste your time with idiot articles.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: His ex-wife, Stephanie Hubbs

No, how shocking. Really? Who saw that coming.


Lol, I mean literally the first word after the headline is ' divorced'. Like he's not Todd who happens to be divorced, he's Divorced Todd.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Keeping a jacuzzi hot and ready is the opposite of efficiency.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Keeping a jacuzzi hot and ready is the opposite of efficiency.


Yeah.  Now, keeping that cutie from the conference hot and ready in the jacuzzi...
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Daily Mail reporting on a character in a reality show.

Sure.
 
sandi_fish
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Original air date 2014, this is almost 10 years old.

Old news is so exciting!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1Kqpc0xxHk

Anyway, he's gross and boring.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's been done before

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pfft, all the real savers wash their clothes in their toilet tanks.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
His ideas are nonsense.

It takes a LOT of power to heat a hot tub (I know!). Opening the lid lets heat out. Sticking stuff in it to warm them up takes heat out of the water which has to be added by running the hot tub's heater. There is no 'free lunch' with this.
 
mysha
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sandi_fish: Original air date 2014, this is almost 10 years old.

Old news is so exciting!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1Kqpc0xxHk

Anyway, he's gross and boring.


... and a little loco...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Back around 2005 I was considering buying a hot tub, but the deal breaker for me was the $70 a month cost of keeping it heated and properly treated with necessary chemicals to prevent it from becoming a petri dish. I shudder to think what inflation has done to that cost over the last 18 years.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I don't have to use my appliances and can turn off the hot water heater"

Now that's just common sense.
Why would you heat up your Hot Water?

I wonder if he cooks the expired fish on the train engine at work?  That would save money.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

koder: Train driver who earns $95,000 a year

Side note: we need an easier way of representing cost of living instead of raw income.  Obviously the shiatty papers like Daily Mail wouldn't use it because of clickbait and all, but it would be helpful for the few papers that do that they won't waste your time with idiot articles.


No, people just need to realize inflation occurred. Far to many people view the world like it's still the '70's and 100k in any western nation is baller money.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What episode features Trump?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

madgonad: His ideas are nonsense.

It takes a LOT of power to heat a hot tub (I know!). Opening the lid lets heat out. Sticking stuff in it to warm them up takes heat out of the water which has to be added by running the hot tub's heater. There is no 'free lunch' with this.


This.  His entire concept is nonsense.  He turned off his hot water heater and instead uses a hot tub, which literally is not insulated across roughly 40% of its volume.

I have a gas pool heater.  It rumbles like a jet engine and gulps down natural gas.  I don't even use it anymore.  I just use the solar cover.  That gets me up to 84 in the summer for free.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'When I'm satisfied knowing that it's the lowest price that I can get, then I buy it all,' he said before adding that he was 'living like a king.'

My Liege, your house is covered in plastic and you eat food out of your own ass water.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Back around 2005 I was considering buying a hot tub, but the deal breaker for me was the $70 a month cost of keeping it heated and properly treated with necessary chemicals to prevent it from becoming a petri dish. I shudder to think what inflation has done to that cost over the last 18 years.


It's terrible.  Pool chemicals have rocketed in cost since the pandemic.  I'm paying nearly double for chlorine that I was paying 3 years ago.  A major factor is that everyone got a pool in the pandemic and there was a problem where the power outages in Texas knocked off a lot of chemical feedstock manufacturing capability.  Demand is high and supply is still low.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: 'When I'm satisfied knowing that it's the lowest price that I can get, then I buy it all,' he said before adding that he was 'living like a king.'

My Liege, your house is covered in plastic and you eat food out of your own ass water.


Well, minus the plastic, that's kind of how kings lived.  King Charles the V of France died of cholera.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This isn't true cheapskatism, which would be living in your car or a tent on the street and renting out your house. You'd also frequent soup kitchens, loot donation boxes, bathe via sponge baths from garden hoses or at the YMCA, and go through dumpsters.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: 'When I'm satisfied knowing that it's the lowest price that I can get, then I buy it all,' he said before adding that he was 'living like a king.'

My Liege, your house is covered in plastic and you eat food out of your own ass water.


As God intended!
 
henryhill
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It would be cheaper to unplug and sell the hot tub and turn the hot water heater back on.
 
