(CNN)   Anheuser- Busch sounds a little defensive   (cnn.com) divider line
34
34 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I guess I could see Anheuser Busch getting made if the commercial had been, like, this guy at a checkup and the doctor hands him a little cup and tells him they need a urine sample and the guy goes into the bathroom and we see him pull a can of Coors out of his jacket pocket and pour a little into the cup and then we flash forward a week or so and the guy's back with the doctor for a follow-up and the doctor is saying his urine checked out normal, no problems. Then the guy looks straight at the camera and winks and on his way out of the doctor's office he reaches into his other coat pocket and there's a can, I don't know, Guinness or something and he cracks it and takes a sip and gives a big sigh of contentment and the text appears on screen: A role for every beer. Or something like that. I guess that might have been insulting. But a cyclist washing himself with the beer? Come on. That's nothing.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
went too far with a recent ad that compares rivals' light beer to water.

More accurately they should have compared it to piss.

/But then it becomes the Coke/Pepsi challenge and nobody can tell the difference.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anheuser-Busch is correct. Bud Light doesn't taste like water. Instead, it tastes like what I imagine excrement tastes like.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: But a cyclist washing himself with the beer? Come on. That's nothing.


The cyclist wasn't washing himself with beer, which is the point of the commercial.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the thing about the big American macro beers, love them or hate them, they are freaking excellent at process control. As a chemical engineer, I have to respect the work that goes into making every bud, from every factory, wherever it is in the world, taste exactly the same. That is no small feat.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ethertap: Here's the thing about the big American macro beers, love them or hate them, they are freaking excellent at process control. As a chemical engineer, I have to respect the work that goes into making every bud, from every factory, wherever it is in the world, taste exactly the same. That is no small feat.


Exactly how hard is it to make 55 gallons of distilled water and exactly 2 drops of Yellow #5 taste the same?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ethertap: Here's the thing about the big American macro beers, love them or hate them, they are freaking excellent at process control. As a chemical engineer, I have to respect the work that goes into making every bud, from every factory, wherever it is in the world, taste exactly the same. That is no small feat.


It would be nice if it tasted better, but you're right, it is always the same.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's all so much farking water, they should supply a canoe, paddle, and lube with every case.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

phalamir: Ethertap: Here's the thing about the big American macro beers, love them or hate them, they are freaking excellent at process control. As a chemical engineer, I have to respect the work that goes into making every bud, from every factory, wherever it is in the world, taste exactly the same. That is no small feat.

Exactly how hard is it to make 55 gallons of distilled water and exactly 2 drops of Yellow #5 taste the same?


I dunno man, ever had a big Mac in Europe. It tastes different, and it's still just circus animal and sawdust.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can tolerate regular Budweiser but Bud Light tastes awful in comparison.
I submit that they should change the name to Flavor Light.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Miller High Life is okay in a pinch.
 
Anenu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't understand Buds issue, can't they take the compliment?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
laughingsquid.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
went too far with a recent ad that compares rivals' light beer to water.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I always wonder what the target population is that drinks all this watered-down, piss water?
None of my friends or family drink it, but I'm sure someone does? Where are they and what do they do?  Is there a hidden population that lives among us and swills copious amounts of watered-down beer?
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: It's all so much farking water, they should supply a canoe, paddle, and lube with every case.


...and lube?

Is the OtherLittleGuy the one in the canoe?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I doubt the beer shopper looking at the pizza place cooler for a quart gives a damn about advertising. Low end beers are to get drunk and the shenanigans they produce.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I mean, I guess I could see Anheuser Busch getting made if the commercial had been, like, this guy at a checkup and the doctor hands him a little cup and tells him they need a urine sample and the guy goes into the bathroom and we see him pull a can of Coors out of his jacket pocket and pour a little into the cup and then we flash forward a week or so and the guy's back with the doctor for a follow-up and the doctor is saying his urine checked out normal, no problems. Then the guy looks straight at the camera and winks and on his way out of the doctor's office he reaches into his other coat pocket and there's a can, I don't know, Guinness or something and he cracks it and takes a sip and gives a big sigh of contentment and the text appears on screen: A role for every beer. Or something like that. I guess that might have been insulting. But a cyclist washing himself with the beer? Come on. That's nothing.


Or a guy standing in the bed above his girlfriend with a can of Busch saying "please baby? Just once, I've always wanted to to try this" and she's all like "No, that's gross, put it in the toilet where it belongs. "
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I mean, I guess I could see Anheuser Busch getting made if the commercial had been, like, this guy at a checkup and the doctor hands him a little cup and tells him they need a urine sample and the guy goes into the bathroom and we see him pull a can of Coors out of his jacket pocket and pour a little into the cup and then we flash forward a week or so and the guy's back with the doctor for a follow-up and the doctor is saying his urine checked out normal, no problems. Then the guy looks straight at the camera and winks and on his way out of the doctor's office he reaches into his other coat pocket and there's a can, I don't know, Guinness or something and he cracks it and takes a sip and gives a big sigh of contentment and the text appears on screen: A role for every beer. Or something like that. I guess that might have been insulting. But a cyclist washing himself with the beer? Come on. That's nothing.


Dear Sir or Madam, I wish to subscribe to your newsletter podcast. Respectfully, JtAP
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: I always wonder what the target population is that drinks all this watered-down, piss water?
None of my friends or family drink it, but I'm sure someone does? Where are they and what do they do?  Is there a hidden population that lives among us and swills copious amounts of watered-down beer?


I sure did, when I was a poor college kid.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Pocket Ninja: I mean, I guess I could see Anheuser Busch getting made if the commercial had been, like, this guy at a checkup and the doctor hands him a little cup and tells him they need a urine sample and the guy goes into the bathroom and we see him pull a can of Coors out of his jacket pocket and pour a little into the cup and then we flash forward a week or so and the guy's back with the doctor for a follow-up and the doctor is saying his urine checked out normal, no problems. Then the guy looks straight at the camera and winks and on his way out of the doctor's office he reaches into his other coat pocket and there's a can, I don't know, Guinness or something and he cracks it and takes a sip and gives a big sigh of contentment and the text appears on screen: A role for every beer. Or something like that. I guess that might have been insulting. But a cyclist washing himself with the beer? Come on. That's nothing.

Or a guy standing in the bed above his girlfriend with a can of Busch saying "please baby? Just once, I've always wanted to to try this" and she's all like "No, that's gross, put it in the toilet where it belongs. "


s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is silly.  Competitors should be able to take shots at each other.

Also needs to be said in every Fark beer thread: beer snobbery is dumb af too.  Let people enjoy what they want/like.

I wouldn't go near this stuff but I don't need to call it piss water every time it comes up in any conversation or thread ever.
 
wyldkard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
well, fine, thanks... Anheuser-Pecker?
 
whitroth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait, you mean Coors and Bud *aren't* close to water?

A-B needs to die, anyway. B*stards decided, last year, that they weren't going to import or distribute Bass Ale any more. I presume because it tastes like beer, not water.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean, Miller Coors wasn't wrong here.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Light beer that tastes like water would be a definite improvement over what it really tastes like.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: [Fark user image 850x439]


It would come to be known as The Beer Holocaust.  Triggered basement dwellers and internet ale aficionados from around the world rose up in angst over that greatest of threat to their being: the continued existence of light beer.  They laid waste to liquor store, grocery aisle, corner pub, and macro brewery alike.  Many craft beer operations were mistakenly razed in the violence.  The mobs would attempt to yell "Reinheitsgebot!" as they pillaged, but few knew its pronunciation, leaving onlookers to assume they simply had a strange form of mental illness.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm drinking a Coors Light right now, so am really getting a kick out of this thread.
 
uncoveror
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Michelob Ultra has even less taste. It is definitely watery and also from Anheuser-Busch.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I fully admit that I enjoy various craft brews and imports, but Coors Light will always be my first love.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I'm drinking a Coors Light right now, so am really getting a kick out of this thread.


**toasts with my Bud Light**

Enjoy!

/It's my bladder, hangover and dui. Leave me alone.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also, I was able to drink some Pliny the Younger last week, so obviously I am better than all of you.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Making love in a canoe...
 
