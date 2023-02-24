 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero "It's not genius. It's genocide." Tag is for the people of Ukraine   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big man Putin... killing civilians.  And getting worshipped by Republicans.  This is the state of our country right now.
 
BigGary_ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how we can make sure Tucker sees this? The Douche-bag....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That makes me want to punch quite a few Nazis right in the face.

But... I'll just focus on how happy I am we have a President that is doing almost all we can to support Ukraine.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigGary_: I wonder how we can make sure Tucker sees this? The Douche-bag....


He's probably already yanking it to this
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: That makes me want to punch quite a few Nazis right in the face.

But... I'll just focus on how happy I am we have a President that is doing almost all we can to support Ukraine.


Every day I remind myself how close we were to being the baddies, and still are.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice way to sneak a Lincoln Project link in, subby.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it'll never happen, but I'd sure like you to see some war crimes trials. Until then...

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/24/politics/us-treasury-sanctions-russia-ukraine-war/index.html
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The leadership of the republican party support Putin and genocide because they are evil and paid and supported by Putin.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's not even going into the thousands of Ukrainian children who the Russians kidnapped and brought back to Russia.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That was from last April. The genocide has only grown since then.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: NewportBarGuy: That makes me want to punch quite a few Nazis right in the face.

But... I'll just focus on how happy I am we have a President that is doing almost all we can to support Ukraine.

Every day I remind myself how close we were to being the baddies, and still are.


Every election from now till the end of the fascist authoritarian right could very well be the last one. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE.

One bad election. One bad election is all that it would take.

/ Make no mistake....we must all hang together or we will surely hang separately.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Every election from now till the end of the fascist authoritarian right could very well be the last one. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE.

One bad election. One bad election is all that it would take.


"So keep clicking, keep pressing F5, and - above all - keep donating.  Your anxiety is what drives the American political campaign industry, and pays for that third yacht we've been eyeing.  Praise Citizens' United and social media!"
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The second growing season with orc fertilizer is set to begin.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's hoping Putin offs himself soon in a bunker.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OldRod: Big man Putin... killing civilians.  And getting worshipped by Republicans.  This is the state of our country right now.


It's the state our country has always been in. Just replace 'Russia' with 'America' and 'Ukrainians' with 'Native Americans'. Virtually the same playbook.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Nice way to sneak a Lincoln Project link in, subby.


Can you elaborate for those at the kid's table, please?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BigGary_: I wonder how we can make sure Tucker sees this? The Douche-bag....


Oh he's watching it in his woodshop, it's the only way he can get an erection other than killing a drifter with a cordless drill.

api.time.comView Full Size
 
nazar428 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"It's not genius.  It's genocide."


Man, these DiGiorno ads are getting pretty dark.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: BigGary_: I wonder how we can make sure Tucker sees this? The Douche-bag....

Oh he's watching it in his woodshop, it's the only way he can get an erection other than killing a drifter with a cordless drill.

[api.time.com image 850x637]


"What the fark is any of this stuff?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


/cleanest garage I've ever seen
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The people that need to see this never will is the sad part. Those that are just totally ate up with FoxNews and their worse inbred cousins (Newsmax, OANN) will never ever see this come across.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Inb4 the idiots telling the whole thread the right course of action is just appeasing Putin.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: justanotherfarkinfarker: BigGary_: I wonder how we can make sure Tucker sees this? The Douche-bag....

Oh he's watching it in his woodshop, it's the only way he can get an erection other than killing a drifter with a cordless drill.

[api.time.com image 850x637]

"What the fark is any of this stuff?"

[Fark user image 850x637]

/cleanest garage I've ever seen


Minwax - when you absolutely have to get the blood stains from that dead hooker out of your 150 year-old oak floors in your Maine vacation home. Accept no substitute.
 
danvon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: BigGary_: I wonder how we can make sure Tucker sees this? The Douche-bag....

Oh he's watching it in his woodshop, it's the only way he can get an erection other than killing a drifter with a cordless drill.

[api.time.com image 850x637]


That is the least serious workshop I've ever seen.

I'd bet all that stuff in there is the broken, worn down junk the last owner didn't feel like packing up for his move.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The leadership of the republican party support Putin and genocide because they are evil and paid and supported by Putin.


They don't understand that theocratic authoritarians are evil. They think people who believe in democracy and our secular society are evil. That's what being brainwashed from birth by Evangelicals does.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigGary_: I wonder how we can make sure Tucker sees this? The Douche-bag....


he sees it. Doesn't care. There's evil and then there's TC evil.
 
danvon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Malenfant: eurotrader: The leadership of the republican party support Putin and genocide because they are evil and paid and supported by Putin.

They don't understand that theocratic authoritarians are evil. They think people who believe in democracy and our secular society are evil. That's what being brainwashed from birth by Evangelicals does.


Maybe. I don't know if there's that much thought in it. I've been saying this a lot lately. I think they don't care because whatever happens, they'll be immune from it. Hell, I wouldn't put it past Tucker and his ilk fantasizing about giving the order to shoot, or even pulling the trigger.

Much like minorities who cozy up to supremacists on the assumption that they'll be killed last, or at least be a Judas goat, people like Carson believe that they'll be the ones running, or profiting off of  the extermination camps.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BigGary_: I wonder how we can make sure Tucker sees this? The Douche-bag....


You can lead a horse' ass to knowledge, but you can't make it think
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: BigGary_: I wonder how we can make sure Tucker sees this? The Douche-bag....

Oh he's watching it in his woodshop, it's the only way he can get an erection other than killing a drifter with a cordless drill.

[api.time.com image 850x637]


Everything about that picture screams "what the hell is THAT?"
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I differ from many Republicans on this.  I think that helping Ukraine is the right thing to do that also happens to be a pretty cheap way to set Russian aggression and military standing back a few decades.  I think Biden is right on this one, although I think some of the current efforts would have been a lot more effective 9 months ago.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Republicans love Russia and Putin.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: That makes me want to punch quite a few Nazis right in the face.

But... I'll just focus on how happy I am we have a President that is doing almost all we can to support Ukraine.


I like what he's doing, except the slow-walking aspect of it. Stop telling the enemy what we won't do, and then, finally, doing it anyway. Artillery, munitions, long-range rockets, tanks, etc. etc. etc. We keep saying we aren't going to go there and go there long after we should have. Send everything we can, and do it now, not in months to years. Otherwise too many people are going to get weary and start agitating to negotiate an end this no matter what concessions have to be given to Russia.
 
