Woman bites off would be rapist's tongue during attack.
27
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

27 Comments
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure it would have looked more like this.

(It's from a horror movie, and obviously fake, but don't watch if squeamish.)

Audition Tongue
Youtube lTPvt2ArRhM
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing for him it was just his tongue.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people pay extra for that.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I need a helpful pic of a tongue that's been bit off. For reference.

/I do not, in fact, need that. It was the funny.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I pwead mot milty your wonner"
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... One day, when the tonguing is done...
 
raulzero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And satiricaly, since this was Texas, she was jailed, lectured by the clergy, sterilized, raped by prison guards, forced to attend christian church, shot, had her menstrual cycle documented, personal assets frozen, children taken away, dumped on the street and shot once more.
 
anuran
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Easy to match the dent to the bumper as it were.
Pity the rapist POS didn't bleed out
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Of course, since it's the Daily Fail, I can no longer be sure tongues exist.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They needed the picture.  It's the Mail Online.  We can't be sure that tongues exist.  But now, I'm no longer sure pictures do.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

raulzero: And satiricaly, since this was Texas, she was jailed, lectured by the clergy, sterilized, raped by prison guards, forced to attend christian church, shot, had her menstrual cycle documented, personal assets frozen, children taken away, dumped on the street and shot once more.


Texas. France. Can't tell the difference. They're damn near identical.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Of course, since it's the Daily Fail, I can no longer be sure tongues exist.


This one doesn't. It is pining for the fern buds.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey, free tongue.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Image is missing the POSED BY MODELS overlay.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bonus content:

"The incident is similar to a recent Spanish case which saw a woman cut off the penis of her would-be rapist."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mangoose: I think I need a helpful pic of a tongue that's been bit off. For reference.

/I do not, in fact, need that. It was the funny.


cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When asked about the incident, the suspect appeared mute on the subject.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ooh, he's gonna get a real tongue lashing!
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ah init oo it, ah ell oo!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
leitesculinaria.comView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: ... One day, when the tonguing is done...


Pretty sure this one has taken his leave and gone
 
deadsanta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/can't get you one of those
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nothing good happens at 4am.

Good for her.
 
austerity101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Mangoose: I think I need a helpful pic of a tongue that's been bit off. For reference.

/I do not, in fact, need that. It was the funny.

[cdn3.whatculture.com image 600x300]


Came for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

