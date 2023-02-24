 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Brits told to expect more food shortages which, like every other negative thing that's happened since Brexit, has nothing to do with Brexit   (theguardian.com) divider line
68
    More: Obvious, Supermarket, Leek, Europe, Farmer, Shortage, United Kingdom, Office for National Statistics, Crop  
68 Comments     (+0 »)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apples and pears could be next UK food shortage, farmers warn

Wait, when did stairs become a food item?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they considered maybe holding a f*cking election sometime soon to kick out the assholes who won't fix it?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apples and pears could be the next food shortage in the UK, after it emerged that British growers are planting just a third of the number of trees needed to maintain orchards,

Can't speak for the apples, but we Yanks have plenty of tots and pears to send.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Have they considered maybe holding a f*cking election sometime soon to kick out the assholes who won't fix it?


Pretty sure those who'd be able to do that are the ones who'd be kicked out.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Apples and pears could be next UK food shortage, farmers warn

Wait, when did stairs become a food item?


No, no. You're scuppered, mate. It's all gone reels and cotton. This place is full of macaroons. Of course I could get on the dog and bone and call my friend, Jim the Spiv down White Chapel way.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about beets?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x555]


Interesting that Northern Ireland isn't affected
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Have they considered maybe holding a f*cking election sometime soon to kick out the assholes who won't fix it?


A new election isn't going to fix it.   They'd still have to re-enter the EU and hop through all the hoops the EU is going to make them hop through, and that takes time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: NewportBarGuy: Have they considered maybe holding a f*cking election sometime soon to kick out the assholes who won't fix it?

A new election isn't going to fix it.   They'd still have to re-enter the EU and hop through all the hoops the EU is going to make them hop through, and that takes time.


What if they give them Gibraltar and some of their other useless islands?
 
Epicedion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oranges and lemons, ring the bells of Saint Nothing.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coffey suggested in the same session in parliament that British households might "cherish" British turnips instead of unseasonal crops from abroad. By Friday morning, however, Tesco's website had sold out of turnips, offering shoppers the option of a swede instead.

LOL
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Brexit didn't cause the immediate instantaneous combustion of the entire UK, so it can't possibly be the cause!

/Let's blame socialism instead!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'These thistles can be ground into a mush that tastes exactly like WWII canned crab apples - but we're not allowed to sell them due to an agreement with bona-fide fruit growers.'

'Oh well, starving to death beats freezing to death - I've heard.'
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: NewportBarGuy: Have they considered maybe holding a f*cking election sometime soon to kick out the assholes who won't fix it?

A new election isn't going to fix it.   They'd still have to re-enter the EU and hop through all the hoops the EU is going to make them hop through, and that takes time.


You gotta think that if they want back in the EU, they aren't getting in with the special deal they got before.  Which means goodbye pound sterling, hello Euro.

It's hilarious that something done as an exercise in boneheaded nationalism could end up effectively stripping away a good deal of the UK's sovereignty.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But at least there's an increase in the chocolate rations, right?
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this where they get to pull all the Brexit supporters out of their homes and kick them in the crotch yet?

If not then when do we get to that?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time to do the graphs yet? I like the graphs. Here's one to get started:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Coffey suggested in the same session in parliament that British households might "cherish" British turnips instead of unseasonal crops from abroad. By Friday morning, however, Tesco's website had sold out of turnips, offering shoppers the option of a swede instead.

LOL


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Britain hasn't been self-sufficient in food since the early 19th century. The Industrial Revolution would not have been possible without an Empire (only later a Commonwealth) to grow all the food so that Englishmen surplus to the requirements of agriculture could go work in factories. Ireland was Britain's breadbasket, exporting wheat to England throughout the Hunger.

Brexit would have only made sense if John Bull had been able to force his old servant girl Kathleen Ni Houlihan to leave the EU with him and force her to resume stealing food from her own children so he could stuff his fat face.

That didn't happen. Kathleen has her own money now, and much more self-confidence. She wouldn't go back for all the gold in the Bank of England.

John can go to hell or Moscow, and take the Ulster "loyalists" with him when he does. If the Orangemen want to keep reaping where they never sowed, and hate the Continentals that much, they can ask the Russians what it's worth to them to have reinforcements brought in from Protestant Ulster.

Wish them the best of British with that.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brits got their Trumpian dystopia, thanks to Vlad the Pooter.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some importers say Brexit has also meant the UK is at the back of the queue behind the EU when competing to buy scarce fresh produce, because of the increased costs and bureaucracy associated with shipments over the channel."
 
dpcotta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 425x318]
'These thistles can be ground into a mush that tastes exactly like WWII canned crab apples - but we're not allowed to sell them due to an agreement with bona-fide fruit growers.'

'Oh well, starving to death beats freezing to death - I've heard.'


Both seasons of that show were both hilarious and sad. Outside of brexit the biggest issue farmers are facing is the ridiculous bureaucratic red tape they all have to wade through with their regional councils and the UK govt.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: But at least there's an increase in the chocolate rations, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x555]

Interesting that Northern Ireland isn't affected


NI is outside of the UK customs border.  By the terms of the Good Friday Accords, there has to be an open border between Free Ireland and Slave Ireland.  Thus the customs border is in the Irish Sea.  So, Slave Ireland gets to enjoy southern-drought fruit like all the other heretical heathen unhumans outside of Tory Utopia.
 
Chajeungna
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Guys. GUYS. We went over this. Irrefutable proof that Brexit in no way impedes Britain's ability to respond to regional supply shocks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Growers say they do not get paid enough by supermarkets, as supply of leeks also comes under threat

Oh noes! Not leeks!
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The swede - a brief note about British nomenclature.

American name: Rutabaga
English name:  Swede
Scottish name: Turnip (shortened to 'neep', sometimes)

Yes, I realize that the Turnip is a different root vegetable, but apparently the Scots do not (or care not).
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: "Some importers say Brexit has also meant the UK is at the back of the queue behind the EU when competing to buy scarce fresh produce, because of the increased costs and bureaucracy associated with shipments over the channel."


Same goes for medications. If you happen to have a stroke I'd recommend applying leeches to your forehead, because you're not getting the first or second choice clot-busting medication.

/IANAD
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Have they considered maybe holding a f*cking election sometime soon to kick out the assholes who won't fix it?


The UK is as bad as the US, a decayed electoral system that cannot stop the haggard and withered olds and monkey-brain rurals from winning election after election of the most twitted and self-serving bigots into positions of power. The UK is utterly screwed electorally.

(As are we.)

What's worse, their version of the Dems is Labour who, as stupidly as the Dems would do things, were nearly as full-throatedly pro-Brexit as the Conservatives.

The UK is screwed.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: The swede - a brief note about British nomenclature.

American name: Rutabaga
English name:  Swede
Scottish name: Turnip (shortened to 'neep', sometimes)

Yes, I realize that the Turnip is a different root vegetable, but apparently the Scots do not (or care not).


The Scots also don't realize there is a difference between a Streetwalker and a Scottish Blackface
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: Growers say they do not get paid enough by supermarkets, as supply of leeks also comes under threat

Oh noes! Not leeks!


It's to prevent the Welsh from revolting
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: NewportBarGuy: Have they considered maybe holding a f*cking election sometime soon to kick out the assholes who won't fix it?

The UK is as bad as the US, a decayed electoral system that cannot stop the haggard and withered olds and monkey-brain rurals from winning election after election of the most twitted and self-serving bigots into positions of power. The UK is utterly screwed electorally.

(As are we.)

What's worse, their version of the Dems is Labour who, as stupidly as the Dems would do things, were nearly as full-throatedly pro-Brexit as the Conservatives.

The UK is screwed.


And yet, my suggestion of a Lib-Dem government keeps getting laughed out of the room.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Apples and pears could be next UK food shortage, farmers warn

Wait, when did stairs become a food item?


This is the correct answer.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Have they considered maybe holding a f*cking election sometime soon to kick out the assholes who won't fix it?


Labour and Conservatives both regard any rejoining with the EU as anathema.

Lord Buckethead said it better.
 
djfitz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: NewportBarGuy: Have they considered maybe holding a f*cking election sometime soon to kick out the assholes who won't fix it?

The UK is as bad as the US, a decayed electoral system that cannot stop the haggard and withered olds and monkey-brain rurals from winning election after election of the most twitted and self-serving bigots into positions of power. The UK is utterly screwed electorally.

(As are we.)

What's worse, their version of the Dems is Labour who, as stupidly as the Dems would do things, were nearly as full-throatedly pro-Brexit as the Conservatives.

The UK is screwed.


At one point the Labour website had a policy platform saying the Brexit Tories didn't Brexit enough. Starmer has recently said that UK will never go back to the EU.

I don't know if there are any heroes to save the UK from themselves.
 
hammettman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I imagine that the Tories and their supporters are just going to carry on and keep farking that chicken.

What's that?  All out of chickens, too?
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x555]

Interesting that Northern Ireland isn't affected


Can't have a shortage if you got no demand
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Coffey suggested in the same session in parliament that British households might "cherish" British turnips instead of unseasonal crops from abroad. By Friday morning, however, Tesco's website had sold out of turnips, offering shoppers the option of a swede instead.

LOL


Jesus they've already resorted to cannibalism.
 
zjoik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Chajeungna: Guys. GUYS. We went over this. Irrefutable proof that Brexit in no way impedes Britain's ability to respond to regional supply shocks.

[Fark user image image 234x383]


When life gives you lemons

Vote the bastards out
 
Zenith
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whose fault is it?
Well I blame thick gaslit xenophobic wankers
You know Tory and Brexit supporters.
 
DeArmondVI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Amazing how so many negative consequences that folks predicted about Brexit are happening post Brexit.

Wild that they voted the way they did. Even more wild to remember it was a non-binding vote and could have been fully ignored anyway.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: HotWingConspiracy: Coffey suggested in the same session in parliament that British households might "cherish" British turnips instead of unseasonal crops from abroad. By Friday morning, however, Tesco's website had sold out of turnips, offering shoppers the option of a swede instead.

LOL

Jesus they've already resorted to cannibalism.


This is only a local issue for local people.

Also Jesus would approve, if not demand it.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: [Fark user image image 850x852]
[Fark user image image 505x711]
Post-Brexit Britain


Not sure if Funny or Smart.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

djfitz: NuclearPenguins: [Fark user image image 850x852]
[Fark user image image 505x711]
Post-Brexit Britain

Not sure if Funny or Smart.


Just do whatever the sign on the bus tells you to do. That's how Merry Ol' England rolls now.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rent Party: NewportBarGuy: Have they considered maybe holding a f*cking election sometime soon to kick out the assholes who won't fix it?

A new election isn't going to fix it.   They'd still have to re-enter the EU and hop through all the hoops the EU is going to make them hop through, and that takes time.


I still maintain that Scotland and Northern Ireland should leave the UK, then join up with Ireland to make like, the United Celtic Nations or something like that. Get back into the EU and leave England with the mess their dumb, short-sighted, bigoted asses voted for.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Rent Party: NewportBarGuy: Have they considered maybe holding a f*cking election sometime soon to kick out the assholes who won't fix it?

A new election isn't going to fix it.   They'd still have to re-enter the EU and hop through all the hoops the EU is going to make them hop through, and that takes time.

I still maintain that Scotland and Northern Ireland should leave the UK, then join up with Ireland to make like, the United Celtic Nations or something like that. Get back into the EU and leave England with the mess their dumb, short-sighted, bigoted asses voted for.


I maintain that Northern Ireland is absolutely going to exit the UK and unify Ireland.   The demographics are all going that way, they voted almost 70% stay, and Sinn Feinn has been gaining seats all over the north.

Scotland I don't know much about, other than their horrible feet whiskey.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Brits got their Trumpian dystopia


Stewart Lee - Brexit vs Trump
Youtube q3l-6G0GyG0
 
