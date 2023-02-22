 Skip to content
(YouTube)   It's the Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial - Come for the seedy story, stay for the Foghorn Leghorn jokes
42
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This trial is bananas. B-A-N-A-N-A-S
 
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why is this on every channel, does everyone care that much about a scumbag attorney from south carolina???
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never nod your head yes, while saying "no" when asked if you killed somebody.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ac982000: why is this on every channel, does everyone care that much about a scumbag attorney from south carolina???


I couldn't even stomach 10 minutes of the coverage.
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The documentary about this family was INSANE.
 
dodecahedron [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is not doing himself any favors by taking the stand. I think he hired someone to do it, so convicting for first degree murder would be tough. He lied about being at the scene and what he did right afterward.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How could you Charlie Brown?!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

ac982000: why is this on every channel, does everyone care that much about a scumbag attorney from south carolina???


They want a new OJ style case that pretends to captivate the public when no one really gives a shiat
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no farking idea what this is about, or why it's on every news channel. Who the fark cares? Everything going on, and this is the MOST IMPORTANT THING EVER!?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't even been following this trial. Can somebody give me a Cliff Notes version as to why it's apparently such a clusterfark?
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's all anyone can talk about here in Greenville.  Trouble is he and his family has got their talons in so many high up places that he'll probably walk.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I have no farking idea what this is about, or why it's on every news channel. Who the fark cares? Everything going on, and this is the MOST IMPORTANT THING EVER!?


Yeah, I was kind of expecting some coverage of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, but even MSNBC has gone all in with the trial.

I just can't wrap my head around why this is national news and not just a quick story for the top of the hour. Don't we have some sad folks in Ohio to check in with or something?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I haven't even been following this trial. Can somebody give me a Cliff Notes version as to why it's apparently such a clusterfark?


Well, the guy was an actor and a sports legend and allegedly killed his ex-wife and her boyfriend and led police in a low-speed chase through downtown LA. So pretty interesting.
 
USCLaw2010
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Subtonic: I have no farking idea what this is about, or why it's on every news channel. Who the fark cares? Everything going on, and this is the MOST IMPORTANT THING EVER!?

Yeah, I was kind of expecting some coverage of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, but even MSNBC has gone all in with the trial.

I just can't wrap my head around why this is national news and not just a quick story for the top of the hour. Don't we have some sad folks in Ohio to check in with or something?


Because Americans have loved juicy family drama trials going back to at least Lizzy Borden.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Remember Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil?
This is the Great Value version.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I haven't even been following this trial. Can somebody give me a Cliff Notes version as to why it's apparently such a clusterfark?


Same. And I got a green light out of it! Score!
 
bobojorge
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I haven't even been following this trial. Can somebody give me a Cliff Notes version as to why it's apparently such a clusterfark?


Major lawyer from the south has been running cons on victims of crimes for decades, has drug addictions, has helped his children evade justice for manslaughter, had a housekeeper mysteriously die on his property and conned the surviving children, probably put a hit out on himself at one point, and was recently discovered to have been on the scene of his wife and son's murder.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Remember Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil?
This is the Great Value version.


shiat! That is a WAAAY better headline!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Snooza: The documentary about this family was INSANE.


I don't know who this dude is. I actually didn't hear about him until he made the news yesterday. What's the documentary called?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I have no farking idea what this is about, or why it's on every news channel. Who the fark cares? Everything going on, and this is the MOST IMPORTANT THING EVER!?


Yeah, I was hoping there to be a lot more focus on the recent spate of videos of Nazis brazenly harassing people on the street, videos that are filmed and posted on line by the Nazis themselves, and that there is going to be this nationwide "Day of Hate" tomorrow.

But apparently, our so-called liberal media does not consider that newsworthy.
 
grumplestiltskin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This story is riveting because everyone loves a good Southern whodunnit.

I'm not going to argue the guy wasn't a scumbag, but looking at the available evidence being presented in this trial, it seems quite possible that he did not murder his own family. There were at least two gunmen, and no one has been able to prove that he fired or told anyone to fire a single shot.

In addition to some sketchy friends, Murdaugh had quite a few enemies. Between his drug addiction, his embezzlement schemes and just the fact of him being the local good ol' boy that nothing could stick to ... somebody had to want to send a message to him. I think the message was "pay up or else" and he didn't think the local drug gang were that serious, so his wife and son had to die.

It seems a little far fetched to commit murder to try to distract the law from some financial crimes, as the state is suggesting he did.
 
ecor1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I admit I was surprised to hear about his 3000mg / day oxy habit. Seems like a lot. Taking the stand doesn't seem like a good idea.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I have no farking idea what this is about, or why it's on every news channel. Who the fark cares? Everything going on, and this is the MOST IMPORTANT THING EVER!?


gunga galunga: I haven't even been following this trial. Can somebody give me a Cliff Notes version as to why it's apparently such a clusterfark?


Attorney is accused of murdering his wife and adult son.  As for why it's important, that I couldn't tell you.  I've seen stuff that might suggest he and his family are rich/influential, but I don't know for sure, or how widespread that influence is.  It might just be "he's a big man in this town" level of influential.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

USCLaw2010: Mad_Radhu: Subtonic: I have no farking idea what this is about, or why it's on every news channel. Who the fark cares? Everything going on, and this is the MOST IMPORTANT THING EVER!?

Yeah, I was kind of expecting some coverage of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, but even MSNBC has gone all in with the trial.

I just can't wrap my head around why this is national news and not just a quick story for the top of the hour. Don't we have some sad folks in Ohio to check in with or something?

Because Americans have loved juicy family drama trials going back to at least Lizzy Borden.


Atty: And as coroner how many whacks did you find on the mother?

Coroner: 39

Atty: Your Honor, I move for immediate dismissal of the charges.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ac982000: why is this on every channel, does everyone care that much about a scumbag attorney from south carolina???


Because this is the story of America, at least very big parts of it. Families are entrenched and permanent in social and cultural power in their regions, completely corrupt and answerable to nobody, hooked in to law enforcement and other gears of authority, and get away with everything.

People are enthralled because this is us. And it is everywhere, especially the South. This is what the South is.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Subtonic: I have no farking idea what this is about, or why it's on every news channel. Who the fark cares? Everything going on, and this is the MOST IMPORTANT THING EVER!?

Yeah, I was hoping there to be a lot more focus on the recent spate of videos of Nazis brazenly harassing people on the street, videos that are filmed and posted on line by the Nazis themselves, and that there is going to be this nationwide "Day of Hate" tomorrow.

But apparently, our so-called liberal media does not consider that newsworthy.


So two stories on Fark isn't enough for you?
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ac982000: why is this on every channel, does everyone care that much about a scumbag attorney from south carolina???


To some degree there is an element to this in every town.

Every kid that grew up in a small town knew the one other kid that no matter what they did would never face any real consequences for their actions because of who their family or parents were.

Seeing it exposed is incredibly cathartic to those that played by the rules, faced consequences for our actions or were in some way the victims of those that had privilege.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Subtonic: gunga galunga: I haven't even been following this trial. Can somebody give me a Cliff Notes version as to why it's apparently such a clusterfark?

Well, the guy was an actor and a sports legend and allegedly killed his ex-wife and her boyfriend and led police in a low-speed chase through downtown LA. So pretty interesting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Subtonic: gunga galunga: I haven't even been following this trial. Can somebody give me a Cliff Notes version as to why it's apparently such a clusterfark?

Well, the guy was an actor and a sports legend and allegedly killed his ex-wife and her boyfriend and led police in a low-speed chase through downtown LA. So pretty interesting.


So....OJ Simpson Part Deax. Gotcha.


Thank you.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I watch trials now and then but I can't keep this one on for more than 10 minutes at a time.  It seems like his defense is the Craig T Nelson in Decil's Advocate defense:  I'm a scumbag and guilty of a lot of things, but I didn't kill my wife and son.  There's stolen and missing millions, drug habits, a boat crash, a dead housekeeper.  I still can't.  I'll wait for the cerdict I guess.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's a mini-doc on Netflix about it.

For those of you complaining about not getting an update about the war in Ukraine, it's still going on.
Hope that helps! 🙂
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
USCLaw2010: Because Americans have loved juicy family drama trials going back to at least Lizzy Borden.

And Lizzy Borden was acquitted.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: gunga galunga: I haven't even been following this trial. Can somebody give me a Cliff Notes version as to why it's apparently such a clusterfark?

Well, the guy was an actor and a sports legend and allegedly killed his ex-wife and her boyfriend and led police in a low-speed chase through downtown LA. So pretty interesting.


And he later published a book called "If'n Ah Did It, Y'all".
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's a horror novel called Cold Moon over Babylon that is eerily similar to this messed up story. Privileged southern family acting like monsters.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ac982000: why is this on every channel, does everyone care that much about a scumbag attorney from south carolina???


I think it has to do how he came from such a good family with deep roots in the area and how he was supposed to be one of our betters and was an opioid addict and stole millions from his clients. They had to take his grandfathers portrait off the wall in the courthouse so it would not sway the jury. Just some more entrenched generational ahole that family was a big fish in the area and got his son off a boating DUI accident who finally had his "you cant touch me" attitude blow up in his face.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait...so he's admitting to lying about his wife and son's murders?? I'm so confused...
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


I'll take Joe over R. Lee Ermey every time.
 
Greta_VanHouten
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ac982000: why is this on every channel, does everyone care that much about a scumbag attorney from south carolina???


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's interesting when people die.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The HBO doc is way better than the Netflix one.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Snooza: The documentary about this family was INSANE.

I don't know who this dude is. I actually didn't hear about him until he made the news yesterday. What's the documentary called?


Low Country is the HBO documentary.  Murdaugh Murders is the Netflix doc.
 
Vespers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I caught a bit of it from my dad watching his outrage porn. There was no way to express the level of jerking motion in my soul with regards to this, so I just put my headphones in.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Skarekrough: ac982000: why is this on every channel, does everyone care that much about a scumbag attorney from south carolina???

To some degree there is an element to this in every town.

Every kid that grew up in a small town knew the one other kid that no matter what they did would never face any real consequences for their actions because of who their family or parents were.

Seeing it exposed is incredibly cathartic to those that played by the rules, faced consequences for our actions or were in some way the victims of those that had privilege.


A lot this.   The Netflix doc goes a lot into the boating death caused by his son.  He showed up at the sceneand basically interfered with the investigation.  At one point flashing his Solicitor badge (some quasi legal court thing I'm not fully understanding.  Of curse I also read he flashed it at an IHOP to get a table.  But pulling that shiat at the scene of an acident that involves your son...
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah....this guy is shady as fark...
 
