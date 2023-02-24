 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Washington DC transit system considers new subway car design to allow passengers and their urine to flow unimpeded between cars   (wtop.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's great... now any way to keep the tourists from standing on the left on the escalators?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

khitsicker: that's great... now any way to keep the tourists from standing on the left on the escalators?


Cattle prods. One per rider.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How long were the 7000s out of service because of a crash?  Are they even all back in operation yet?

I love the idea, but I doubt they'll get it right.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

khitsicker: that's great... now any way to keep the tourists from standing on the left on the escalators?


Run them over like I do.

/kidding
//kinda
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: khitsicker: that's great... now any way to keep the tourists from standing on the left on the escalators?

Run them over like I do.

/kidding
//kinda


That's horrible...

You need to reverse over them in order to finish the job.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

khitsicker: that's great... now any way to keep the tourists from standing on the left on the escalators?


I will gladly move to the right for cash. Otherwise, enjoy the view of my back.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They should install fare turnstiles between the cars so people can get more vaulting exercise like they do in the concourse.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

khitsicker: that's great... now any way to keep the tourists from standing on the left on the escalators?


I lived in the DC area. The rage for this was amazingly stupid often.

CSB time. Guy asked me to ask the people in front of us to move to the right at the zoo stop. I said "Why?" He got mad and want to the right of me and asked them and they moved. He got to the bottom and turned around to say "that's why" but stopped himself because I was walking off too. We were literally 3 feet from the bottom when he asked.

I told him "see you on the platform while we wait 10 minutes for the next train" and he walked away pissed.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: khitsicker: that's great... now any way to keep the tourists from standing on the left on the escalators?

I will gladly move to the right for cash. Otherwise, enjoy the view of my back.


Choose your Metro battles wisely. Once, when standing on the Pentagon Metro platform during a rush-hour crush, the door opened to a packed car, and when I took longer than a nanosecond to squeeze in, I got a huge shove to my lower back. I swung around to confront the lout that shoved me...and it was a little Indian woman standing about 5 foot nothing. Metro riders don't mess around.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: khitsicker: that's great... now any way to keep the tourists from standing on the left on the escalators?

I lived in the DC area. The rage for this was amazingly stupid often.

CSB time. Guy asked me to ask the people in front of us to move to the right at the zoo stop. I said "Why?" He got mad and want to the right of me and asked them and they moved. He got to the bottom and turned around to say "that's why" but stopped himself because I was walking off too. We were literally 3 feet from the bottom when he asked.

I told him "see you on the platform while we wait 10 minutes for the next train" and he walked away pissed.


It's like the people who pass you on the road for not going fast enough for their liking, only to catch up with them at the next red light.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

khitsicker: that's great... now any way to keep the tourists from standing on the left on the escalators?


It's been several years. We took a family trip to DC during our Spring Break, the week leading up to the Cherry Blossom parade. I had explained "stand right, walk left" to my wife and daughter.

It didn't matter, given the crowds downtown. We tried, each of us on a separate escalator tread on the right. The larger groups filled in around us.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FNG: How long were the 7000s out of service because of a crash?  Are they even all back in operation yet?

I love the idea, but I doubt they'll get it right.


I was on one a few weeks ago, they are pretty nice, glad they made them with tile floors instead of that skanky orange/brown carpet like the old ones.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do these new subway cars stay on the tracks at least?

I liked the DC Metro when I rode them in the mid-2000, "stand back...door closing". But I've heard that its gone downhill despite them finally opening the extension to Dulles.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why?
If you want to ride the first car, go ahead to the front of the platform and get into the first car. I you want to ride the last car do the opposite.

Now everyone will try to get into one the cars in the middle and annoy everyone else when trying to squeeze their way to their favorite car inside the train.
 
Joelogon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Intrepid00: khitsicker: that's great... now any way to keep the tourists from standing on the left on the escalators?

I lived in the DC area. The rage for this was amazingly stupid often.

CSB time. Guy asked me to ask the people in front of us to move to the right at the zoo stop. I said "Why?" He got mad and want to the right of me and asked them and they moved. He got to the bottom and turned around to say "that's why" but stopped himself because I was walking off too. We were literally 3 feet from the bottom when he asked.

I told him "see you on the platform while we wait 10 minutes for the next train" and he walked away pissed.

It's like the people who pass you on the road for not going fast enough for their liking, only to catch up with them at the next red light.


Spotted the Beltway left-lane speed limit enforcers.

/stubmitter
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Joelogon: Mrtraveler01: Intrepid00: khitsicker: that's great... now any way to keep the tourists from standing on the left on the escalators?

I lived in the DC area. The rage for this was amazingly stupid often.

CSB time. Guy asked me to ask the people in front of us to move to the right at the zoo stop. I said "Why?" He got mad and want to the right of me and asked them and they moved. He got to the bottom and turned around to say "that's why" but stopped himself because I was walking off too. We were literally 3 feet from the bottom when he asked.

I told him "see you on the platform while we wait 10 minutes for the next train" and he walked away pissed.

It's like the people who pass you on the road for not going fast enough for their liking, only to catch up with them at the next red light.

Spotted the Beltway left-lane speed limit enforcers.

/stubmitter


Pfft...as if one is actually able to go as fast as the speed limit on the Beltway.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Joelogon: Mrtraveler01: Intrepid00: khitsicker: that's great... now any way to keep the tourists from standing on the left on the escalators?

I lived in the DC area. The rage for this was amazingly stupid often.

CSB time. Guy asked me to ask the people in front of us to move to the right at the zoo stop. I said "Why?" He got mad and want to the right of me and asked them and they moved. He got to the bottom and turned around to say "that's why" but stopped himself because I was walking off too. We were literally 3 feet from the bottom when he asked.

I told him "see you on the platform while we wait 10 minutes for the next train" and he walked away pissed.

It's like the people who pass you on the road for not going fast enough for their liking, only to catch up with them at the next red light.

Spotted the Beltway left-lane speed limit enforcers.

/stubmitter

Pfft...as if one is actually able to go as fast as the speed limit on the Beltway.


You sound poor, unable to pay for the express lanes at peak hours on weekdays.

/me too
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Do these new subway cars stay on the tracks at least?


...not on your life my Hindu friend...
 
