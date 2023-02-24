 Skip to content
An oral history of the months leading up to, and first weeks following, Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Long, but well worth the read.

This was cross-posted to the daily War thread.

/not Subby
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember when the state department was saying they were going to invade and everyone said they weren't? Good times
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Remember when the state department was saying they were going to invade and everyone said they weren't? Good times


Biden is just trying to distract people from something something Hunter's humongous penis.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Remember when the state department was saying they were going to invade and everyone said they weren't? Good times


I remember saying that Putin wouldn't be that stupid and crazy to do so... yet, here we are.
Why, yes, I was relentlessly flamed for saying that once it was proven wrong.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The dems in Congress tried to impeach Trump for this.

Rudy 91u1iani's quid pro quo for "HB's laptop"

Your tinfoil hats don't need adjusting.  Your eyes are already open.

Use your brain.

Avoid processed refined fiberless carbohydrates, added sugar, seed oils (except flax).  Limit alcohol consumption.
 
6nome
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hehe. "Oral"
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Remember when the state department was saying they were going to invade and everyone said they weren't? Good times


Remember when a lot of Farkers were all LOL talk about Russian ship fark off and your ghost pilots  all you want Ukraine is going to lose they should just give up?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Remember when the state department was saying they were going to invade and everyone said they weren't? Good times


My understanding was the US had plenty of spies and signal intelligence and determined that they were preparing to invade.

Ukraine had their own spies and they determined that was half assing things in the lead up to the invasion and that led them to believe they weren't going to invade and that it was all for show.  But what Ukraine didn't realize is that the Russians are farking stupid and the half ass attempt in the lead up for the invasion was them actually planning for such, and what seemed like doing it for show was just them doing it poorly because they were so stupid and corrupt.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 minute ago  

spongeboob: Nintenfreak: Remember when the state department was saying they were going to invade and everyone said they weren't? Good times

Remember when a lot of Farkers were all LOL talk about Russian ship fark off and your ghost pilots  all you want Ukraine is going to lose they should just give up?


In fairness, even the defense experts here in the US thought Kyiv would fall in days. The fact they didn't is remarkable.

Pretty much a David vs. Goliath battle unfolding.
 
