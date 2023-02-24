 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   2023's early contender for Fark Father of the year arrested after disciplining his 13 year old son for the outrageous crime of 'acting up' outside his house. Disciplining him by shooting him through the front door, striking him in the stomach   (wfaa.com) divider line
12
    More: Sick, Dallas, Randy Edwards, cooking dinner, Children's Medical Center Dallas, stable condition Thursday morning, Family, victim, sibling  
•       •       •

220 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2023 at 4:15 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect then told her "his life was over and then hung up the phone."

And then he actually hung up the phone, embarrassed he said that part out loud.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spare the rifle, spoil the child as they say.
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I mean, he was COOKING DINNER WHILE HIS WIFE WAS OUT. Emasculated. Dealing with a jerk-off teenager.
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait...Oscar Pistorius is out of jail?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
is the front door okay?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Another witness at the house told police that Edwards had told his son he'd shoot the window if he didn't stop misbehaving.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Polite society.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Damn boisterous kids.  Ought be a law against that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I bet that little shiat won't do that again.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: is the front door okay?


Are you suggesting that "front door", is a body part euphemism?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skyotter: Polite society.


Clearly the problem was that the 13 year old didn't have a gun. I'm sure Texas will get right on remedying that.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How come nobody gave Randy the BLM memo?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.