 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Philadelphia Magazine)   Turns out you can't trust the gummies at your local smoke shop to be free from heroin or fentanyl   (phillymag.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Law, Staten Island, Facebook features, Brand, CBD gummies, Fentanyl, Facebook, Tobacco Hut stores  
•       •       •

620 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2023 at 9:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's easy to test for contamination though. Just shop with a cop, and if they don't pass out when they touch it, it's safe.
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally some over the counter heroin
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Montgomeryville, Hatfield, and Blue Bell

It's like a nice mixture of rich assholes and dumb hicks they spread their stores across.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike Tyson CBD gummies.
Yes, that's an ear with a bite taken out.


herb-platform-images.imgix.netView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's horrifying. What's their address? For research, obviously.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I buy my edibles at licensed cannabis dispensaries instead of shady tobacco shops selling gods-know-what.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The DA's office said it's unclear how the heroin and fentanyl wound up in the gummies, whether the products had been made that way or tampered with after production. (The office later noted that other brands have been found to be contaminated

This is causing me anxiety so I just ate another gummy.  It's not the brand mentioned and I bought them in Colorado.  I think this is just another scare story.  Why would you put either of those things in THC candy?

You should try some of my purple gummies, I've been eating them for 6 or 7 weeks now, probably keep us both alive.

I actually don't like the flavor of these but they do seem to work.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Montgomeryville, Hatfield, and Blue Bell

It's like a nice mixture of rich assholes and dumb hicks they spread their stores across.


This would never happen in Brockway, Ogdenville, or North Haverbrook.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I have a feeling this is going to end up being 100% bullshiat.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: It's easy to test for contamination though. Just shop with a cop, and if they don't pass out when they touch it, it's safe.


That's how we know it's bullshiat. The cops on the other side of town didn't need 3 weeks off with pay.

/pussies
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: It's easy to test for contamination though. Just shop with a cop, and if they don't pass out when they touch it, it's safe.


Do they actually have to touch it?  Wouldn't looking at it be enough?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a simple solution to having cops in your dispensary - throw baby powder in the air and scream fentanyl.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: This is why I buy my edibles at licensed cannabis dispensaries instead of shady tobacco shops selling gods-know-what.


In Pennsylvania?

Here ya go
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Mike Tyson CBD gummies.
Yes, that's an ear with a bite taken out.


[herb-platform-images.imgix.net image 850x478]


I'll bet it was just a bunch of fully compete ears, and the head shop kid started nibblin'...
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Sober Alt: Why would you put either of those things in THC candy?


Repeat business
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: common sense is an oxymoron: This is why I buy my edibles at licensed cannabis dispensaries instead of shady tobacco shops selling gods-know-what.

In Pennsylvania?

Here ya go


NY, MD, and NJ are all very close. Maybe you want to go see the country's best Art Museum and travel to Michigan where you can pick up some legal pot to eat while you see the 70 piece temporary Van Gogh collection
 
NINEv2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CSB: Turns out delta 8 is extra double super secret lipophilic. Some people who shall remain nameless are still flunking whiz quizzes after 63 days.

/no fentanyl though
//end CSB
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scanman61: My Sober Alt: Why would you put either of those things in THC candy?

Repeat business


I'd rather they put something milder like opium in it.

It's probably an urban legend but supposedly some Chinese restaurant did that and got very loyal customers.

This is true though: A friend of mine scored a little opium when we were in college. It's the only time I've seen or tried it. I did hear about "soapium" about the same time, but this was the real deal. We didn't get hooked. It lasted a couple of weekends but we didn't smoke it every day.  Maybe he did, but I don't know.  He was very generous to share it with several friends. I have no idea how much he paid for it or how much he bought.

It really is a good thing it's not legal because I really enjoyed it.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NINEv2: CSB: Turns out delta 8 is extra double super secret lipophilic. Some people who shall remain nameless are still flunking whiz quizzes after 63 days.

/no fentanyl though
//end CSB


I have no idea what this means but I think you are saying you had a great weekend?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Intelligent_Donkey: Finally some over the counter heroin


I mean usually you have to pay extra for that
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scanman61: common sense is an oxymoron: This is why I buy my edibles at licensed cannabis dispensaries instead of shady tobacco shops selling gods-know-what.

In Pennsylvania?

Here ya go


Looks like I could get medical cannabis in PA, but my conditions aren't on Oregon's eligible list.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: scanman61: common sense is an oxymoron: This is why I buy my edibles at licensed cannabis dispensaries instead of shady tobacco shops selling gods-know-what.

In Pennsylvania?

Here ya go

Looks like I could get medical cannabis in PA, but my conditions aren't on Oregon's eligible list.


You're worried about getting legal marijuana in Oregon?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.