(Daily Mail)   It doesn't look big enough to live in   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
24
posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2023 at 4:31 PM



tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
but could you drown a mouse in it
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Failed transatlantic attempt or some such?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viral advertising for the upcoming, remastered "Revolver."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not for all of us.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did yhe Beatles know? They sang about sailing in a submarine.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinese spy sub?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Beetles didn't call it that because of it's paint job, but because of its lack of bathroom facilities.

/It eventually became the Brown Submarine!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Dillon said the authority is making enquiries into identifying the owner of the buoy.

Way to bury the lede.  I expect more from the Mail. And by more, I mean to say, nothing at all.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's either a buoy or a guirl
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jamspoon: It's either a buoy or a guirl


would've gone with "buoy or gull"
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scramble the F-22s and shoot it down
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all live in a Yellow Stalkmarine

Yellow Stalkmarine

Yellow Stalk Marine
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come we never have Zillow threads anymore?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bigger in the inside?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Failed transatlantic attempt or some such?

Very

failed, if it wound up in Oz.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: jamspoon: It's either a buoy or a guirl

would've gone with "buoy or gull"


It's not producing any good vibrations, so it's not a beached buoy.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's bigger on the inside, Subby.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At a glance, looks like rotomolded plastic, so it's not a one off. I'd go with the bouy hypothesis, just a matter of finding who uses that model.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Precursor to the German U-1. Amazing find.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Maybe it's bigger on the inside, Subby.


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Maybe it's bigger on the inside, Subby.

[static.tvtropes.org image 349x437]


The "It's Bigger on the Inside (tm)" reaction has become such a staple that it's always refreshing when someone manages to ring in a change on the old familiar theme.

I think audiences were delighted with Clara's "It's smaller on the outside" reaction.

I'm working on a crossover fanfic with the Fourth Doctor and Leela teaming up with Doc Savage and his crew to stop The Master at the 1939 New York World's Fair.  At one point, Doc gets a look at the inside of the TARDIS.

From the text:
'As they approached the exit, Doc asked, "There is one thing I've been curious about, with regard to this 'home' of yours, if I may ask?"

"Yes, of course," replied the Doctor, anticipating the old, familiar question, and preparing a clever answer.

"Why does the outside look like a British Police Telephone Box?" '

It ain't easy, trying to find some new change to ring in on that old gag.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Bigger in the inside?


"Bigger than you think! Held my breath when they gave me the gas! Wanted to see! I saw! I saw! Bigger than you think!"
 
