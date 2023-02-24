 Skip to content
Owner of Irish hotel to sell 'most influential book in human history' for estimate of up to $50m It Isn't "Catcher In The Rye"
24
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yup. That's the one that keeps on giving.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

August11: Yup. That's the one that keeps on giving.


And taking.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PAUL: Well...a substitute teacher out on Long Island was dropped from his job for fighting with a student. A few weeks later, the teacher returned to the classroom, shot the student unsuccessfully, held the class hostage and then shot himself: successfully. This fact caught my eye: last sentence, Times. A neighbor described him as a nice boy: always reading Catcher in the Rye.
The nitwit -- Chapman -- who shot John Lennon said he did it because he wanted to draw the attention of the world to The Catcher in the Rye and the reading of the book would be his defense. And young Hinckley, the whiz kid who shot Reagan and his press secretary, said if you want my defense, all you have to do is read: Catcher in the Rye. It seemed to be time to read it again.
FLAN: I haven't read it in years.
(OUISA shushes him.)
PAUL: I borrowed a copy from a young friend of mine because I wanted to see what she had underlined and I read this book to find out why this touching, beautiful, sensitive story published in July 1951 had turned into this manifesto of hate.
I started reading. It's exactly as I remembered. Everybody's a phony. Page two: "My brother's in Hollywood being a prostitute." Page three: "What a phony his father was." Page nine: "People never notice anything." Then on page 22 my hair stood up. Remember Holden Caulfield -- the definitive sensitive youth -- wearing his red hunter's cap. "A deer hunter hat? Like hell it is. I sort of closed one eye like I was taking aim at it. This is a people-shooting hat. I shoot people in this hat."
Hmmm, I said. This book is preparing people for bigger moments in their lives than I ever dreamed of. Then on page 89: "I'd rather push a guy out the window or chop his head off with an ax than sock him in the jaw...I hate fist fights...what scares me most is the other guy's face..."
I finished the book. It's a touching story, comic because the boy wants to do so much and can't do anything. Hates all phoniness and only lies to others. Wants everyone to like him, is only hateful, and he is completely self-involved. In other words, a pretty accurate picture of a male adolescent. And what alarms me about the book -- not the book so much as the aura about it -- is this: the book is primarily about paralysis. The boy can't function. And at the end, before he can run away and start a new life, it starts to rain and he folds. Now there's nothing wrong in writing about emotional and intellectual paralysis. It may indeed, thanks to Chekhov and Samuel Beckett, be the great modern theme.
The extraordinary last lines of Waiting For Godot -- "Let's go." "Yes, let's go." Stage directions: they do not move.
But the aura around this book of Salinger's -- which perhaps should be read by everyone but young men -- is this: it mirrors like a fun house mirror and amplifies like a distorted speaker one of the great tragedies of our times -- the death of the imagination.
Because what else is paralysis?
The imagination has been so debased that imagination -- being imaginative -- rather than being the lynchpin of our existence now stands as a synonym for something outside ourselves like science fiction or some new use for tangerine slices on raw pork chops -- what an imaginative summer recipe -- and Star Wars! So imaginative! And Star Trek -- so imaginative! And Lord of the Rings -- all those dwarves -- so imaginative -- The imagination has moved out of the realm of being our link, our most personal link, with our inner lives and the world outside that world -- this world we share. What is schizophrenia but a horrifying state where what's in here doesn't match up with what's out there?
Why has imagination become a synonym for style?
I believe that the imagination is the passport we create to take us into the real world. I believe the imagination is another phrase for what is most uniquely us.
Jung says the greatest sin is to be unconscious.
Our boy Holden says "What scares me most is the other guy's face -- it wouldn't be so bad if you could both be blindfolded -- most of the time the faces we face are not the other guys' but our own faces. And it's the worst kind of yellowness to be so scared of yourself you put blindfolds on rather than deal with yourself..." To face ourselves.
That's the hard thing.
The imagination.
That's God's gift to make the act of self-examination bearable.

/Fun fact:  Ian McKellen, who's in that scene from "Six Degrees of Separation," was also in "Lord of the Rings" and "Waiting for Godot."
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had no idea Hobbits were into collecting books.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Of course it isn't "Catcher in the Rye", he said the most influential book in human history.
 
mossberg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was sure it was going to be Joyce's Ulysses .  Disappointed and sad.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The original Hitchhiker's Guide is up for sale?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Please don't be James Joyce, please don't be James Joyce..."

Oh, thank you for not ruining my day.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Terrifying to see oily, grubby hands over the Codex. Usually people wear gloves and don't stress the valuable and  fragile by standing them up.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dianetics?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's Ireland, so I assumed he meant Angela's Ashes.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some books are just indescribably priceless and cannot be translated into monetary value
media-amazon.comView Full Size
/ok, I'll take a can of expired Dinty Moore beef stew for it
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I prefer muh bibles to be wrote in proper Murican, like a...Murican.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Terrifying to see oily, grubby hands over the Codex. Usually people wear gloves and don't stress the valuable and  fragile by standing them up.


Bugs the hell out of my wife and I on some of those light weight documentaries/ smarty-pants shows where the host is handling some artifact without proper gloves on.

/yes, her degree is Archaeology
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's so valuable they're touching it with bare hands?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But what kinda Bible ain't got Jesus in it?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: But what kinda Bible ain't got Jesus in it?


A Tijuana bible.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sotheby's auctioneering is nothing less than an international money laundering racket. It's in plain view
 
JessieL
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Terrifying to see oily, grubby hands over the Codex. Usually people wear gloves and don't stress the valuable and  fragile by standing them up.


https://www.loc.gov/preservation/about/faqs/books.html#gloves
Should I wear gloves when handling rare books?
Always handle collection materials with clean hands whether wearing gloves or not.
Though clean gloves prevent the transfer of natural skin oils to paper, they make page turning difficult and increase clumsiness. Studies have shown that skin oils can affect how paper ages, but some preservation experts prioritize reducing the physical risk from reduced tactility; see "Misperceptions About White Gloves / Fausses idées sur les gants blancs," [PDF: 192 KB / 14 p] from International Preservation News.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Atlas Shrugged?
 
JessieL
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Atlas Shrugged?


Geeze, you may as well have suggested Mein Kampf.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Catcher in the Rye is a crap book fellated by the beatnicks and boomer to make their culture more relevant than it should be.

/found Robert Ackley's fark handle
 
