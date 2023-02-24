 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Hero Video from the scene of a crash in Texas shows the moments a Good Samaritan chased down a drunk driver - who ran a red light and slammed into a vehicle, killing an off-duty police officer. 'Don't think you're going to fu***ng leave   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So is the bar on the hook to for over service? Or is that not a thing in Texas.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is believed that before crashing into Cervantes, Molina had been served eight double vodka Red Bull cocktails and 16 single shots

Holy shiat.  How could he even stand up or run?
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: How could he even stand up or run?


or breathe?  That's a lot of alcohol
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🎵I'm gonna whittle you into kindling🎵
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In the video, Gonzalez is seen running after Molina, eventually pinning him to the ground and screaming profanities at the drunk driver.
While speaking with the outlet about the shocking video, Gonzalez offered up an apology for repeatedly using the f-word.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: It is believed that before crashing into Cervantes, Molina had been served eight double vodka Red Bull cocktails and 16 single shots

Holy shiat.  How could he even stand up or run?


The staff at the bar he had left was helping him stand.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Looks like a missed opportunity to crack his own skull open when he fell on the landscaping bricks.  Damn shame.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He had 8 double vodkas over 3 hours. I'm surprised he could even get out of the car on his own, let alone "run". Hope the bartender was charged as well for not cutting him off.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Mad Scientist: It is believed that before crashing into Cervantes, Molina had been served eight double vodka Red Bull cocktails and 16 single shots

Holy shiat.  How could he even stand up or run?

The staff at the bar he had left was helping him stand.


That's what staves are for.  That and blocking flaming Balor swords. Just ask Galdolf.
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Go ducks.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: He had 8 double vodkas over 3 hours. I'm surprised he could even get out of the car on his own, let alone "run". Hope the bartender was charged as well for not cutting him off.


This link is a bit better about the bartender charges
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: He had 8 double vodkas over 3 hours. I'm surprised he could even get out of the car on his own, let alone "run". Hope the bartender was charged as well for not cutting him off.


Article says a bartender was charged for overserving, which is apparently a misdemeanor
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: So is the bar on the hook to for over service? Or is that not a thing in Texas.


More than you'd ever want to know about the civil Texas Dram Shop Liability laws.  In short: "So sue me."  You could Google it for more.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: He had 8 double vodkas over 3 hours. I'm surprised he could even get out of the car on his own, let alone "run". Hope the bartender was charged as well for not cutting him off.


All he got was a misdemeanor. He may not have "fired the gun" but he sure as fark loaded it and should get the same the driver did (15 yrs)
 
hobnail
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: It is believed that before crashing into Cervantes, Molina had been served eight double vodka Red Bull cocktails and 16 single shots

Holy shiat.  How could he even stand up or run?


There is a Don Quixote joke in here somewhere.
 
austerity101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Drunk driving is very bad. Killing people is also bad. But that person was a cop, so I'm torn.

/ACAB
//even that one
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: In the video, Gonzalez is seen running after Molina, eventually pinning him to the ground and screaming profanities at the drunk driver.
While speaking with the outlet about the shocking video, Gonzalez offered up an apology for repeatedly using the f-word.

[c.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


Was there anybody calling for an apology?

'Cuz I can actually see some Texan tight-ass saying "yes, it was good that he apprehended a fleeing drunk driver who just took a man's life, I guess, but there is ZERO excuse for him to use all those 'No-No' words. There were children present. Shame on him!"
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'Eight doubles, 16 single shots, is more than anybody should have in a three-hour period. Maybe even at all,' Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: It is believed that before crashing into Cervantes, Molina had been served eight double vodka Red Bull cocktails and 16 single shots

Holy shiat.  How could he even stand up or run?


With that much Red Bull? Hell, he had wings!
 
fmcgalaxie500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: So is the bar on the hook to for over service? Or is that not a thing in Texas.


Yes the bar should be on the hook as well per Texas law.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: It is believed that before crashing into Cervantes, Molina had been served eight double vodka Red Bull cocktails and 16 single shots

Holy shiat.  How could he even stand up or run?


That is incorrect. He was served 8 doubles, which equals 16 shots.

From the orginal story the Daily Fail took from:
Richardson served Molina eight double vodka Red Bull cocktails that Saturday morning, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
"Eight doubles, 16 single shots, is more than anybody should have in a three-hour period. Maybe even at all," Manoushagian said. "

/still a lot of booze.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: Galileo's Daughter: He had 8 double vodkas over 3 hours. I'm surprised he could even get out of the car on his own, let alone "run". Hope the bartender was charged as well for not cutting him off.

Article says a bartender was charged for overserving, which is apparently a misdemeanor


RTFA? Who does that?

dj_bigbird:All he got was a misdemeanor. He may not have "fired the gun" but he sure as fark loaded it and should get the same the driver did (15 yrs)

I would think there'd be laws against serving someone completely drunk.  Once you realize they are intoxicated, you stop serving and call an Uber/
 
austerity101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Klippoklondike: Galileo's Daughter: He had 8 double vodkas over 3 hours. I'm surprised he could even get out of the car on his own, let alone "run". Hope the bartender was charged as well for not cutting him off.

Article says a bartender was charged for overserving, which is apparently a misdemeanor

RTFA? Who does that?

dj_bigbird:All he got was a misdemeanor. He may not have "fired the gun" but he sure as fark loaded it and should get the same the driver did (15 yrs)

I would think there'd be laws against serving someone completely drunk.  Once you realize they are intoxicated, you stop serving and call an Uber/


That's certainly a law here. You can't serve visibly drunk people, without getting yourself and your bar in major trouble if they end up doing something as a result of that drunkenness. Like, you know, driving drunk and killing someone.

But what's the difference between letting someone get wasted selling them drinks at your bar and them going off and killing someone as a result, and selling someone a gun who then murders someone with that gun as a result? Why is one legally culpable and not the other?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anybody else getting this from the link?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: It is believed that before crashing into Cervantes, Molina had been served eight double vodka Red Bull cocktails and 16 single shots

Holy shiat.  How could he even stand up or run?


What? Don't you know? Ed Ull give you farking wings, BRO
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good thing it was on video that gravity sent his fat ass into the brick. Some garbage lawyer could flip that back on the guy that detained him.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Raging drunk kills someone and tries to flee the scene - of course it's an Oregon Duck.  Oregon fans make Philly fans seem warm and cuddly by comparison.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good Samaritan?  Subby even familiar with the story?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seems like it's textbook over-service. But wood not be surprising if Texas disfavored Dram Shop laws that hold bars liable.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Would
 
austerity101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Raging drunk kills someone and tries to flee the scene - of course it's an Oregon Duck.  Oregon fans make Philly fans seem warm and cuddly by comparison.


Ain't confirmation bias grand?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Am I wrong for laughing at his tubby drunk run?

Drink all you want. Even in the middle of the day. Just don't f*cking drive after.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

austerity101: Craw Fu: Raging drunk kills someone and tries to flee the scene - of course it's an Oregon Duck.  Oregon fans make Philly fans seem warm and cuddly by comparison.

Ain't confirmation bias grand?


All Ducks Are Bad
 
