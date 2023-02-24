 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   The viral marketing for Cocaine Bear is getting out of hand   (wgntv.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Zoo, Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Spectacled bear, Species Survival Plan, Aquarium, Saint Louis Zoo, Escape, Andean bear  
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, I could have had a cocaine shark.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The coke makes them feel invincible, that's why coke is the worst drug to feed a bear.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tranq bears are the only bears I would trust.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
McDonalds offering a Cocaine MealTM?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was his name Pablo Escobear?
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Cocaine Bear" looks like a good way to numb my mind for 90 minutes.

A total waste of time pointless to nth degree.  But then again, everything can't be a PBS documentary
 
johnphantom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bear better watch out with the all the shooting they have in St. Louis.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not as fun as the coke bears here in San Francisco
 
yellowjester
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
