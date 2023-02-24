 Skip to content
(Twitter) Video Chance The Rapper covers more world black history in 4 minutes than most schools have... ever. Worth the time to watch it   (twitter.com) divider line
3 hours ago  
SomeAmerican
1 hour ago  
Problem: American history was really just White American history

Bad Solution: create "separate but equal" Black History w/ it's own textbooks, courses, and holidays

Right Solution: update American history so that it's not just White history
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
iodized attic salt
1 hour ago  
"Please take the time to do a little research on these documentaries, people, and events"

I watched Captain Phillips.  Just an ally doing my part, no big deal.
 
6nome
1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Problem: American history was really just White American history

Bad Solution: create "separate but equal" Black History w/ it's own textbooks, courses, and holidays

Right Solution: update American history so that it's not just White history


This guy Americans.
 
vilesithknight
52 minutes ago  
I mean Chance is/was a school teacher, so his attempt at educating everyone is really on brand.
 
howdoibegin
24 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Problem: American history was really just White American history

Bad Solution: create "separate but equal" Black History w/ it's own textbooks, courses, and holidays

Right Solution: update American history so that it's not just White history


Easy to say - bet you pat yourself on the back when you say stuff like that.

But the people who are in the positions to make decisions don't want the Right Solution (or more pointedly, don't believe what you've labelled Problem is actually a problem) so the lesser best solution is not a Bad Solution as you've called it, it's the best solution that's currently actually do-able. And even then meets incredible friction, folks like you turn around and say it's a Bad Solution - "the Right Solution is right there!" - and we shouldn't do it, which makes you wonder how on earth you think the Right Solution will ever happen if you're so resistant to the lesser best solution.

Perfect example of how being in a protected class is just damned if you do, damned if you don't, all day, every day. "In a perfect world you wouldn't special consideration, therefore I don't support special consideration!"
 
howdoibegin
24 minutes ago  
small correction: "In a perfect world you wouldn't *need* special consideration .. "
 
