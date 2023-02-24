 Skip to content
(NBC4i)   I'll take a side of broken glass and concrete dust with my dozen biscuits   (nbc4i.com)
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA   "And that is exactly what the American people need, an audit of Ukraine, because we have no idea where all this money's going."

It's not only supporting a European ally and strengthening NATO against your idol, but it's also supporting and expanding democracy. Enjoy that knot in your undies.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

well, I didn't know fried chicken could do so much
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her mugshot from 2020 is better.  That time it was for "RECKLESS CONDUCT" and "CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY IN THE SECOND DEGREE"

steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anger issues or not enough crack smoking?

Arrest her, put her in jail and make her work the cafeteria. She how she likes being on the other side of the fence.

Glad she totaled her own car too. Asshat.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could understand if it were the ice cream scoop, hand made biscuits they use to make.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you had their biscuits?

Pretty damn tasty
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they have delicious chicken fingers
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Chocolate filled beignets for the win
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I went to Culver's the other day to get lunch to go. When I got in my car and opened my bag, I noticed they didn't include the frozen custard I ordered. You know what I didn't do? I didn't crash through the wall. I didn't go in and shoot anyone, scream obscenities, or show any rage at all.

What I did do was, I walked back in, patiently waited my turn, explained what happened, got my custard, and left. It wasn't difficult.

/they make good frozen custard
//and a good burger too
///fries are so-so
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Every time I place an order to be picked up now, (especially after covid lockdowns) 97% of the time, something is screwed up or missing or wrong.

I am beyond the beyond now with the lack of respect when I go in nicely to complain that something is messed up.

I get the pimply faced teen boy and he just shrugs his shoulders..."Let me get the manager" or I get the fake beach blonde honey with an arrow through her brow and who sniffles and wipes the bottom of her nose with her hand.."Gee I dunno. I didn't do that order"

No one takes pride in their work.

Don't like that job you're in? Find something you do like.

Don't want to work? Fine. Stay home. Even better.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Just went to BK the other day on my 30 min lunch break. 15 minutes to get there and back, and they gave me the wrong sandwich.

I go back (the whole reason I even went was to try the Mexican chicken sandwich with the crispy jalapeños. Actually pretty good, BTW)  and say "Hey, you made the wrong thing. " they wanted to argue. "No, it says you ordered the American sandwich. " I pointed at the lady and say ask her. I literally just ordered it. She confirms I did and she rung it in as Mexican.  Guy says "no you didn't, you rang it as American". He then looks at me and says "I don't know what to tell you.  We made it as it was put in the system."
Well you put it in the system  wrong as that lady just admitted. I just want the sandwich I ordered.

The guy audibly sighs, throws the one I had in the trash, they make a new one and hand it to me without another word.

I had to eat it in the car on the way back because I was out of time.  Why is basic customer service  so hard?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dude, it's not hard. I worked the food service industry since the age of 13. My dad owned 3 restaurants. If one of his clients ever had to make a complaint?  We were there to promptly correct it as soon as possible and with little fuss. It ensure that the client would come back if given the opportunity.

I can't speak for the irresponsible people working the food industry now. Maybe they don't give a sh*t?

"it's not my order, I don't care, I just want to get paid so I can get to the vape store and put gas in my 1998 Honda Civic."

All I know is that it gives the impression that they are only there for a paycheck. Which is fine. I sit at my home office all day and I hate my job but I'm not rude to my clients. If I make a mistake? I own up to it and correct it.
I don't shrug my shoulders or wave a white flag in front of a client.

Now, when I order food, I stay there, open the bag, each container make sure what we asked for this there. Because there's nothing worse than getting it home, and finding out something is wrong, then have to head all the way back out there and look for the bleach-blonde-pierced-in-the-brow chick who can't put down her cell phone to give me the time of day.

"Uhm? Can't you see I'm texting? (huff) I'll be with you as soon as I select a cute emoji"

Or maybe I should just learn to cook at home. But what's the fun in that?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

1. Did you get charged for something you didn't get? No? Well. SOL.
2. Fast-food management are so of the stupidist people.  As are owners. Two different places two different years.  Had issues with me. But. Never could be what it was. And. They never put it in writing.
3. One got mad i asked if she was speaking to me. I honestly couldn't tell. She didn't make in contact. And didn't say my name. And there was other people in the room .
4. Taco Cabana knew I didn't speak Spanish and still held it against me.
5. An owner got mad at me for making the sandwich the way the customer wanted.
6. A jerk customer got mad i put extra mayonnaise on her sandwich, like she asked.
Fast-food shouldn't be a thing.  The Macdonalds Brothers had a system.  But.  Only an idiot thinks they can correctly steal that.  And do perfectly.  And the thing is they want you to be fast. But they don't tell it has to be perfect. And they don't tell what balance they want. Because its not something they want to be held to.
I wish God would get rid of Fast-food
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I'm almost 50. All places try to argue.  The one I hate is, why did you eat it? Because I was on my lunch break.
🤷‍♂
 
