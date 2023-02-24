 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast) Video Council meeting via Zoom descends into chaos as one member--er, two members appear on the call while showering   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Video, council meeting, chairperson of the meeting, Social Democratic, soggy official, councilor Alberto-Iosif Caraian, Undressed, Video, councilor  
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He misunderstood "Casual Friday"

On the other hand, if it was a story about a Finn zooming in from a sauna I wouldn't blink.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She's got the same look that every woman who has ever seen me naked has had.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Time to play, "Real Life, or Porn Plot?"
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To be fair, he has his phone's camera at a better angle than I probably would on an accidental shower Zoom call.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A council meeting in Romania descended into hysterics on Friday after one councilor-supposedly "working" from home-turned his camera on while in the shower.

Romanians call bone-headed moves like this "Puling a Tate".
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You're goddamn right it is!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: You're goddamn right it is!

[Fark user image image 605x284]


Well, parts of it are, at least.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Courtesy of the Man from the Daily Mail, leading me to question the existence of Zoom and Romania.

/Well, Romania's a very funny place sir, she's a strange and troubled land...
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I can't hang up, I apologize profusely. I have a bad cold, but I don't know how to hang up."

*side eye*
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: "I can't hang up, I apologize profusely. I have a bad cold, but I don't know how to hang up."

*side eye*


Hold on, I've got another call coming in.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
