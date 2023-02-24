 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   "De Santis has done a lot worse"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While DeSantis hasn't brutally stabbed anyone dead, DeathSentence directly killed 1000s of Floridians by mismanagement and lying during the pandemic. Throw in taking away civil rights from citizens and encouraging fascists and bigots will indirectly produce other victims to violence and from lack of healthcare.

/Hitler didn't kill anyone personally either.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's not wrong.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was that supposed to be reassuring???
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He only killed a woman in a mall parking lot. DeSantis killed decency.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
DeSantis, Trump, McConnell, Alito, Bush, Cheney, in a just society they would all get whatever medicine this guy got
 
jman144
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I feel like stuff like this just pumps up his image to his supporters.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Charles Manson didn't personally kill anyone, either.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: /Hitler didn't kill anyone personally either.


He did kill that one guy at the very end of his life. Mind you, history generally considers that particular killing to have been a good thing.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: AirForceVet: /Hitler didn't kill anyone personally either.

He did kill that one guy at the very end of his life. Mind you, history generally considers that particular killing to have been a good thing.


But Hitler killed the guy that killed Hitler.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But you kill just one woman in a mall parking lot during an attempted carjacking, and suddenly you're the bad guy.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not ruling it out
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I mean in terms of volume, Snowflake Ron is responsible for way more deaths so...
 
pueblonative
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Gordon Bennett: AirForceVet: /Hitler didn't kill anyone personally either.

He did kill that one guy at the very end of his life. Mind you, history generally considers that particular killing to have been a good thing.

But Hitler killed the guy that killed Hitler.


Sometimes sacrifices must be made
 
Mouser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mother stabber say what?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: AirForceVet: /Hitler didn't kill anyone personally either.

He did kill that one guy at the very end of his life. Mind you, history generally considers that particular killing to have been a good thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jman144: I feel like stuff like this just pumps up his image to his supporters.


see: Youngkin v McCauliff in Virginia at Tanagra
 
Slypork
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: He only killed a woman in a mall parking lot. DeSantis killed decency.


He killed a total of 2 people.

FTA: Florida killer Donald David Dillbeck was put to death Thursday evening for stabbing and murdering Faye Vann, a 44-year-old mother, during an attempted carjacking in a Tallahassee mall parking lot more than 30 years ago. At the time, Dillbeck was on the run, having escaped a prison work detail days earlier while serving a life sentence for the 1979 shooting death of Lee County Sheriff's Deputy Dwight Lynn Hall. Dillbeck was just 15 years old when he killed the deputy.

He's a POS but in a different category of POS from DeSantis.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jman144: I feel like stuff like this just pumps up his image to his supporters.


or also....

Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Lyrics)
Youtube JqLU-Ow66_c
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jman144: I feel like stuff like this just pumps up his image to his supporters.


Brooksville, established in 1856 by the merger of the towns of Melendez and Pierceville, took its name to honor and show support for Preston Brooks, a pro-slavery congressman from South Carolina who caned and seriously injured Massachusetts Senator and abolitionist Charles Sumner.

/to be fair, there's also a county in Georgia that was renamed in "honor"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Gordon Bennett: AirForceVet: /Hitler didn't kill anyone personally either.

He did kill that one guy at the very end of his life. Mind you, history generally considers that particular killing to have been a good thing.

But Hitler killed the guy that killed Hitler.


And just like Hitler, he has a good point.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Slypork: Intrepid00: He only killed a woman in a mall parking lot. DeSantis killed decency.

He killed a total of 2 people.

FTA: Florida killer Donald David Dillbeck was put to death Thursday evening for stabbing and murdering Faye Vann, a 44-year-old mother, during an attempted carjacking in a Tallahassee mall parking lot more than 30 years ago. At the time, Dillbeck was on the run, having escaped a prison work detail days earlier while serving a life sentence for the 1979 shooting death of Lee County Sheriff's Deputy Dwight Lynn Hall. Dillbeck was just 15 years old when he killed the deputy.

He's a POS but in a different category of POS from DeSantis.


Let's check the scoreboard

Dillbeck 2 DeSantis 86,294 and counting

Oh dear.
 
Daer21
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: While DeSantis hasn't brutally stabbed anyone dead, DeathSentence directly killed 1000s of Floridians by mismanagement and lying during the pandemic. Throw in taking away civil rights from citizens and encouraging fascists and bigots will indirectly produce other victims to violence and from lack of healthcare.

/Hitler didn't kill anyone personally either.


...yeah he did. He has a first class imperial iron cross and worked as a secret agent. He definitely slit some throats in trench fighting.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well he isn't wrong, Desantis was one of Covids best ambassadors.
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I never thought I'd agree with a stone cold killer(the convict).
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
His last words were "suck our dicks". I think I would come up with something a bit more poignant.
 
Eddie Barzoom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Slypork: Intrepid00: He only killed a woman in a mall parking lot. DeSantis killed decency.

He killed a total of 2 people.

FTA: Florida killer Donald David Dillbeck was put to death Thursday evening for stabbing and murdering Faye Vann, a 44-year-old mother, during an attempted carjacking in a Tallahassee mall parking lot more than 30 years ago. At the time, Dillbeck was on the run, having escaped a prison work detail days earlier while serving a life sentence for the 1979 shooting death of Lee County Sheriff's Deputy Dwight Lynn Hall. Dillbeck was just 15 years old when he killed the deputy.

He's a POS but in a different category of POS from DeSantis.


This guy DID shoot the deputy
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
De Santis has done a lot worse

Should have told 'em where the bodies were.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: While DeSantis hasn't brutally stabbed anyone dead, DeathSentence directly killed 1000s of Floridians by mismanagement and lying during the pandemic. Throw in taking away civil rights from citizens and encouraging fascists and bigots will indirectly produce other victims to violence and from lack of healthcare.

/Hitler didn't kill anyone personally either.


As far we know
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: DeSantis, Trump, McConnell, Alito, Bush, Cheney, in a just society they would all get whatever medicine this guy got


Actually those creatures are our medicine.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, but Derpsantis killed the people he should have killed, so ...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Slypork: Intrepid00: He only killed a woman in a mall parking lot. DeSantis killed decency.

He killed a total of 2 people.

FTA: Florida killer Donald David Dillbeck was put to death Thursday evening for stabbing and murdering Faye Vann, a 44-year-old mother, during an attempted carjacking in a Tallahassee mall parking lot more than 30 years ago. At the time, Dillbeck was on the run, having escaped a prison work detail days earlier while serving a life sentence for the 1979 shooting death of Lee County Sheriff's Deputy Dwight Lynn Hall. Dillbeck was just 15 years old when he killed the deputy.

He's a POS but in a different category of POS from DeSantis.


I'm really curious why a kid killed a copper
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Better than ending of Braveheart.  How do I vote for this man?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: [Fark user image image 425x167]

Better than ending of Braveheart.  How do I vote for this man?


About that...
 
There are some who call me Tim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TangoDown: I never thought I'd agree with a stone cold killer(the convict).


Same here, not sure what's going on but I also agreed with Steve Bannon today too. I think it's time to put the phone down for the day
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tonight on Tucker Carlson: Democrat who killed two people wants you to think DeSantis is worse, is it suddenly okay for liberals to kill, why do they hate freedom, and what is the Hillary Clinton connection *confused poop face* all that tonight and more on Tuck in with Tucker
 
Malenfant
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

There are some who call me Tim: TangoDown: I never thought I'd agree with a stone cold killer(the convict).

Same here, not sure what's going on but I also agreed with Steve Bannon today too. I think it's time to put the phone down for the day


How do you move on from something like that?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From hells heart I stab at thee.
 
