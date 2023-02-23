 Skip to content
(NPR)   Presidential war on X actually works   (npr.org)
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saves a drowning child
Cures a wasting disease
Hero lands the crippled airplane
Solves great mysteries

Hero, not the handsome actor
Who plays a hero's role
Hero, not the glamour girl
Who'd love to sell her soul
If anybody's buying nobody's hero
 ---Rush, Nobody's Hero
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's ongoing war with the combined trio of Justice, His Own Health, and Natural Skin Paleness seen still going strong....
 
MisterBill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jimmy is the best ex-president America will ever have. He was actually a fairly decent President, too. He did a number of things that were necessary, but extremely unpopular.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I was never really a fan of that band anyway.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks to him we can eat Guinea pigs extra rare.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Thanks to him we can eat Guinea pigs extra rare.


Or the other way around.

3 Dev Adam - Guinea pig torture
Youtube LDesXNM4R6E
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guinea worm and polio... both have been back-against-the-wall for close to a decade now, but oh god the last ten cases a year have proven incredibly slippery.

Polio would be a lot less slippery if the Afghanistan/Pakistan border were less of a complete craphole.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Saves a drowning child
Cures a wasting disease
Hero lands the crippled airplane
Solves great mysteries

Hero, not the handsome actor
Who plays a hero's role
Hero, not the glamour girl
Who'd love to sell her soul
If anybody's buying nobody's hero
---Rush, Nobody's Hero


Posting lyrics from post-1985 Rush? :/
 
Yawp
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There are two Nobel prize categories that Carter deserved an award for doing this: The prize in Medicine or Peace, but he just quietly went about helping people, no one seems to have noticed what he did.
I deeply admire that man.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Well, he is a really fine man, but was a terrible Presi....THUMP!"
Just one time, I would like one of the c*nts who say that to say it in my physical presence.
 
Drachirryz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A little out of date, but still true.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MisterBill: Jimmy is the best ex-president America will ever have. He was actually a fairly decent President, too. He did a number of things that were necessary, but extremely unpopular.


Yep. Say what you will about his actual presidency (and regardless of what you think, we'd have been FAR better off if he'd won a second term because the damage Reagan did to this nation is beyond imagination), but he was probably the best person to ever hold the office, and he's definitely had the best post-presidency career.

He was also a better Christian on his worst days than every single Republican Bible-thumper could dream of.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What did we do?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I vaguely remember assholes... Err. I mean Conservatives...

Wait! It was FARKFACES kvetching about this many years ago. Whining about how we're actually helping people, instead of dropping bombs on them.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I like the effect he has on Right wingers.
He makes them angry and ashamed, and defensive, the same way Bob Ross and Mr. Rogers do.
The men who scare Righties the most are the gentle men who have more power than their weak, effeminate, gun wielding machismo can ever even approach.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: I like the effect he has on Right wingers.
He makes them angry and ashamed, and defensive, the same way Bob Ross and Mr. Rogers do.
The men who scare Righties the most are the gentle men who have more power than their weak, effeminate, gun wielding machismo can ever even approach.


They have true Big Dick Energy that the conservative babymen try to project with fake machismo.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Yawp: There are two Nobel prize categories that Carter deserved an award for doing this: The prize in Medicine or Peace, but he just quietly went about helping people, no one seems to have noticed what he did.
I deeply admire that man.
I deeply admire that man.


If nobody noticed what is the link about?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Sexy Jesus: Saves a drowning child
Cures a wasting disease
Hero lands the crippled airplane
Solves great mysteries

Hero, not the handsome actor
Who plays a hero's role
Hero, not the glamour girl
Who'd love to sell her soul
If anybody's buying nobody's hero
---Rush, Nobody's Hero

Posting lyrics from post-1985 Rush? :/


I'm wearing black jeans though, it's allowed.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: What did we do?


Honest to goodness
The bars weren't open this morning
They must have been voting
For a new president or something
She said 'Do you have a quarter?'
I said yes because I did
Honest to goodness the tears have been falling
All over this country's face
It was better before
Before they voted for what's his name
This was s'posed to be the New World
 
0z79
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jso2897: I like the effect he has on Right wingers.
He makes them angry and ashamed, and defensive, the same way Bob Ross and Mr. Rogers do.
The men who scare Righties the most are the gentle men who have more power than their weak, effeminate, gun wielding machismo can ever even approach.


The three most offensive words to haters: "I love you."
Fun fact, Fred Rogers maintained a body weight of 143 because the words "I love you" have one, four and three letters respectively. THAT is what kind of genuinely nice guy he was. He maintained a diet strictly so that his scale would tell him "I love you" every morning. Then, he'd try his best to spread that positive attitude to everyone he could.

So of course, MAGAts absolutely despise the man.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: What did we do?


John doe..
Now *that* is an unfortunate name for administrative purposes...
 
