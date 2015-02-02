 Skip to content
Nearly 1000 bricks of Fentanyl seized at Pittsburgh Greyhound station. Not discussed in article what size a brick of Fentanyl is, but it sounds like a lot and 1000 is also a large number
48
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure, and i assume the bricks vary in size, but here's what a 1kg brick of fentanyl looks like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there goes my reason to go to the Greyhound station.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enough to kill every person on Earth six times just by viewing the pictures of it.
 
discotaco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Preemptive thoughts and prayers to the many police officers who are going to have to go on paid disability after being exposed to this.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Enough to kill every person on Earth six times just by viewing the pictures of it.


True story, I died twice just opening the story!
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either there was a good sized operation running out of that station, or we're talking Lego bricks.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont understand. What use is it if just a small amount kills you?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Enough to kill every person on Earth six times just by viewing the pictures of it.


I know I died reading about it... and got better.

I can't believe people are doing bags of that shiat though, that's commitment to addiction
 
BeerArtist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klippoklondike: Not sure, and i assume the bricks vary in size, but here's what a 1kg brick of fentanyl looks like

[Fark user image 850x850]


Why isn't that in some sort of super protective case?  Isn't that supposed to be enough to kill like 1,000,000 people?
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 years ago no one could name a single drug more dangerous than heroin. What the hell happened?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Enough to kill every person on Earth six times just by viewing the pictures of it.


....aarrrgghh....
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: I dont understand. What use is it if just a small amount kills you?


You cut it. like a pen tip size amount in a bag of filler = a normal dose of heroin
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd suspect brick sized, which is about 1/25th the size of a corgie, by volume.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: I'd suspect brick sized, which is about 1/25th the size of a corgie, by volume.


avoirdupois?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No video or pics, didn't happen.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not mentioned in the story is where the drugs came from. I'm told by republicans that every speck of fentanyl comes from the Mexican border so I'm guessing that must be true.
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: I'd suspect brick sized, which is about 1/25th the size of a corgie, by volume.


Which if placed end to end would span one half of a Rhode Island.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: I'd suspect brick sized, which is about 1/25th the size of a corgie, by volume.


I'm happy to see the CU (corgi unit) has become the new standard of measurement.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
23,462.5 bricks per hectare, by area
9,673.224 bricks per hogshead, by volume

These are pre-industrial measurements, of course. Adjust for inflation and regional elevation.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1000 Bricks of fentanyl is enough to kill the worlds population 337 times and impregnate your daughers with unemployable spawn.

/ booga booga
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: HotIgneous Intruder: Enough to kill every person on Earth six times just by viewing the pictures of it.

True story, I died twice just opening the story!


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: Not sure, and i assume the bricks vary in size, but here's what a 1kg brick of fentanyl looks like

[Fark user image 850x850]


It's crumbling! How many cops had to go to the hospital just from being in the building with that thing?!?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: Either there was a good sized operation running out of that station, or we're talking Lego bricks.


Wouldn't be the first time.  https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/05/us/new-york-rainbow-fentanyl-largest-seizure/index.html
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I just found 12 bricks @youfunnyb
Youtube EUdbH83N4Kw
twelve!!
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: HotIgneous Intruder: Enough to kill every person on Earth six times just by viewing the pictures of it.

....aarrrgghh....


Must have been dictating.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It was the second large bust of suspected fentanyl


Fark user imageView Full Size


What a large bust looks like
 
BlakCat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mononymous: big pig peaches: I'd suspect brick sized, which is about 1/25th the size of a corgie, by volume.

I'm happy to see the CU (corgi unit) has become the new standard of measurement.


I think a CU is the same as CAT.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
how many officers went into coma's when they saw it?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
These are bricks of Xanax

i0.wp.comView Full Size


With the number, it's more like this and less the the fake propaganda bullshiat in the boobies, which I am not blaming the poster for. That's on the PD.
A brick is a measurement that isn't really known outside of the pill culture.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mononymous: big pig peaches: I'd suspect brick sized, which is about 1/25th the size of a corgie, by volume.

I'm happy to see the CU (corgi unit) has become the new standard of measurement.


Just doing my part.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you boofed a brick of fentanyl, how many Rhode Islands would it kill?  Show all work.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

patrick767: Klippoklondike: Not sure, and i assume the bricks vary in size, but here's what a 1kg brick of fentanyl looks like

[Fark user image 850x850]

It's crumbling! How many cops had to go to the hospital just from being in the building with that thing?!?!

[Fark user image image 289x240]


I believe that was posted in good faith, but yeah that's fake as hell. The lighting is too good.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: These are bricks of Xanax

[i0.wp.com image 850x566]

With the number, it's more like this and less the the fake propaganda bullshiat in the boobies, which I am not blaming the poster for. That's on the PD.
A brick is a measurement that isn't really known outside of the pill culture.


Well, and paving.
 
englaja
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cretinbob: These are bricks of Xanax

[i0.wp.com image 850x566]

With the number, it's more like this and less the the fake propaganda bullshiat in the boobies, which I am not blaming the poster for. That's on the PD.
A brick is a measurement that isn't really known outside of the pill culture.


Those are bars, not bricks
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: These are bricks of Xanax

[i0.wp.com image 850x566]

With the number, it's more like this and less the the fake propaganda bullshiat in the boobies, which I am not blaming the poster for. That's on the PD.
A brick is a measurement that isn't really known outside of the pill culture.


We used to call those ladders or tombstones
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The math is just bizarre, though. It's about 4.8 kilos. A "brick" is 5 grams, or 50 bags each containing a tenth of a gram. They found 962 "bricks", and each "brick" is worth $300 in street value.

But "we found about 4.8 kilos" just doesn't scare you enough, it seems. We're used to seeing thousands of kilos of drugs - pot, hash, coke, whatever - so it's just ridiculous to see it broken out like that.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Foe real tho people, I thought we all learned what a brick was a few years ago.

Stitches - Brick In Yo Face (Official Video)
Youtube XtW6HW8jO_U
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Thoreny: 10 years ago no one could name a single drug more dangerous than heroin. What the hell happened?


Lack of imagination.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Thoreny: 10 years ago no one could name a single drug more dangerous than heroin. What the hell happened?


Narcan.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It was the second large bust of suspected fentanyl


[Fark user image image 400x709]

What a large bust looks like


Impressive.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The math is just bizarre, though. It's about 4.8 kilos. A "brick" is 5 grams, or 50 bags each containing a tenth of a gram. They found 962 "bricks", and each "brick" is worth $300 in street value.

But "we found about 4.8 kilos" just doesn't scare you enough, it seems. We're used to seeing thousands of kilos of drugs - pot, hash, coke, whatever - so it's just ridiculous to see it broken out like that.


I should clarify that the above is based on their numbers - $300 in fentanyl is apparently anywhere from 2 to 5 grams depending on who you ask, and the rest was extrapolated from there.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
how many corgis is it and how many cops did it put on disability?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Seems like a brick of fentanyl might actually kill a cop by touching it. If you whip it at his head fast enough.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: I dont understand. What use is it if just a small amount kills you?


Imagine it as Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice.  Why pay to move water?  Take it out, ship the concentrate, add water at the end.

Moving 10 lbs of heroin is hard.  Moving an ounce of fentanyl is easier.  Cut it dozens of times with baby formula or some other filler to make it weak enough for an addict to use without OD'ing.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A thousand bricks!?!

That's enough to kill 40 galaxies!

That's as many as four tens.

And that's terrible.
 
devilEther
‘’ less than a minute ago  
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are warning of Delta 8 THC gummies tainted with heroin and fentanyl after two non-fatal overdoses were traced back to three county tobacco stores.
 
