(ABC 15)   Two Pakistanis end their 20 year vacation in Cuba. They stayed so long because a former President gave them free lodging   (abc15.com) divider line
13
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is totally farked up. And before anyone brings up some partisan bullshiat, Obama should have closed down Gitmo too.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just Google-mapped it (couldn't remember where in Cuba it was located) and saw this review:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mugato: That is totally farked up. And before anyone brings up some partisan bullshiat, Obama should have closed down Gitmo too.


Well, the detention center there anyway
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They'll beg to go back after getting back home
 
vrax
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shut that farking place down.  There is literally no crime that can't be prosecuted here in the US.  I don't give a shiat about their stupid excuses regarding national security or other BS.
 
fruit flies like a banana [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mugato: That is totally farked up. And before anyone brings up some partisan bullshiat, Obama should have closed down Gitmo too.


It was a campaign promise, and he had 8 years to do it.
 
loudboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fruit flies like a banana: Mugato: That is totally farked up. And before anyone brings up some partisan bullshiat, Obama should have closed down Gitmo too.

It was a campaign promise, and he had 8 years to do it.


Somebody must have convinced him it was necessary for some reason. I sure wish we knew who and why.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Where the hell are going to be dumped? It's not as if they've got a place to call home anymore. After 20 years in Gitmo and just being released in the wild, they're going to be picked up by some terrorist organization for happy genital car battery fun times on general principle.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

loudboy: fruit flies like a banana: Mugato: That is totally farked up. And before anyone brings up some partisan bullshiat, Obama should have closed down Gitmo too.

It was a campaign promise, and he had 8 years to do it.

Somebody must have convinced him it was necessary for some reason. I sure wish we knew who and why.


He was afraid of what the GOP would say.

Just like when he caved to Turtle about exposing the Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Yea, he was the best Democratic president since Jimmy Carter...which shows just how bad the field had been and why were so badly farked.
 
olorin604
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

loudboy: fruit flies like a banana: Mugato: That is totally farked up. And before anyone brings up some partisan bullshiat, Obama should have closed down Gitmo too.

It was a campaign promise, and he had 8 years to do it.

Somebody must have convinced him it was necessary for some reason. I sure wish we knew who and why.


I seem to remember a law being passed that prevents detainees from being moved to the US. Which means detainees would have rombe tried there or released, both superior options to holding people as indefinite political prisoners.

/Don't quote me on this
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I just Google-mapped it (couldn't remember where in Cuba it was located) and saw this review:

[Fark user image 562x775]


One funny I ought not have given.
 
fruit flies like a banana [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

olorin604: loudboy: fruit flies like a banana: Mugato: That is totally farked up. And before anyone brings up some partisan bullshiat, Obama should have closed down Gitmo too.

It was a campaign promise, and he had 8 years to do it.

Somebody must have convinced him it was necessary for some reason. I sure wish we knew who and why.

I seem to remember a law being passed that prevents detainees from being moved to the US. Which means detainees would have rombe tried there or released, both superior options to holding people as indefinite political prisoners.

/Don't quote me on this


Yeah. I had forgotten that he did try. I just asked ChatGPT "why was obama unable to close guantanamo? " it said:

After becoming president, Obama signed an executive order in January 2009 calling for the closure of the facility within a year. Closing the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay turned out to be a difficult task, and several factors contributed to his inability to fulfill his promise of closing the facility.

Firstly, Obama faced opposition from Congress, particularly from Republicans who opposed transferring detainees to the United States for trial or detention. In 2009, Congress passed a law that prohibited the transfer of detainees to the United States for any reason, which made it difficult for Obama to fulfill his promise of closing the facility.

Secondly, the process of transferring detainees to other countries was slow and complicated, as many countries were reluctant to accept them due to concerns about security and legal issues.

Thirdly, some detainees were deemed to be too dangerous to release, but could not be charged with a crime due to insufficient evidence or concerns about the legality of the evidence.

Finally, the Obama administration also faced internal disagreements over how to handle the detainees, with some officials advocating for prosecution in civilian courts while others supported military commissions.

Despite these challenges, President Obama continued to work towards closing the facility, and he ultimately transferred many detainees to other countries during his presidency. However, he was not able to fulfill his campaign promise of closing the facility within a year, and it remains open today.
 
austerity101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Remember when we were going to close down this abomination of human rights abuses? Good times, good times.
 
