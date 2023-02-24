 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Typical 9 y/o thinks he can just get a PHD by the time he's 13   (6abc.com) divider line
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering what happens to these kids since we never really hear about them later in life. Pretty much what you'd expect, some do excel but most don't live up to their early promise and become intelligent professionals working with other intelligent professionals.

"The majority of childhood prodigies never fulfill their early promise. "Perseverance is a key part of it," says Robert Root-Bernstein of Michigan State University. "Many of them say that their expectations were warped by their early experiences." When success comes too easily, prodigies are ill prepared for what happens when the adoration goes away, their competitors start to catch up and the going gets rough."

"When prodigies do not make the transition to adult creator, they may feel like failures," Prof Winner, author of Gifted Children: Myths and Realities, told the BBC. "No-one cares anymore that a 21-year-old can play the violin with great expertise or ace calculus or understand Latin and Greek."

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-50856999
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't go in any playgrounds with a squirt gun, kid.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The little shiat is going to be in for a rude awakening.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: become intelligent professionals working with other intelligent professionals.


Underaged, working for free.
gob bress 'merika.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excellent post.

Prodigiousness is a very fragile thing.  In my experience, it does best when there is not a person-on-display component to the area of speciality.  For example, math prodigies generally work alone.

People like this are marginalized just as much as those on the other end of the spectrum.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat' it's the real life inspiration for Sheldon Cooper!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay indoors and study, kid. It's dangerous out there what with the police keeping you safe and all.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

It's very common to see kids with large differences in intelligence. Especially when you're talking about kids under 10, it's not that hard to find kids that are significantly more advanced than their peers. Over time, however, the kids that were behind tend to catch up. A gifted kid who was twice smart as his peers in first grade might perform only marginally better than his classmates by the time he graduates high school. Hell, they might even be considered to be downright average by the time they're in their 20s. So yeah, it's interesting that he's so far ahead at his age because it's not common for the differences to be so pronounced. But the reality is that by the time he's an adult, he'll probably be considered to be intelligent but unremarkable.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: shiat' it's the real life inspiration for Sheldon Cooper!


I hope not.  By the end of TBBT I wanted to beat him senseless.
 
palelizard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
His dissertation committee is going to roast him alive.

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: I was wondering what happens to these kids since we never really hear about them later in life. Pretty much what you'd expect, some do excel but most don't live up to their early promise and become intelligent professionals working with other intelligent professionals.


I can't speak to kids this advanced, but I did witness a couple of prodigies in high school and college. Most but not all burned out pretty hard. Some of them from the release of the controlled environment their parents kept them in (so no self-discipline), some of them because they had little to no proper socialization. I saw that with non-prodigy home-school kids too.

The socialization aspect was a no-fault, they just had never had peers of their own. You may get a PhD at 13, but you've got nothing in common with a fellow PhD grad who's 26. You don't have friends, you don't have study buddies, you do not live in the same mental space as anyone else in your biological arena.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Excellent post.

Prodigiousness is a very fragile thing.  In my experience, it does best when there is not a person-on-display component to the area of speciality.  For example, math prodigies generally work alone.

People like this are marginalized just as much as those on the other end of the spectrum.


I'm always reminded of the 11 or 12 year old girl that was in my CS class at a major university. People were really hyping her up as this supergenius when the reality was that she could only manage average work in a competitive university environment. My TA for that class (who happened to be a friend of mine) would complain about how much handholding she needed just to get through our basic assignments, and he seemed surprised when I said that maybe she wasn't actually ready for college. It was just an intro CS class. If she had this much trouble with such basic stuff then she was doomed. But it seemed like everyone from her, to her parents, to the University wanted to be part of this "prodigy" storyline and nobody ever stopped to question whether she was actually up to it.
 
Gumball T Watterson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had three PhDs by the time I was nineteen. I bought them out of the back of Mother Earth News Magazine for about $100 each in 1983. I also became a licensed doctor of Holistic Medicine and a Minister. It was two years later I became pope in the Church of the Subgenius.

They are still in a file cabinet in the garage.

It was not a great use of money at the time but it was worth it just to see my aunt's expression when she saw them in the dollar store frames in out dining room.
 
palelizard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: It's very common to see kids with large differences in intelligence. Especially when you're talking about kids under 10, it's not that hard to find kids that are significantly more advanced than their peers. Over time, however, the kids that were behind tend to catch up. A gifted kid who was twice smart as his peers in first grade might perform only marginally better than his classmates by the time he graduates high school. Hell, they might even be considered to be downright average by the time they're in their 20s.


Some of that's going to be environment. If you present a kid like that with constant learning opportunities and challenges, they can continue to excel, but eventually you do run out of those, and the playing field evens out a bit. You can give them a place to thrive, but in thirty years, it won't matter. You're a phd with seven publications? Great. Don't care if you're 30 or 45 or 60. That's what you are.

I had a job interview this week, in my field of twenty years, and nobody asked about my SAT scores. (*not a prodigy)
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Creoena: PTP_Professor: shiat' it's the real life inspiration for Sheldon Cooper!

I hope not.  By the end of TBBT I wanted to beat him senseless.


It took you to the end to get there?
 
danvon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

There was a kid in my high school like this. When he was 10, he was in our freshman class. Still graduated with us.

Went to a decent college. Saw him at the 20th reunion. Said during college he was burned out, barely finished, and is just working a normal job.
 
Muta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: I'm always reminded of the 11 or 12 year old girl that was in my CS class at a major university. People were really hyping her up as this supergenius when the reality was that she could only manage average work in a competitive university environment. My TA for that class (who happened to be a friend of mine) would complain about how much handholding she needed just to get through our basic assignments, and he seemed surprised when I said that maybe she wasn't actually ready for college. It was just an intro CS class. If she had this much trouble with such basic stuff then she was doomed. But it seemed like everyone from her, to her parents, to the University wanted to be part of this "prodigy" storyline and nobody ever stopped to question whether she was actually up to it.


She knew she was over her head.  The poor girl was probably miserable.  If she finished the course work for a K thru 12 education, perhaps a better option would have been to expose her to other experiences such as travel via student exchange programs or hire a tutor to teach a second or third language instead of sending her to college.  Keep her engaged in educational experience until she is 16 or 17 when she could fit in better with the other students there.
 
austerity101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I was a very smart kid (not as smart as this kid though!), and yeah, I guess I didn't pan out. Growing up not-rich didn't help, either, as many opportunities were out of my reach, like major universities/programs that would have afforded me big connections.

We all know that intelligence isn't really all that necessary for success. Elon Musk is a f*cking moron, as are lots of politicians and other c-suite types. What they are is ruthless and power-hungry.

It's not fun having conversations with your colleagues and especially your "superiors" and realizing how much less intelligent than you they are. Most of them are just really incurious, which is honestly worse.

I dunno what I'm saying, other than being smart isn't all it's cracked up to be.
 
austerity101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: People like this are marginalized just as much as those on the other end of the spectrum.


I had major emotional problems especially as a small child. I was constantly lashing out and throwing tantrums and even trying to harm people.

Turns out I was severely understimulated. They gave me a tutor in elementary school to work with me one-on-one. Our kindergarten was mornings only, so I went to first grade in the afternoon. I helped the first-graders with their math and spelling. And then I found the piano, and many of my emotional problems went away.

Smart kids are special ed, too.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am familiar with several young adults who entered college and medical school at very early ages.
While they were exceptionally intelligent and driven during their training, they could be very emotionally labile and had a harder time relating to others than their peers.
I couldn't push that on my kids.
 
