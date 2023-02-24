 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Because the jet fuel and ammunition to combat them is too expensive?   (gizmodo.com) divider line
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banning litter? Pretty woke.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess since the smack heads have switched to fentanyl pills they won't care that they cannot get balloons anymore.

Laguna Sunrise (2021 Remaster)
Youtube RsBrAFq3tHo
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are gender reveals involving tannerite still ok?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Even a ten-tittied Mitch McConnell balloon?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Are gender reveals involving tannerite still ok?


I personally witnessed a 2 1/2 gallon bucket of that go off with a hunk of 3/4" iron f*cking plate on top. Holy sh*tballs, Batman.  I knew two things that day. Tannerite should be illegal and people are stupid.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in 1970s elementary school, we had balloon releases with return postcards tied to them. The goal being to see how far they went. I think the winner was 30-50 miles.

Mine was caught and consumed by the oak tree across the street. So, 50 yards.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Even a ten-tittied Mitch McConnell balloon?
Even a ten-tittied Mitch McConnell balloon?


I did not know that such a thing existed.

I don't know if I'm enlightened or if I just failed a SAN check.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Even a ten-tittied Mitch McConnell balloon?
Even a ten-tittied Mitch McConnell balloon?


Didn't one of those get killed in Peacemaker?
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could be a potential hurdle for gender reveal parties. Explosives it is, then.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: HighlanderRPI: Are gender reveals involving tannerite still ok?

I personally witnessed a 2 1/2 gallon bucket of that go off with a hunk of 3/4" iron f*cking plate on top. Holy sh*tballs, Batman.  I knew two things that day. Tannerite should be illegal and people are stupid.


Somebody tried to brag to me about setting off two pounds of tannerite.

I just said "I've set off two tons of thermite so you go back to the kids table and let us adults talk."

\ He was an asshole.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sexy Jesus: [Fark user image image 283x178]
Even a ten-tittied Mitch McConnell balloon?

I did not know that such a thing existed.

I don't know if I'm enlightened or if I just failed a SAN check.


Why not both?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sexy Jesus: [Fark user image image 283x178]
Even a ten-tittied Mitch McConnell balloon?

I did not know that such a thing existed.

I don't know if I'm enlightened or if I just failed a SAN check.

Why not both?


AKA "Welcome to Fark"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Even a ten-tittied Mitch McConnell balloon?
Even a ten-tittied Mitch McConnell balloon?


Whatever that is I hope I never encounter it again.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Por que tan serioso: HighlanderRPI: Are gender reveals involving tannerite still ok?

I personally witnessed a 2 1/2 gallon bucket of that go off with a hunk of 3/4" iron f*cking plate on top. Holy sh*tballs, Batman.  I knew two things that day. Tannerite should be illegal and people are stupid.

Somebody tried to brag to me about setting off two pounds of tannerite.

I just said "I've set off two tons of thermite so you go back to the kids table and let us adults talk."

\ He was an asshole.


That's probably the thing about it though. Once you see it live and in living color any sane person is like well sh*t. I need to be as far away from that stuff and forever as I can be.
 
darinwil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Por que tan serioso: HighlanderRPI: Are gender reveals involving tannerite still ok?

I personally witnessed a 2 1/2 gallon bucket of that go off with a hunk of 3/4" iron f*cking plate on top. Holy sh*tballs, Batman.  I knew two things that day. Tannerite should be illegal and people are stupid.

Somebody tried to brag to me about setting off two pounds of tannerite.

I just said "I've set off two tons of thermite so you go back to the kids table and let us adults talk."

\ He was an asshole.


Jfc How many engine blocks did you have to burn through? I remember wanting to make some as a teenager but luckily for me I couldn't find the magnesium strips the recipe called for to set it off so I gave up.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mass balloon releases are evil for wildlife.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

darinwil: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Por que tan serioso: HighlanderRPI: Are gender reveals involving tannerite still ok?

I personally witnessed a 2 1/2 gallon bucket of that go off with a hunk of 3/4" iron f*cking plate on top. Holy sh*tballs, Batman.  I knew two things that day. Tannerite should be illegal and people are stupid.

Somebody tried to brag to me about setting off two pounds of tannerite.

I just said "I've set off two tons of thermite so you go back to the kids table and let us adults talk."

\ He was an asshole.

Jfc How many engine blocks did you have to burn through? I remember wanting to make some as a teenager but luckily for me I couldn't find the magnesium strips the recipe called for to set it off so I gave up.


Sparklers.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

darinwil: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Por que tan serioso: HighlanderRPI: Are gender reveals involving tannerite still ok?

I personally witnessed a 2 1/2 gallon bucket of that go off with a hunk of 3/4" iron f*cking plate on top. Holy sh*tballs, Batman.  I knew two things that day. Tannerite should be illegal and people are stupid.

Somebody tried to brag to me about setting off two pounds of tannerite.

I just said "I've set off two tons of thermite so you go back to the kids table and let us adults talk."

\ He was an asshole.

Jfc How many engine blocks did you have to burn through? I remember wanting to make some as a teenager but luckily for me I couldn't find the magnesium strips the recipe called for to set it off so I gave up.


80 lbs. Thermite v. Car - DO NOT ATTEMPT
Youtube UXEHENOys30
 
